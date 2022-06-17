Altimmune Announces Oral Presentation of Pemvidutide Clinical Data at Upcoming EASL International Liver Congress™ on June 25, 2022

·2 min read
Presentation to be highlighted in the Best of International Liver Congress

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Stephen A. Harrison, Medical Director, Pinnacle Clinical Research, will present the results of Altimmune’s recently completed Phase 1, first-in-human clinical trial of pemvidutide in an oral presentation at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) International Liver CongressTM 2022, to be held in London, UK on June 22-26, 2022. Pemvidutide is an investigational GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist in development for the treatment of obesity and NASH. Details for the oral presentation are as follows:

Title:

Pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel GLP-1/Glucagon Dual Receptor Agonist, Achieves Rapid and Potent Reductions in Body Weight and Liver Fat: Results of a Placebo-Controlled, Double-Blind, First-in-Human (FIH) Clinical Trial

Presenter:

Stephen Harrison, M.D., Visiting Professor of Hepatology, Radcliffe Department of Medicine, University of Oxford and Medical Director for Pinnacle Clinical Research and the President of Summit Clinical Research in San Antonio, TX

Date/Time:

Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 4:00 pm BST

The presentation was selected for inclusion in the Best of International Liver Congress, a compendium highlighting the most noteworthy contributions to the 2022 ILC scientific program. A copy of the presentation will also be accessible on the Events section of the Altimmune website.

Preceding Dr. Harrison’s presentation of the Phase 1 data, Dr. Scott Harris, Chief Medical Officer of Altimmune, will participate in the 2nd Official ILC 2022 Press Conference in which he will provide a brief overview of the study findings and answer questions. Details of the press conference are as follows:

Title:

2nd ILC 2022 Official Press Conference on NAFLD

Presenter:

Scott Harris, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Altimmune, Inc.

Date/Time:

Friday, June 24, 2022 at 11:30 am BST

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH. In addition, Altimmune is developing HepTcell™, an immunotherapeutic designed to achieve a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Investor & Media Contacts:

Richard Eisenstadt
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
reisenstadt@altimmune.com


