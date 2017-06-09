Altidore starts at forward with Dempsey for US vs. Trinidad

Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore (17) brings down the ball as Chicago Fire defender Patrick Doody (22) and midfielder Dax McCarty (6) move in during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Toronto on Friday, April 21, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) -- Jozy Altidore was paired with Clint Dempsey at forward as the American resumed World Cup qualifying on Thursday night against Trinidad and Tobago.

Altidore replaced Bobby Wood, the only change from the lineup that started Saturday's 1-1 exhibition tie against Venezuela. Altidore arrived to training camp late after attending his brother's wedding.

With five goals, Altidore is the team's leading scorer against Trinidad. Dempsey needs one goal to tie Landon Donovan's American record of 57 international goals.

Defender John Brooks was in the lineup despite suffering a quadriceps injury against Venezuela.

Tim Howard was in goal, with DeAndre Yedlin at right back, Brooks and Geoff Cameron in central defense and Jorge Villafana at left back. Captain Michael Bradley was in defensive midfield and 18-year-old Christian Pulisic in central midfield, flanked by Fabian Johnson on the right and Darlington Nagbe on the left.

The game at Dick's Sporting Goods Park is at about 5,200 feet, preparation for Sunday night's qualifier at Mexico City's Azteca Stadiu7m, which is 7,820 feet above sea level.

The U.S. has two wins and three draws since Bruce Arena replaced Jurgen Klinsmann as coach after qualifying losses at home to Mexico and at Costa Rica in November.

The Americans are fourth in the final round of the North and Central American region with four points, and Trinidad is last with three. Mexico leads with 10 points. The top three teams qualify for next year's tournament in Russia, with the fourth-place squad going to a playoff against Asia's No. 5 nation.

The Americans play at Mexico on Sunday night.

The U.S. is unbeaten against Trinidad in home qualifiers, winning eight matches and drawing one and outscoring the Soca Warriors 19-2 - including 15 straight over seven matches since Hutson Charles' 88th-minute equalizer in a 1-1 draw in 1989 at Torrance, California.

Jan-Michael Williams was in goal for T&T, which opened with a 4-2-3-1 formation. Carlos Edwards was at right back, with Daneil Cyrus and Sheldon Bateau in the center and Joevin Jones at left back.

Khaleem Hyland and Nathan Lewis were in defensive midfield, with Mekeil Williams in central midfield, flanked by Kevin Molino and Kevan George. Kenwyne Jones, who soon be teammates with American keeper Brad Guzan on Major League Soccer's Atlanta United, headed the attack.

Joevin Jones is teammates with Dempsey on the Seattle Sounders, while Mekeil Williams plays alongside Howard on the Colorado Rapids. Molino is with Minnesota United.

Four U.S. players entered with yellow cards and would be suspended for the next match with another caution: Altidore, Bradley, Brooks and Cameron.

Goalkeeper Ethan Horvath and defenders Matt Besler and Matt Hedges did not dress.