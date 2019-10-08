Injury forced Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore out of U.S. game against Canada

TORONTO — Injury has forced Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore out of the U.S. game against Canada in CONCACAF Nations League play Oct. 15.

Altidore left Toronto's 1-0 win over Columbus Crew SC in the 70th minute Sunday. Toronto coach Greg Vanney said after the match that his star forward had a sore quad.

U.S. Soccer did not detail Altidore's injury. A Toronto FC spokesman said the MLS club would have an update Wednesday.

Toronto hosts D.C. United on Oct. 19 in a first-round playoff game.

Altidore was limited to 13 regular-season MLS matches in 2018 and 22 this year because of injuries. He ranked second to Alejandro Pozuelo in Toronto scoring with 11 goals this season.

The Americans play Cuba on Friday at Washington, D.C., then meet Canada four days later at BMO Field. They host Canada on Nov. 15 at Orlando, Fla,. and play Cuba four days later at George Town, Cayman Islands.

Canada is 2-0-0 in CONCACAF Nations League A play after beating Cuba 6-0 and 1-0.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2019.

The Canadian Press