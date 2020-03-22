Altia Oyj's (HEL:ALTIA) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Altia Oyj (HEL:ALTIA) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 26th of March will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 3rd of April.

Altia Oyj's upcoming dividend is €0.42 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of €0.42 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Altia Oyj has a trailing yield of 5.6% on the current share price of €7.45. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

View our latest analysis for Altia Oyj

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. It paid out 82% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. It could become a concern if earnings started to decline. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Altia Oyj generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 30% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Altia Oyj's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Story continues

HLSE:ALTIA Historical Dividend Yield, March 22nd 2020

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Altia Oyj's earnings per share have risen 18% per annum over the last five years. It paid out more than three-quarters of its earnings in the last year, even though earnings per share are growing rapidly. Higher earnings generally bode well for growing dividends, although with seemingly strong growth prospects we'd wonder why management are not reinvesting more in the business.

Given that Altia Oyj has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Altia Oyj? We like Altia Oyj's growing earnings per share and the fact that - while its payout ratio is around average - it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. Altia Oyj looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Altia Oyj for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Altia Oyj and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.