Although Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL) insiders have sold lately, they have the highest ownership with 34% stake

Every investor in Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 34% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Even though insiders have sold shares recently, the group owns the most numbers of shares in the company.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Vulcan Steel.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Vulcan Steel?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Vulcan Steel already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Vulcan Steel's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

It would appear that 5.1% of Vulcan Steel shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Peter Wells is currently the largest shareholder, with 14% of shares outstanding. Aoraki Partnership Trust is the second largest shareholder owning 5.6% of common stock, and Regal Partners Limited holds about 5.1% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO Rhys Jones is the owner of 1.8% of the company's shares.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 13 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Vulcan Steel

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Vulcan Steel Limited. Insiders have a AU$313m stake in this AU$907m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 34% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Vulcan Steel. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 20%, of the Vulcan Steel stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

