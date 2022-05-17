Alternatives To Social Security That Will Provide Income in Retirement

John Csiszar
·6 min read
zimmytws / Getty Images/iStockphoto
zimmytws / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Social Security has long been the backbone of American retirement, and many working Americans look forward to the day they can sit back and enjoy collecting a Social Security check. But Social Security was never meant to fund 100% of retirement expenses, and in the future, it may fund much less.

Find: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job
Learn: 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early

The most recent report from the Social Security Trustees indicates that the Social Security Trust Fund will be depleted by 2033, meaning a reduction in future benefits is likely unless lawmakers take measures to avoid this. Regardless, to enjoy a fully funded retirement, supplemental sources of income are usually required.

Here are a few of the best options.

PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto
PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Your Personal Nest Egg

The best option when it comes to supplementing Social Security income is to have your own retirement nest egg. If you worked for a larger company in your life, you likely had access to a 401(k), 403(b) or 457 plan. If you worked on your own, you may have contributed to an IRA, or perhaps even a solo 401(k) plan. Whatever the case, with diligent saving you can usually build up a nest egg over time that exceeds the amount you'll draw from Social Security. If you're still far away from retirement, use this time to maximize your contributions to these types of tax-advantaged plans so you don't have to rely on Social Security.

POLL: Have Gas Prices Affected Your Driving Habits?

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Company Pension

Over the past few decades, most companies have moved away from traditional pension plans toward 401(k) plans and the like. However, if you began your work career a long time ago, or if you work for an old-line company that still maintains a pension, you may be in line for a lifetime of payments after you retire. If you work for the police department, fire department or any other public service job, such as a government job, you're more likely to have access to a traditional pension. Some of these pensions can be quite lucrative. For example, if you served 20 years in the military, you're likely in line for a pension worth as much as 2.5% of your highest 36 months of basic pay.

monkeybusinessimages / iStock.com
monkeybusinessimages / iStock.com

Rental Income

Passive income is a great way to supplement your Social Security payments, and rental income is one of the most commonly used options. There are lots of options when it comes to generating rental income. Perhaps the easiest is to rent out a room in your own house that you no longer need or use. Other options include buying a short-term rental unit in a resort area, or a long-term rental unit in an area with a shortage of worker housing.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Side Gig

Side gigs are often thought of as a way for workers to supplement their incomes, but it can also be used by retirees as an adjunct to Social Security. Side gigs don't have to be a grind, however. When you're retired, you can use the skills and talents you acquired during your career and turn that knowledge into something profitable. Teaching classes either in-person or online, for example, is one way to get paid for talking about something you know and love. You could also turn your talents into something marketable, whether as an artist or interior designer or woodworker. Many people are likely craving to learn something you have to offer, so find out what you enjoy most and see if there's a market for doing it.

RealPeopleGroup / Getty Images
RealPeopleGroup / Getty Images

Downsizing

Downsizing might not seem like a way to generate retirement income, but it can be. Imagine you have a 3,000-square-foot house but live all alone. By selling that home and moving into an 800-square-foot condo or smaller house, you'll likely put hundreds of thousands of dollars in your pocket. With careful investment, that can provide a significant boost to your retirement income when withdrawn monthly.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Annuity

An annuity is by definition a way to supplement your retirement income. To "annuitize" an investment means to convert it from a pool of capital to an income stream that lasts for your lifetime. If you die prematurely, the insurance company keeps the remainder of the payments. But if you outlive your anticipated lifespan, the insurance company is responsible to continue paying you for the rest of your life. In this way, you can never outlive your income, making an annuity a good option for those looking to guarantee a lifetime of payments to augment Social Security.

JanaShea / Getty Images
JanaShea / Getty Images

Relocating

Relocating won't generate any additional income per se, but it can achieve a similar effect. By relocating to the right place, you can permanently reduce your expenses across the board, from your housing costs to utilities, food, entertainment and transportation. The amount you save effectively amounts to an additional income stream, as you now get to keep the money you would have otherwise been spending on a monthly basis. For some retirees who relocate, this can amount to a "raise" of thousands of dollars per month.

mphillips007 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
mphillips007 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Spousal Social Security

If you don't qualify for Social Security on your own, or if your benefit is low, you may be able to raise it by claiming spousal Social Security instead. When you're married, you're entitled to a benefit of 50% of your spouse's payout, if it's more than you qualify for on your own. This benefit applies even if you are divorced, as long as you were initially married for at least 10 years.

Milan Markovic / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Milan Markovic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Royalties

If you're in the field of entertainment or the performing arts, among others, you might be able to set up a royalty stream for yourself in retirement. A royalty is an ongoing payment for the use of your assets or body of work. For example, if you act in a movie, you may continue to receive payments every time that film is shown on television or streaming services. If you publish a book, you may receive a royalty payment for every book sold. Royalties are not always predictable, but they can be a good supplement for Social Security payments if you come from the field of arts and entertainment.

geckophotos / Getty Images/iStockphoto
geckophotos / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Reverse Mortgage

A reverse mortgage isn't for everyone, but for some retirees, it's a great way to generate income in retirement. A reverse mortgage is essentially a way to tap the equity in your home, either as a lump sum or as a series of monthly payments. The money you take out is a mortgage against your home that will have to be paid back in full with the remaining equity in your home after your death. There are some pitfalls to reverse mortgages, including their cost, but for some seniors over age 62 -- which is a requirement to qualify -- they can serve as a good supplement to Social Security.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Alternatives To Social Security That Will Provide Income in Retirement

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’s unclear when the two sides will meet again. Training camps are scheduled to open

  • Joy Drop: The power of the WNBA and playoff perseverance

    Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • Three 7s: NHL has Game 7 tripleheader on tap for Saturday

    BOSTON (AP) — The players dream of it. The fans look forward to it. Game 7. And on Saturday, there will be three of them. The NHL is wrapping up the first round of the playoffs with a rare treat: back-to-back-to-back seventh games that will go a long way toward shaping the conference semifinals. The Carolina Hurricanes will host Boston in a matinee, followed by the two-time defending champion Lightning at Toronto and the Kings in Edmonton. It’s the first Game 7 tripleheader since 2014. “It’s goi

  • Should the Leafs replace Sheldon Keefe with Barry Trotz?

    Arguably the best coach in the NHL is a free agent. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss if Barry Trotz could help the Maple Leafs get over the hump.

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Lightning down Leafs in Game 7 as Toronto endures more playoff heartbreak

    TORONTO — This playoff heartbreak felt different for the Maple Leafs. A team that had so often stumbled in big moments went toe-to-toe with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. In the end, however, the result was the same — and perhaps even more crushing because of what might have been. Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped Toronto 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win the team's first-roun

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Métis youth swimmer becomes 1st transgender male to compete in Manitoba

    Kahnay Johnson is breaking barriers in the Manitoba swim world by being the first transgender male to compete in the province. On May 7, the 15-year-old Métis swimmer and member of the St. James Seals Swim Club officially competed in the male category in the Bison Sprint Invitational Meet hosted by the University of Manitoba Bisons swim team in Winnipeg. "It was really cool, it was a little scary, but I think everything's a little scary [the] first time around," he said. Kahnay ended up with som

  • Connor McDavid puts the Oilers on his back

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the heroic performance from Connor McDavid in Game 7 as the Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings.

  • Kreider scores late, Rangers edge Pens 5-3 to force Game 7

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chris Kreider's long slap shot bounced over Louis Domingue and into the net with 1:28 left and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 on Friday night to push their thrilling first-round series to a deciding Game 7. Kreider's second of the game and fourth of the playoffs sent the series back to New York. Andrew Copp added an empty netter for good measure in the waning seconds. Game 7 is Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Mike Zibanejad had two goals and two assists

  • Leafs should find validation in struggle with Lightning

    There's no guarantees the result will be any different as the Leafs and Lightning head to a Game 7, but that doesn't mean that Toronto hasn't proven it's different.