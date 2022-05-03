Alternative Protein Market Worth $36.61 Billion by 2029— Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Alternative Protein Market by Type (Plant Protein [Soy, Wheat, Pea], Insect Protein [Crickets, BSF], Microbial Protein [Algae Protein, Bacterial Proteins]), Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed and Pet Food, Nutraceuticals) - Global Forecast to 2029

Redding, California, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Alternative Protein Market by Type (Plant Protein [Soy, Wheat, Pea], Insect Protein [Crickets, BSF], Microbial Protein [Algae Protein, Bacterial Protein]), Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed and Pet Food, Nutraceuticals)—Global Forecast to 2029”, the global alternative protein market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2022–2029 to reach $36.61 billion by 2029.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4985

A major shift in the consumer behavior of the global market has led to an interest in alternative protein sources, such as plant-based, insect-based, and microbial-based proteins. Also, a growing number of people are turning to more environment-friendly products. The demand for alternative proteins is mainly fueled by the perception that these proteins are healthier and more environmentally friendly than animal-derived proteins.

In response to the growing demands from health-conscious consumers, the global trend in food industries is to translate nutritional information into consumer reality by developing food products using alternative protein ingredients that provide superior sensory appeal and nutritional and health benefits. As a result, there has been an increased global demand for alternative proteins. In addition, factors including the potential of insect, microbial, and plant proteins, the emerging economies such as South East Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, and the increasing inclination towards vegan diet are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for protein ingredient manufacturers.

Story continues

Increasing Sales Statistics of Plant-based Food to Drive Alternative Protein Market

COVID-19 provided a surge in sales of alternative protein-based products, which proved beneficial for all stakeholders in the alternative protein market space. Few to be listed are:

In 2021, retail plant-based food sales in the U.S. surpassed $7 billion, an increase of 27% from 2019.

As of March 2021, according to ProVeg International, the European vegan market grew by 49%, reaching €3.6 billion in sales.

As of May 2020, Green Monday’s online sales doubled in the last two months. Among the most popular purchases was a pork substitute called Omnipork.

In April 2020, Eat Just sales of its JUST Egg product on e-commerce platforms—JD.com and Tmall—surged 30% since the COVID-19 outbreak.

As of May 2020, California Farms grocery sales increased by 50% compared to 2019. An upsurge in sales was mainly attributed to increased oat milk sales and nutritional plant-based butter.

In April 2020, U.S. retail sales of fresh plant-based meat grew 279.8% on March 14, topping a 206.4% jump the week before. Also, oat milk sales grew 476.7% on March 14, while dairy milk sales grew 32.4%.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=4985

The alternative protein market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the country level.

Based on type, the alternative protein market is segmented into plant protein, insect protein, and microbial protein. In 2022, the plant protein segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall alternative protein market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing demand from food & beverage manufacturers, the increasing vegan population, the rising number of plant-based product launches, and the large presence of plant protein manufacturers. However, the insect protein segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022–2029.

The plant protein market is further segmented into soy protein, wheat protein, pea protein, canola protein, potato protein, rice protein, corn protein, and others. In 2022, the soy protein segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the plant proteins market. The large share of this segment is attributed to its easy availability, lower price of soy protein, increased demand for meat protein alternatives, a wide range of applications in various products, and multiple health benefits. However, the pea protein segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the alternative protein market is mainly segmented into plant protein-based applications, insect protein-based applications, and microbial protein-based applications. In 2022, the plant protein-based applications segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the alternative protein market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the growing vegetarian and vegan population, consumers' rising demand for clean-label products, and the increasing investments and expansions by plant-based product manufacturers. However, the insect protein-based applications segment is expected to record a CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the high nutritional value of insects, the increasing demand for novel food products, and the increasing acceptance amongst consumers towards the consumption of insect protein.

Quick Buy – “Alternative Protein Market by Type (Plant Protein [Soy, Wheat, Pea], Insect Protein [Crickets, BSF], Microbial Protein [Algae Protein, Bacterial Proteins]), Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed and Pet Food, Nutraceuticals) - Global Forecast to 2029” Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/89697060

Based on geography, the alternative protein market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the alternative protein market. The prominent position of North America in the alternative protein market is attributed to the increasing focus on producing protein using sustainable methods due to the rising environmental concerns and ethical aspects associated with animal proteins, the increasing vegan population, the rising number of investments in alternative protein products, the increasing demand for healthy & nutritional products, and technological advancements in the food industry. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this regional market is mainly attributed to the increasing vegetarian and vegan population, wide availability of raw materials, and increasing technological advancements in the food & beverages industry.

The key players operating in the global alternative protein market are Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Roquette Frères (France), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Kerry Group (Ireland), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) (U.S.), Now Foods (U.S.), Tate & Lyle Plc (U.K.), Axiom Foods Inc. (U.S.), Burcon NutraScience Corporation (Canada), Beneo GmbH (A Part of Südzucker AG) (Germany), Glanbia Plc (Ireland), Sotexpro (France), Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation (U.S.), CHS Inc. (U.S.), Ÿnsect (SAS) (France), Enterra Feed Corporation (Canada), Protix B.V. (Netherlands), Entomo Farms (Canada), Global Bugs Asia Co., Ltd. (Thailand), Aspire Food Group (U.S.), EnviroFlight, LLC (U.S.), Haocheng Mealworm Inc. (China), JR Unique Foods Ltd. (Thailand), Armstrong Cricket Farm Georgia (U.S.), Rocky Mountain Micro Ranch (U.S.), Cricket Lab Limited (U.K.), DIC Corporation (Japan), Cellena Inc. (U.S.), Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company (Taiwan), Cyanotech Corporation (U.S.), Bluebiotech International GmbH (Germany), Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (Canada), E.I.D.-Parry (India) Limited (India), Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), MycoTechnology Inc. (U.S.), Enough. (U.K.), Corbion NV (Netherlands), Sun Chlorella Corporation (Japan), Plantible Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Parabel Nutritional, Inc. (U.S.), Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Far East Microalgae Industries, Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Roquette Klötze GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany), Yaeyama Shokusan Co., Ltd. (Japan), Unibio Group (Denmark), String Bio (India), Calysta, Inc. (U.S.), Angel Yeast Co., Ltd (China), and Lesaffre (France).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/alternative-protein-market-4985

Scope of the report

Alternative Protein Market, by Type

Plant Protein Soy Protein Wheat Protein Pea Protein Canola Protein Potato Protein Rice Protein Corn Protein Other Plant Protein

Insect Protein Crickets Black Soldier Fly Other Insect Proteins

Microbial Protein Algae Protein Fungal Protein Mycoprotein Mushrooms Protein Bacterial Protein Yeast Protein



Alternative Protein Market, by Application

Plant Protein-based Applications Food and Beverages Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Bakery Meat Analogs Dairy Alternatives Cereals & Snacks Beverages Others Animal Feed Nutrition & Health Supplements Pharmaceuticals Other Plant Protein-based Applications

Insect Protein-based Applications Processed Whole Insects Animal Feed and Pet Food Processed Insect Powder Insect Protein Bars and Shakes Insect Baked Products and Snacks Insect Confectionaries Insect Beverages Other Insect Protein-based Applications

Microbial Protein-based Applications Food and Beverages Animal Feed Nutraceuticals Cosmetics Other Microbial Protein-based Applications



Alternative Protein Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4985

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

Plant-based Protein Market by Type (Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein, Potato Protein, Rice Protein, Corn Protein), Crop Type (GMO), Source Process (Organic), Application (Food and Beverages, Animal Feed, Nutritional Supplements) - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/plant-based-protein-market-5031

Pea Protein Market by Type (Pea Protein Isolate, Pea Protein Concentrate, Pea Flour), Source (Yellow Pea, Green Pea), Source Process (Conventional, Organic), Application (Nutritional Supplements, Meat Alternatives) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/pea-protein-market-5054

Edible Insects Market by Product (Whole Insect, Insect Powder, Insect Meal, Insect Oil) Insect Type (Crickets, Black Soldier Fly, Mealworms), Application (Animal Feed, Protein Bar and Shakes, Bakery, Confectionery, Beverages) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/edible-insects-market-5156

Black Soldier Fly Market by Product (Protein Meals, Biofertilizers {Frass}, Chitin/ Chitosan, Others {Cocoons, Pupa}), Application (Animal Feed, Agriculture, Pet Food, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic, Biofuel), and Geography– Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/black-soldier-fly-market-5074

Mealworms Market by Product Type (Whole Mealworm, Mealworm Powder, Mealworm Meal), Application (Animal Feed, Aquafeed, Pet Food, Food & Beverages), End Use (Animal Nutrition, Human Consumption) - Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/mealworms-market-5264

Crickets Market by Product (Whole Crickets, Cricket Powder), Species (House Cricket), Application (Processed Whole Crickets, Protein Supplement Powder, Cricket Protein Bars, Beverages), End Use (Human Nutrition, Animal Nutrition) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/crickets-market-5247

Spirulina Market by Distribution Channel (Consumer Channel, Business Channel), Product Type (Powder, Tablets, Capsules, Flakes, Phycocyanin Extract), Application (Nutraceuticals, Food and Beverages, Agriculture, Animal Feed) - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/spirulina-market-5070

Chlorella Market by Technology (Open Pond), by Product Type (Extract, Capsules) by Source (Chlorella Vulgaris, Chlorella Pyrenoidosa or Sorokiniana) by Application (Nutraceutical, Food and Beverages, Animal Feed), Geography - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/chlorella-market-5162

Plant Based Food Market by Product Type (Dairy Alternatives, Meat Substitute, Plant-Based Eggs, Confectionery), Source (Soy Protein, Wheat Protein), and Distribution Channel (Business to Business and Business to Customers) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/plant-based-food-products-market-5108

Meat Substitute Market by Product Type (Tofu, TVP, Burger Patties, Sausages, Meatballs, Nuggets), Source (Soy Protein, Wheat Protein), and Distribution Channel (Business to Business and Business to Customers) - Global Forecast To 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/meat-substitute-market-4969

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/114/alternative-protein-market-2029

CONTACT: Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research



