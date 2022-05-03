Alternative Protein Market Worth $36.61 Billion by 2029— Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Alternative Protein Market by Type (Plant Protein [Soy, Wheat, Pea], Insect Protein [Crickets, BSF], Microbial Protein [Algae Protein, Bacterial Proteins]), Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed and Pet Food, Nutraceuticals) - Global Forecast to 2029

Redding, California, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Alternative Protein Market by Type (Plant Protein [Soy, Wheat, Pea], Insect Protein [Crickets, BSF], Microbial Protein [Algae Protein, Bacterial Protein]), Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed and Pet Food, Nutraceuticals)—Global Forecast to 2029”, the global alternative protein market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2022–2029 to reach $36.61 billion by 2029.

A major shift in the consumer behavior of the global market has led to an interest in alternative protein sources, such as plant-based, insect-based, and microbial-based proteins. Also, a growing number of people are turning to more environment-friendly products. The demand for alternative proteins is mainly fueled by the perception that these proteins are healthier and more environmentally friendly than animal-derived proteins.

In response to the growing demands from health-conscious consumers, the global trend in food industries is to translate nutritional information into consumer reality by developing food products using alternative protein ingredients that provide superior sensory appeal and nutritional and health benefits. As a result, there has been an increased global demand for alternative proteins. In addition, factors including the potential of insect, microbial, and plant proteins, the emerging economies such as South East Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, and the increasing inclination towards vegan diet are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for protein ingredient manufacturers.

Increasing Sales Statistics of Plant-based Food to Drive Alternative Protein Market

COVID-19 provided a surge in sales of alternative protein-based products, which proved beneficial for all stakeholders in the alternative protein market space. Few to be listed are:

  • In 2021, retail plant-based food sales in the U.S. surpassed $7 billion, an increase of 27% from 2019.

  • As of March 2021, according to ProVeg International, the European vegan market grew by 49%, reaching €3.6 billion in sales.

  • As of May 2020, Green Monday’s online sales doubled in the last two months. Among the most popular purchases was a pork substitute called Omnipork.

  • In April 2020, Eat Just sales of its JUST Egg product on e-commerce platforms—JD.com and Tmall—surged 30% since the COVID-19 outbreak.

  • As of May 2020, California Farms grocery sales increased by 50% compared to 2019. An upsurge in sales was mainly attributed to increased oat milk sales and nutritional plant-based butter.

  • In April 2020, U.S. retail sales of fresh plant-based meat grew 279.8% on March 14, topping a 206.4% jump the week before. Also, oat milk sales grew 476.7% on March 14, while dairy milk sales grew 32.4%.

The alternative protein market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the country level.

Based on type, the alternative protein market is segmented into plant protein, insect protein, and microbial protein. In 2022, the plant protein segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall alternative protein market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing demand from food & beverage manufacturers, the increasing vegan population, the rising number of plant-based product launches, and the large presence of plant protein manufacturers. However, the insect protein segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022–2029.

The plant protein market is further segmented into soy protein, wheat protein, pea protein, canola protein, potato protein, rice protein, corn protein, and others. In 2022, the soy protein segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the plant proteins market. The large share of this segment is attributed to its easy availability, lower price of soy protein, increased demand for meat protein alternatives, a wide range of applications in various products, and multiple health benefits. However, the pea protein segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the alternative protein market is mainly segmented into plant protein-based applications, insect protein-based applications, and microbial protein-based applications. In 2022, the plant protein-based applications segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the alternative protein market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the growing vegetarian and vegan population, consumers' rising demand for clean-label products, and the increasing investments and expansions by plant-based product manufacturers. However, the insect protein-based applications segment is expected to record a CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the high nutritional value of insects, the increasing demand for novel food products, and the increasing acceptance amongst consumers towards the consumption of insect protein.

Based on geography, the alternative protein market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the alternative protein market. The prominent position of North America in the alternative protein market is attributed to the increasing focus on producing protein using sustainable methods due to the rising environmental concerns and ethical aspects associated with animal proteins, the increasing vegan population, the rising number of investments in alternative protein products, the increasing demand for healthy & nutritional products, and technological advancements in the food industry. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this regional market is mainly attributed to the increasing vegetarian and vegan population, wide availability of raw materials, and increasing technological advancements in the food & beverages industry.

The key players operating in the global alternative protein market are Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Roquette Frères (France), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Kerry Group (Ireland), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) (U.S.), Now Foods (U.S.), Tate & Lyle Plc (U.K.), Axiom Foods Inc. (U.S.), Burcon NutraScience Corporation (Canada), Beneo GmbH (A Part of Südzucker AG) (Germany), Glanbia Plc (Ireland), Sotexpro (France), Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation (U.S.), CHS Inc. (U.S.), Ÿnsect (SAS) (France), Enterra Feed Corporation (Canada), Protix B.V. (Netherlands), Entomo Farms (Canada), Global Bugs Asia Co., Ltd. (Thailand), Aspire Food Group (U.S.), EnviroFlight, LLC (U.S.), Haocheng Mealworm Inc. (China), JR Unique Foods Ltd. (Thailand), Armstrong Cricket Farm Georgia (U.S.), Rocky Mountain Micro Ranch (U.S.), Cricket Lab Limited (U.K.), DIC Corporation (Japan), Cellena Inc. (U.S.), Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company (Taiwan), Cyanotech Corporation (U.S.), Bluebiotech International GmbH (Germany), Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (Canada), E.I.D.-Parry (India) Limited (India), Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), MycoTechnology Inc. (U.S.), Enough. (U.K.), Corbion NV (Netherlands), Sun Chlorella Corporation (Japan), Plantible Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Parabel Nutritional, Inc. (U.S.), Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Far East Microalgae Industries, Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Roquette Klötze GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany), Yaeyama Shokusan Co., Ltd. (Japan), Unibio Group (Denmark), String Bio (India), Calysta, Inc. (U.S.), Angel Yeast Co., Ltd (China), and Lesaffre (France).

Scope of the report

Alternative Protein Market, by Type

  • Plant Protein

    • Soy Protein

    • Wheat Protein

    • Pea Protein

    • Canola Protein

    • Potato Protein

    • Rice Protein

    • Corn Protein

    • Other Plant Protein

  • Insect Protein

    • Crickets

    • Black Soldier Fly

    • Other Insect Proteins

  • Microbial Protein

    • Algae Protein

    • Fungal Protein

      • Mycoprotein

      • Mushrooms Protein

    • Bacterial Protein

    • Yeast Protein

Alternative Protein Market, by Application

  • Plant Protein-based Applications

    • Food and Beverages

      • Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

      • Bakery

      • Meat Analogs

      • Dairy Alternatives

      • Cereals & Snacks

      • Beverages

      • Others

    • Animal Feed

    • Nutrition & Health Supplements

    • Pharmaceuticals

    • Other Plant Protein-based Applications

  • Insect Protein-based Applications

    • Processed Whole Insects

    • Animal Feed and Pet Food

    • Processed Insect Powder

    • Insect Protein Bars and Shakes

    • Insect Baked Products and Snacks

    • Insect Confectionaries

    • Insect Beverages

    • Other Insect Protein-based Applications

  • Microbial Protein-based Applications

    • Food and Beverages

    • Animal Feed

    • Nutraceuticals

    • Cosmetics

    • Other Microbial Protein-based Applications

Alternative Protein Market, by Geography

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • France

    • U.K.

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific (APAC)

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • Australia

    • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

