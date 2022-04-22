Alternating lane closure on J.C. Van Horne Bridge

CAMPBELLTON, NB, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of an alternating lane closure on the J.C. Van Horne Bridge for inspections during the following periods:

Monday, April 25, to Friday, April 29, from 9 am to 4 pm

Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1, from 7 am to 7 pm

During these periods, one lane will be closed and one lane will remain open in alternating directions. Flag persons and traffic lights will be on site to direct traffic. One sidewalk will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians at all times. Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians may encounter delays.

Should the lane closure be extended beyond May 1, PSPC will provide an update to commuters.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

