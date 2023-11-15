AltaGas, Black Diamond, Bird at 52-Week Highs
AltaGas Ltd. (T.ALA) hit a new 52-week high of $27.68 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Black Diamond Group Limited (T.BDI) hit a new 52-week high of $8.00 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Bird Construction Inc. (T.BDT) hit a new 52-week high of $12.15 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Hercules Silver Corp. (V.BIG) hit a new 52-week high of $1.39 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (C.BNN) hit a new 52-week high of 43 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Celestica Inc. (T.CLS) hit a new 52-week high of $37.38 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (T.CMG) hit a new 52-week high of $10.65 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (T.CPH) hit a new 52-week high of $5.37 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Canadian Western Bank (T.CWB) hit a new 52-week high of $29.25 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Descartes Systems Group Inc. (T.DSG) hit a new 52-week high of $109.71 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Gildan Activewear Inc. (T.GIL) hit a new 52-week high of $48.52 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Great-West Lifeco Inc. (T.GWO) hit a new 52-week high of $42.29 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (T.HPS.A) hit a new 52-week high of $76.83 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Intact Financial Corporation (T.IFC) hit a new 52-week high of $207.86 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (V.IGP) hit a new 52-week high of $1.95 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Mega Uranium Ltd. (T.MGA) hit a new 52-week high of 38 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
ONEX Corporation (T.ONEX) hit a new 52-week high of $86.73 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Parkland Corporation (T.PKI) hit a new 52-week high of $44.93 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Playmaker Capital Inc. (V.PMKR) hit a new 52-week high of 66 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
BioSyent Inc. (V.RX) hit a new 52-week high of $8.00 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Thiogenesis Therapeutics Corp. (V.TTI) hit a new 52-week high of 83 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
The Westaim Corporation (V.WED) hit a new 52-week high of $3.78 Wednesday. No news stories available today.