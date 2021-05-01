AltaGas Announces Election of Directors
CALGARY, AB, April 30, 2021 /CNW/ - AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) is pleased to announce the final director election results from its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 30, 2021 (the "Meeting"). All nominees recommended by management for election were elected for a term ending at the next annual meeting. The detailed results of the vote are set out below:
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Victoria A. Calvert
147,172,892
99.66
507,085
0.34
David W. Cornhill
145,228,280
98.34
2,451,697
1.66
Randall L. Crawford
145,293,463
98.38
2,386,514
1.62
Jon-Al Duplantier
144,988,315
98.18
2,691,662
1.82
Robert B. Hodgins
135,473,012
91.73
12,206,965
8.27
Cynthia Johnston
138,764,109
93.96
8,915,867
6.04
Pentti O. Karkkainen
145,067,535
98.23
2,612,442
1.77
Phillip R. Knoll
145,271,510
98.37
2,408,467
1.63
Terry D. McCallister
145,062,069
98.23
2,617,908
1.77
Linda G. Sullivan
146,885,619
99.46
794,358
0.54
Nancy G. Tower
146,697,431
99.33
982,546
0.67
Details of voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting will be available in the report of voting results posted under AltaGas' profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
AltaGas would like to extend its sincere thanks and best wishes to Allan Edgeworth, who has retired from the Board of Directors. Mr. Edgeworth has been a valued director for more than 15 years.
About AltaGas
AltaGas is a leading North American energy infrastructure company that connects NGLs and natural gas to domestic and global markets. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth Utilities and Midstream business that is focused on delivering resilient and durable value for its stakeholders.
For more information visit: www.altagas.ca or reach out to one of the following:
Jon Morrison
Adam McKnight
Media Inquiries
SOURCE AltaGas Ltd.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/30/c9467.html