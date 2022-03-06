Alta. man charged in homicide of 17-day-old baby

RCMP said the man is in custody and awaiting a court appearance this week. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)

A 29-year-old Glendon, Alta., man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the homicide of a 17-day-old baby.

It's not clear if there is a relation between the baby and the man.

Bonnyville RCMP said in a news release that they were called to the town's hospital at around 8:15 p.m. on Feb. 21 for a report of the death. At the time, the circumstances were suspicious, so RCMP Major Crimes took over the investigation.

An autopsy was done in Edmonton on Feb. 23, where it was determined that the death was a homicide.

RCMP arrested the suspect on Mar. 5.

The man is in custody, and is scheduled to appear in Bonnyville Provincial Court on March 8.