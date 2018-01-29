Alston Jr., Rose lead Temple to 85-57 rout of slumping UConn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Temple has made a habit this season of playing games that are decided in the final minute. The Owls far prefer blowing the doors off teams.

Shizz Alston Jr. scored 18 points, Quinton Rose had 17 and Temple rolled to an 85-57 win over UConn on Sunday night.

The Owls shot 49 percent from the field in their most lopsided win of the season and their largest margin of victory over UConn.

''It's definitely better when you come out with wins like this,'' Alston said, ''because it shows you have your act together.''

Christian Vital finished with 15 points for the Huskies, who were playing for the first time since it was revealed their program is the target of an NCAA investigation.

University of Connecticut President Susan Herbst said in a statement Friday the school will cooperate with the probe but did not specify the allegations. Before the game began, UConn head coach Kevin Ollie issued a similar statement.

''With regard to the inquiry directed at our men's basketball program, I want to express that we will cooperate fully with the NCAA as this process moves forward as we are committed to promoting an atmosphere of compliance with NCAA regulations,'' Ollie stated. ''As we head into the final weeks of the season our total focus will be on helping our team improve and reach its highest potential. To that end, we will have no further comment on this matter.''

When asked after the loss if the investigation might be affecting his players, Ollie was tight-lipped.

''The vibes are still good,'' the Huskies coach said. ''We look forward to cooperating with the NCAA. And I just go back to the statement.''

After UConn took an early 18-14 lead on three straight 3-pointers, Temple (11-10, 3-6 American Athletic Conference) went on a 24-4 run to take control of the game. The Owls built their lead to 53-30 on an off-balance floater by Rose with 14 minutes left en route to their third win in their last four contests.