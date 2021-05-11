ALSTOM SA: FY 2020/21 results presentation

Tampa Bay Lightning forwards Mathieu Joseph, Gemel Smith and Daniel Walcott created a special and significant moment in hockey history on Monday.
The Raptors’ seven-year playoff streak has come to an end, and so has Toronto's nightmare season.
Move over Oscar Robertson. Russell Westbrook is the NBA's new triple-double standard.
The Raptors are expected to begin contract negotiations next week with their most important free agent.
Pat Foley said that if he had "been traveling with the team this year, I might have put a bullet in my head" during Chicago's game with Dallas on Monday.
Connor McDavid provided yet another highlight-reel goal Monday night with a game winner at the Bell Centre.
The Olympics are scheduled to start on July 23.
With no fans to litter the ice with hats after his first NHL 'trick, some adorable local kids made up for it by littering Tim Stutzle's yard with them instead.
Jaylen Brown needs surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist and will miss the rest of the season.
Jack Eichel seemed non-committal, at best, about his future with the Sabres when speaking to the media Monday.
Mayne thrived at ESPN thanks to his creativity and unique brand of humor.
Tebow will be reuniting with his old college coach Urban Meyer.
Nate Bjorkgren’s first year with the Pacers is an excellent reminder that harmony in the NBA can be a very fleeting concept.
It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.
LOS ANGELES — Justin Faulk scored 46 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues defeated the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 on Monday night. Tyler Bozak also scored and Jordan Binnington made 26 saves for the Blues, who are locked into the fourth seed in the West Division and will play Colorado or Vegas in the first round of the playoffs. Faulk and David Perron sprung a 2-on-1 rush after Ryan O'Reilly won the opening faceoff in overtime, and Faulk won it with a wrist shot for his seventh goal. Alex Iafallo scored, Calvin Petersen made 17 saves and the Kings wrapped up their home schedule with four straight losses. After two periods of tepid hockey, the Blues and Kings finally started to generate offence in the third. Bozak went five-hole with a backhand to give St. Louis the lead 1:25 into the third. Jaden Schwartz set up Bozak’s fifth goal, and Faulk had the secondary assist, his fifth in the past five games. Iafallo responded with a one-timer from the left circle to tie it at 7:35. Gabriel Vilardi extended his point streak to four games with the assist. He has three goals and two assists in that span, with the 2017 first-round draft pick closing out an erratic first full season in the NHL on a positive note. Drew Doughty nearly won it in regulation for Los Angeles, hitting the post on a power play with 1:09 remaining, but Binnington was able to fall on the loose puck before the Kings could react. GETTING RIGHT Blues defenceman Torey Krug returned after missing five games because of an upper-body injury, and coach Craig Berube indicated several other injured players could get at least one game in before the playoffs start. That group includes forwards Vladimir Tarasenko and Sammy Blais, and defenceman Vince Dunn. Dunn has missed nine games because of an upper-body injury, Blais four games due to an upper-body injury, and Tarasenko four games with a lower-body injury. ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION Blues defenceman Jake Walman did not play after testing positive for COVID-19. General manager Doug Armstrong believes it was a false positive because Walman has been vaccinated and a second test came back negative. Steven Santini replaced Walman in the lineup. UP NEXT Blues: Host the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night. Kings: At the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dan Greenspan, The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard had 34 points and nine rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers raced to a 140-129 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday night. The Blazers scored 50 points in the first quarter, setting a franchise record for scoring in a period, and tied an NBA record for 3-pointers made in a quarter with 12. CJ McCollum had 21 points in the first as Portland built a 17-point lead. McCollum finished with 28 points and Norman Powell also scored 28 for the Blazers, who never trailed as they moved within one-half game of fifth-place Dallas in the Western Conference. Kelly Olynyk had 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the NBA-worst Rockets, and D.J. Augustin also scored 21. Houston withstood Portland's early barrage and chipped away at the lead. A 3-pointer by Armoni Brooks got the Rockets within 116-111 with 9:13 left, but Lillard's 3-pointer put the Blazers back up by double digits with 7:18 remaining. TIP-INS Rockets: Were without a host of key players, including Christian Wood. ... DaQuan Jeffries was called for a flagrant-1 foul against McCollum in the third quarter. Blazers: Carmelo Anthony missed his second straight game with a sprained right ankle. ... Derrick Jones Jr. had 11 points, three rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes. ... Terry Stotts coached his 1,000th NBA game. UP NEXT Rockets: At the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Blazers: At Utah on Wednesday night. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Erik GarcíA Gundersen, The Associated Press
Beal responded to Bazemore laughing at his injury with a torrent of Twitter insults.