ALSTOM SA: Availibility of the half-year financial report as at 30 September 2022

Availibility of the half-year financial report as at 30 September 2022

16 November 2022 – Alstom announces today that the half-year financial report as at 30 September 2022 is available and has been filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers.

The half-year financial report is available on Alstom’s website www.alstom.com, in the “Finance/Regulated information” section.





About Alstom



Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide attest to the company’s proven expertise in project management, innovation, design and technology. In 2021, the company was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, World and Europe, for the 11th consecutive time. Headquartered in France and present in 70 countries, Alstom employs more than 74,000 people. The Group posted revenues of €15.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2022.

Log onto www.alstom.com for more information.







