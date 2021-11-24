ALSTOM SA : Alstom to transfer Coradia Polyvalent platform, Reichshoffen site and TALENT 3 platform to CAF

Alstom to transfer Coradia Polyvalent platform, Reichshoffen site and TALENT 3 platform to CAF

Commitment to the European Commission in relation to the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation



24 November 2021 – Alstom announced today that it has agreed to divest its Coradia Polyvalent platform, its Reichshoffen production site in France and its TALENT3 platform, currently developed in Hennigsdorf, Germany to CAF.

The divestment of the relevant businesses was a condition for the clearance of the Alstom/Bombardier transaction by the European Commission.

CAF is pleased with this transaction which will enable it to continue its development thanks to the skills and know-how of the concerned sites. CAF continues to invest in France consolidating its position in this country and at the same time the Group will boost its activities in the German and center European markets.

The divestiture project will be subject to the completion of the applicable social processes and consultations with employee representatives’ bodies and to regulatory approvals. Closing of the transaction is expected between April and September of 2022.





About Alstom



Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom’s product portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorails and trams, to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling, and digital mobility solutions. Alstom has 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide. With Bombardier Transportation joining Alstom on January 29, 2021, the enlarged Group’s combined proforma revenue amounts to €14 billion for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2021. Headquartered in France, Alstom is now present in 70 countries and employs more than 70,000 people. www.alstom.com



About CAF



CAF Group is one of the international benchmarks in the design and implementation of comprehensive mobility systems. For over 100 years, the company has been committed to, and successful in meeting the requirements of administrations and transport operators allover the world. CAF provides comprehensive project and engineering management throughout all stages of the project including feasibility analysis, system design, civil work, signalling, electrification and other electromechanical systems, rolling stock supply and system operation & maintenance. In terms of rolling stock, CAF supplies and maintains high speed trains, regional and commuter trains, locomotives, metro units, tramways and buses.







CAF is already operating in 40 countries around the world, with production plants in Spain, France, United Kingdom, Poland, Brazil, Mexico and United States.







For more information, please visit: www.caf.net



