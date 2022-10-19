ALSTOM SA

Alstom signs a framework agreement with Rete Ferroviaria Italiana to supply ERTMS signalling system for central and southern Italy

Alstom awarded the “South-Centre” lot, covering around 1,400 kilometres of railway lines and worth around €900 million

The tender represents the ultimate step in the realisation of technology projects financed by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP)

A digital solution to increase trains regularity and capacity of networks





19 October 2022 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has signed a framework agreement worth around 900 million euro1 with Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI) to design, deliver and commission an ERTMS2 system (the most advanced train supervision and control system available today), on a large scale in Italy.

Alstom will provide the latest ERTMS Baseline 3 Level 2 signalling system with GSM-R3 and digital interlocking ACCM4 on 27 lines managed by RFI in the regions of Sardinia, Molise, Puglia, Umbria, Lazio, and Campania. The system proposed by Alstom meets the technical specifications for interoperability required by the European Union and the CENELEC5 standards for railway safety, guaranteeing the highest safety standards.

“With this new contract, Alstom reaffirms itself as the reference player in the railway sector in Italy. Being selected by RFI for the second time for one of the key projects of the Italian National Recovery and Resilience Plan is a source of immense pride for Alstom. It also demonstrates Alstom’s commitment to providing Italy with innovative technology aimed at improving the country’s rail infrastructure and providing smart and sustainable mobility solutions that will benefit its passengers,” explained Gian Luca Erbacci, Europe Region President at Alstom.

The “South-Centre” lot is part of a 2.7-billion-euro tender, launched by RFI for the implementation of ERTMS throughout the country. It represents the final portion of the technical projects to be financed within the framework of the NRRP and will transform a total of approximately 4,800 kilometres of railway lines.

ERTMS is the latest and most advanced traffic management system for railways across Europe. It constitutes a major industrial project that will make rail transport more fluid and more competitive across the continent.

ERTMS ensures interoperability of the national railway systems, reducing the purchase and maintenance costs of signalling systems, as well as increasing the trains regularity and capacity of networks.

Alstom has been manufacturing trains in Italy for 160 years and providing signalling and electrification solutions for 90 years. Today, with 10 sites throughout the country and more than 3,500 employees, Alstom is a significant local employer recognised as a leader in the Italian rail market.

1 The signature of this framework agreement does not constitute an order intake. Firm batches as per this framework agreement will be ordered progressively, with first tranche expected during H2 2022/23

2 European Rail Transport Management System

3 Radio system for voice and data communication between the track and the train

4 Multi-station Central Computer Equipment

5 European Committee for Electrotechnical Standardization





