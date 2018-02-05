Alshon Jeffery guaranteed a win, and then did his best early on to back it up

MINNEAPOLIS — If you’re going to guarantee a Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots, you better show up big on game day.

Alshon Jeffery made sure he wasn’t all talk during Super Bowl week.

Jeffery, the Philadelphia Eagles receiver who said “Ain’t no if, man” when asked about the possibility of beating the New England Patriots, made a phenomenal catch for the first touchdown of Super Bowl LII.

[Stream Super Bowl LII live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app]

Jeffery was covered by Patriots cornerback Eric Rowe. Rowe was playing for Malcolm Butler, who strangely didn’t see any snaps in the first quarter of the Super Bowl. The Eagles picked on Rowe relentlessly early on, and Nick Foles threw one up for grabs to Jeffery with Rowe on him. It was a very nice pass to the end zone and a fantastic catch by Jeffery to haul it in.

Jeffery, who came over from the Chicago Bears on a one-year free-agent deal and then signed an extension during the season, went into Eagles Super Bowl history, and not just because of his unexpected guarantee.

Philadelphia Eagles’ Alshon Jeffery (17) celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of Super Bowl LII. (AP) More

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @YahooSchwab

More Super Bowl coverage from Yahoo Sports:

• Follow Super Bowl LII live: Eagles vs. Patriots

• Super Bowl LII: Our experts make their picks

• Brady shares beaming family pic ahead of Super Bowl

• Are the Patriots the greatest dynasty in sports history?

• Trump’s Super Bowl message: ‘We proudly stand’ for national anthem

