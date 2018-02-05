Alshon Jeffery backs up his Super Bowl guarantee: 'Man, I told y'all'

MINNEAPOLIS — If you guarantee a victory, as underdogs, against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl and then back it up with a win? Puff out your chest and talk as much trash as you wish.

The floor is yours, Alshon Jeffery.

“Fly, Eagles, Fly! Hey, I told you all we were bringing this trophy back to Philly, man,” Jeffery said. “Guaranteed. Told you.”

He did. In the days leading up to the game, Jeffery responded to a question from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero about “if” the Eagles won on Sunday.

“Ain’t no if. Ain’t no if, man,” Jeffery interjected.

He continued by saying “When we win this game on Sunday,” and “We’re bringing that trophy back to Philly, man.” Not long after the Eagles’ 41-33 win, Jeffery reminded everyone of his guarantee.

“Man, I told y’all,” Jeffery said. “Hey, we don’t care who we were playing. Facing this opponent, I knew Tom Brady, I respect him, a great player, one of the greatest ever. But hey, he had not played the Eagles yet. He [had not played] the Eagles, not the 2017-18 Eagles.”

It might not be Joe Namath in Super Bowl III, but it was a bold proclamation considering how Super Bowl teams usually go out of their way to avoid saying anything controversial. And he was right.

“Just keep on doubting us. You all doubting us now?” Jeffery said. “Vegas doubted us too, huh? Hey, we’re world champs. We’re top dogs. We’re not underdogs, we’re top dogs.

This Eagles team, in retrospect, was perfect to be the one to win Philadelphia’s first Super Bowl. They weren’t touted as contenders before the season, were buried by many after Carson Wentz’s injury and were expected to lose each of their three playoff games. They just grabbed their dog masks and used the slights as motivation.