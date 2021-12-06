Alset EHome International Inc. Prices $30 Million Underwritten Public Offering

·4 min read

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) ("AEI" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering ("the Offering") totaling $30 million in gross proceeds or $34.5 million in gross proceeds, if the over-allotment option is exercised in full. The offering consists of common stock, par value $0.001 per share ("Common Stock"), at a price to the public of $0.60 per Share, and pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of Common Stock at a price of $0.599 per pre-funded warrant. The pre-funded warrants have an exercise price of $0.001 per share.

In addition, the Company granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase additional shares of Common Stock, representing up to 15% of the number of the Shares and the shares underlying the pre-funded warrants sold in the base offering, solely to cover over-allotments, if any.

The Offering is expected to close on December 8, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as sole book-running manager for the Offering.

The securities described above are being offered by Alset EHome International Inc. pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-1 (No. 333-261446) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on December 3, 2021. A final prospectus (the "Prospectus") describing the terms of the proposed Offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the Prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 810 7th Avenue, 18th floor, New York, NY 10019, by email at syndicate@aegiscap.com, or by telephone at (212) 813-1010. Before investing in this Offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the Prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such Prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such Offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sales of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Alset EHome International Inc.

Alset EHome International is a diversified holding company executing on its vision to accelerate sustainable healthy living with a focus on the development of EHome communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products. Through its operating subsidiaries, AEI's mission is to provide a healthy living ecosystem that drives long-term exponential growth, building liquidity and value for shareholders. AEI is led by its chairman and CEO, Heng Fai Chan, a successful global business veteran of more than 40 years specializing in corporate transformation while managing risk. Over his distinguished career, Heng Fai Chan has successfully restructured more than 35 corporations with a combined value of $25 billion.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release includes statements relating to the size of the Offering, the completion of the Offering and the expected closing date of the Offering. These statements and other statements regarding the Company's future plans and goals constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control, and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. Factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described include, but are not limited to, the expected timing of the closing of the Offering and risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the Offering. For a discussion of the most significant risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, please review our filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please visit: www.alsetehomeintl.com.

Investor Contact:

Dave Gentry, CEO
RedChip Companies Inc.
407-491-4498
Dave@redchip.com

SOURCE: Alset EHome International Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/676113/Alset-EHome-International-Inc-Prices-30-Million-Underwritten-Public-Offering

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lions stun Vikings at buzzer for wild first win after nearly blowing it

    The Lions joined the rest of the NFL in the win column after giving up the lead with a fourth-down gamble gone wrong.

  • Minshew mania returns, but Jalen Hurts is still Eagles QB

    Nick Sirianni quelled quarterback controversy before it got off the ground after Sunday's Eagles win.

  • Seahawks' go-ahead TD turned goal-line INT leads to safety in wild turn of events

    Just your usual Seahawks football game.

  • Is the jersey toss an effective form of protest?

    After sweaters were thrown onto the ice in Montreal and Vancouver, Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the simple and infantile action that can become a headache for organizations.

  • Chargers, Justin Herbert knock off Bengals, solidify playoff positioning

    Justin Herbert rallied the Chargers to a key playoff-positioning victory over the Bengals, and the future looks bright for Los Angeles.

  • Lions dedicate 1st win of season to Oxford community after shooting

    The Lions' first win of the season came with extra emotion.

  • Jordan Spieth, Henrik Stenson penalized after playing from wrong tee at Hero World Challenge

    “My question was if we could just finish 19th and 20th [place] and leave after nine."

  • Cardinals look like Super Bowl contenders again with Murray, Hopkins back

    The returns of Murray and Hopkins helped fuel the Cardinals to their 10th win of the 2021 season.

  • Rangnick opens United tenure with win over Palace

    Ralf Rangnick began his tenure as Manchester United manager with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League thanks to a rare goal from Fred at Old Trafford on Sunday.

  • Dorion right to renege: Senators' rebuild remains ongoing

    Pierre Dorion had to walk back the excitement he showed before the season after Ottawa's awful start.

  • College Football Playoff: Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati make the playoff field

    Alabama will play Cincinnati while Michigan will play Georgia.

  • Tom Brady throws very uncharacteristic big-man pick-6 against Falcons

    Brady didn't seen Falcons lineman Marlon Davidson until it was too late.

  • Real concern over NHL's participation in Olympic Games

    The NHL's participation at the Olympic Games in Beijing appears to be teetering, with COVID-19 cases rising and impacting several teams across the league. Unless the NHL can get things under wraps, hockey fans could be in for a major disappointment this winter.&nbsp;

  • Tampa Bay rolls 7-1, deals Philadelphia 8th straight loss

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Corey Perry had two goals and an assist and Ryan McDonagh scored and had two assists to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 7-1 victory over the slumping Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night. Mathieu Joseph, Taylor Raddysh, Boris Katchouk and Pat Maroon also scored for the Lightning, who won their third in a row and ninth of their last 12. Victor Hedman had three assists to boost his team-leading total to 21. Brian Elliott, Tampa Bay’s backup goalie who played the previous four

  • NFL Today, Week 13

    SCOREBOARD Monday, Dec. 6 New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m. EST. The AFC East lead is on the line when Josh Allen and the Bills host Mac Jones and the Patriots. Allen passed for four touchdowns to lead Buffalo to a 31-6 victory at New Orleans on Thanksgiving, but the Bills (7-4) have split their last six games overall. The Patriots (8-4) have won six in a row since a 35-29 overtime loss to Dallas on Oct. 17. Jones is among the front-runners for Offensive Rookie of the Year, throwing for 2,850 ya

  • United States to announce diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics over China's human rights abuses

    The diplomatic boycott won't stop American athletes from competing in the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February.

  • Third-down woes continue to haunt Raiders in critical losses

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — A stagnant offense that continues to struggle on third downs and failed to score its first touchdown until four minutes into the fourth quarter led to the Las Vegas Raiders losing for the fourth time in five games on Sunday. Las Vegas was 2 for 8 on third-down conversions and scored just one touchdown in its 17-15 loss to Washington. “Just a difficult story for us in the red zone, obviously coming out of there with field goals,” interim coach Rich Bisaccia said. “We missed some

  • Vancouver Canucks fire head coach Travis Green, hire Bruce Boudreau: report

    VANCOUVER — The struggling Vancouver Canucks have reportedly parted ways with head coach Travis Green and replaced him with Bruce Boudreau. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported the news Sunday night. A spokesperson for the Canucks did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The report comes after the Pittsburgh Penguins routed the Canucks 4-1 in Vancouver on Saturday night, drawing boos from the home crowd. The Canucks currently sit last in the Pacific Division with an 8-15-2 record.

  • Columbus snaps 4-game skid, rallies to beat San Jose 6-4

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Adam Boqvist scored twice, Andrew Peeke had two assists and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a four-game losing streak with a 6-4 come-from-behind win over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night. Sean Kuraly, Cole Sillinger, Jack Roslevic and Alexandre Texier scored and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 30 shots as Columbus won its fourth straight home game. Nick Bonino, Erik Karlsson, Brent Burns and Tomas Hertl scored for San Jose. Matt Nieto and Timo Meier each added two assists an

  • Perry, McDonagh lead Lightning in 7-1 win over flat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Corey Perry had two goals and an assist and Ryan McDonagh scored and had a pair of assists to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 7-1 victory over the slumping Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night. Mathieu Joseph, Taylor Raddysh, Boris Katchouk and Pat Maroon also scored for the Lightning, who won their third in a row and ninth of their last 12. Victor Hedman had three assists to boost his team-leading total to 21. Brian Elliott, Tampa Bay’s backup goalie who played the previous