Alset EHome International Inc. Establishes Alset Metaverse Inc. to Capitalize on Potential Metaverse Related Opportunities

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) ("AEI" the "Group" or "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of smart and sustainable home communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, is pleased to announce that that the Group has established Alset Metaverse Inc. ("Alset Metaverse") which will be a vehicle for the Group to incubate and invest in metaverse related projects. A metaverse refers broadly to an immersive digital environment built upon the internet with the latest user interfaces such as virtual reality headsets that enhance experience and provides greater interactive capabilities with the environment and users. Alset Metaverse strives to capitalize on the potential of virtual reality and metaverse to enhance our existing and prospective businesses.

Alset Metaverse will be working with Hapi Cafe Inc. ("Hapi Cafe"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, to set aside dedicated space within the cafés to be opened by Hapi Cafe for patrons to enter existing virtual reality rooms or games to socialize, engage, exercise and play games with people around the world. This promotes usage and encourages users in the physical world to join the virtual world together to explore virtual reality.

Alset Metaverse is also exploring the possibility of launching a suite of limited edition Non-Fungible Token ("NFT") that would have an incentive attached to it and could be used within the Group's ecosystem. NFTs are unique data that are not interchangeable and can be identified for authenticity. As it cannot be replicated, an NFT can be used to digitally represent assets. Some possible uses of NFTs in the metaverse may include virtual property or individual items.

"Metaverse is a combination of the words "meta" and "universe", which means next or beyond universe. This is the evolving form of the internet where virtual environments can be accessed through virtual reality equipment, allowing users to interact with each other and the virtual environment more freely than before. The opportunities and potential of the virtual reality industry are limitless. Virtual reality will be part of our lives in the years to come and it is imperative to embrace such change for our business to stay relevant.

The pandemic has increased physical distance between people and one way to connect effectively is through the internet. The metaverse is the next technology that provides another channel to deepen the connection between people and bring back certain human elements by providing a virtual environment. The technology is still in the early years of development and growth and thus Alset Metaverse will take measured steps as the industry evolves." commented Mr. Chan Tung Moe, Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About Alset Metaverse Inc.

Alset Metaverse seeks to capitalize on potential metaverse related opportunities. Alset Metaverse will be a vehicle for the Company to incubate and invest in metaverse related projects. As of the date of this press release, Alset Metaverse has not yet entered into any definitive agreements.

About Hapi Cafe Inc.

Hapi Cafe Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of AEI. The key mission of Hapi Cafe is to promote health, wealth and happiness by transforming the way people eat, work and live. Hapi Cafe will combine healthy food, fitness, business activities and leisure all in one location. We strive to create a conducive environment where everyone can gather to enjoy a healthy meal, work, keep fit and plan for the next travel destination.

For more information, please visit: https://www.hapicafes.com/

About Alset EHome International Inc.

AEI is a diversified holding company executing on its vision to accelerate sustainable healthy living with a focus on the development of EHome communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products. Through its operating subsidiaries, AEI's mission is to provide a healthy living ecosystem that drives long-term exponential growth, building liquidity and value for shareholders.

For more information, please visit: www.alsetehomeintl.com.

