Alsager flood: A50 in emergency closure

An emergency closure has been put in place on a main road after it flooded.

The A50 Linley Lane in Alsager was shut after a blockage on the watercourse caused flooding under the railway bridge.

Cheshire East Council's highways team said that work to resolve the issue was being carried out.

The closure came after 40 flood warnings were put in place across England following a period of heavy rainfall.

There is a flood warning in place for the River Weaver at Shrewbridge Lodge in Nantwich.

There are also warnings of flooding in Staffordshire on roads between Great Bridgeford and Shugborough as well as between Leek and Rocester.

