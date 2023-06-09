Alright, So Here's What the Fashion Girlies Are Wearing This Fall

Courtesy Launchmetrics Images/ Spotlight

Question: What do you find more fun? Seeing the trends on the runway and at presentations or actually shopping them? Personally, I rarely ever choose but sometimes I see something so good that my fingers are itching to add to cart and wear immediately. That's exactly how I felt once I laid eyes on all the fashion for the Fall/Winter 2023 shows. Now, that fashion month is behind us, I'm still reeling, as there's a lot to take in between the cities of New York, London, Milan, and Paris.

But I've done the hard work of narrowing down all the goodness into five major fall trends—which you'll come to discover v soon. From hints of motocross (as seen on the runways of Diesel and Marine Serre), to tuxedo dressing made casual (shown throughout Valentino's collection)—the trends for the fall/winter season are wearable, but sometimes very exaggerated in the best way. For example: Loewe's padded leather reminded us of cartoons, and the puffers at Rick Owen's and Dion Lee's shows were bigger and cooler than ever. Keep scrolling to see and shop (!!) exactly what I'm talking about.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

CARTOON MOTION

Exaggerated looks! Satirical vibes! Bulbous details! Our favorite animated movies are coming to life and it's giving me all the feels.

LACES

From corsets to jeans, you're gonna find laces everywhere.

MOTORCROSS

No, we aren't off to the races—but that doesn't mean we can't dress like we are.

TUXEDO-DRESSING

Lots of black-tie events coming up? Tuxedo-dressing is slowly going to become a part of our everyday dressing, watch!

XL PUFFERS

Puffers are being taken to the max, so it's time for your style to go bigger...and bolder.

You Might Also Like