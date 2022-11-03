How the already-stout Missouri Tigers defense played the disrespect card ... and won

Talk about playing the disrespect card. Missouri safety Martez Manuel led with it before the Tigers’ most recent game.

“I told them what was on my heart,” Manuel said about a pre-game gathering before the South Carolina contest. “I took the respect route.

“We aren’t very respected in this conference. I used it as an advantage and lit a fire under the guys, and preached to them that we have no fear.”

Manuel said the words came to him “in the moment. I didn’t prep it.”

But the sentiment resonated with the team in a 23-10 triumph over the then-No. 25 Gamecocks, and Mizzou hopes similar inspiration will carry them through Saturday’s home showdown against Kentucky.

“Man, he gave a fired-up, emotional, passionate speech,” said defensive end Isaiah McGuire, whose two sacks in that game earned him SEC defensive lineman of the week honors.

Manuel didn’t cite an example of disrespect but added the Tigers would need to win an SEC championship to feel otherwise.

Opponents would be unwise to slight the Tigers, whose improvement since last season has changed the team’s identity.

“They got pass-rushers, they got cover guys,” Kentucky defensive coordinator Rick Scangarello said. “Georgia went three quarters without a touchdown, and they got some of the best players in the country. I watched South Carolina get overwhelmed, basically shut out for a half.”

These Tigers lead with defense: No SEC opponent has scored more than 26 points against Mizzou this season. That was produced by then-top-ranked Georgia, whom MU held to its lowest point total of the season. Mizzou ranks 19th nationally in average yards allowed at 310.6 after finishing 106th in the same category (434.6) last season.

Earlier this week, on his radio show, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said first-year defensive coordinator Blake Baker will get an extension and raise for his efforts.

“Blake and his staff have done a really good job of maximizing their scheme to defend styles of offenses that we’re playing,” Drinkwitz said.

The Tigers will be meeting a physical opponent Saturday. Kentucky rolled up 519 total yards against Mizzou in a 35-28 victory last season. Running back Christopher Rodriguez rushed for 206 yards and scored four touchdowns.

The Wildcats were shut down in a 44-6 loss at Tennessee last weekend, but Drinkwitz expects a bounce-back performance.

“They’re going to want to atone for last week,” Drinkwitz said. “I know they’re all going to sit there and think that this is a game that they can come win, and so it’s going to be important for us to play our best game.”

The details

Kentucky (5-3, 2-3) vs, Missouri (4-4, 2-3)

Kickoff: 11 a.m., Faurot Field, Columbia

TV: SEC Network

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Line: Kentucky by 1