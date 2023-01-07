Here’s what we already know about Amazon Prime Day 2023—join today to start saving big

Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·4 min read
Prime Day 2023 is on the way and we've got everything you need to know to get the most savings this year.
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

We may be barely a month into 2023, but it's never too early to plan for major savings. If you want to find the best discounts on top-rated products, look no further than Amazon Prime Day. Below, we're helping you get ahead of the savings by sharing everything we know about Amazon Prime Day 2023. Keep scrolling to find out when the deals start, how to access them and what to look for right now.

Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

The bad news is that you have to be a member of Amazon Prime to get those top-notch items at rock-bottom prices. The good news is that you can give Prime a test run without it draining your wallet. Newcomers can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime, after which pay the monthly fee of $14.99. You can also get discounted Prime memberships if you're a student or qualify for government assistance.

Kate Spade Surprise sale: Save up to 75% on purses, wallets, totes and more

Amazon deals: 10 best Amazon deals you can get on Beats, Hamilton Beach and DeWalt

Right now, you can shop extended New Year sales and even scope out early Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Presidents' Day deals. If you want to get an early taste of Amazon's amazing savings, we've found ten best deals to shop today.

  1. Renpho Smart Scale from $19.99 (Save $12.05 to $15)

  2. Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer from $21.74 (Save $6 to $7.25)

  3. Brita 10-Cup Large Water Filter Pitcher from $28.34 (Save $22.42 to $25.45)

  4. Hammam Linen Jumbo Bath Towels from $31.97 (Save $32 to $41.02)

  5. JALL Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock from $32.88 (Save $10 to $27.11)

  6. Eufy Security C24 Solo IndoorCam for $34.99 (Save $8)

  7. DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit for $99 (Save $70)

  8. Beats Fit Pro for $159.95 (Save $40)

  9. Fitness Reality Magnetic Rowing Machine for $198.99 (Save $200.01)

  10. Hisense 50-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $389.99 (Save $140)

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members. Each year, the sale is met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and so much more. The exclusive two-day sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, you can sign up today to start saving.

Do you need an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals?

Yes. Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members. The event features the best deals for those with a Prime subscription. If you're not a Prime member, you can shop these amazing deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership today.

How much does Amazon Prime cost?

A standard Amazon Prime membership will run you $14.99 per month, or $139 for a one-year subscription. Meanwhile, students and qualifying government assistance recipients can sign up for Prime for up to 50% off.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Amazon has yet to announce the official date for Amazon Prime Day 2023. The summer 2022 iteration of Prime Day started on Tuesday, July 12 and ended on Wednesday, July 13. Amazon also hosted its first-ever Prime Early Access sale, something of a second Prime Day, from Tuesday, October 11 through Wednesday, October 12.

What should I buy during Amazon Prime Day?

If you've been waiting for deep discounts on TVs, laptops, countertop appliances or robot vacuums, Amazon Prime Day markdowns offer rare discounts on hundreds of best-selling brands. In years past, Amazon Prime Day has boasted impressive savings on big-ticket items, making it the perfect time to invest in new gadgets and home essentials. If you're looking to elevate your at-home entertainment setup, we suggest shopping for deals on top-rated smart TVs. Meanwhile, if you want to cook up restaurant-quality dishes at home, look to markdowns on customer-favorite air fryers and pressure cookers.

How long is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is typically a 48-hour shopping event. Although the deals are usually only available for two days, the sitewide sale is one of the best opportunities to score must-have gadgets and home goods for well under retail value year-round.

When does Amazon Prime Day end?

Amazon Prime Day usually ends the night after the second day of the event. Last year's Prime Day ended on Wednesday, July 13 at 11:59 p.m. PST. While some of the deals with the biggest discounts will sell out or expire at the end of the event, we'll keep you updated on all the best Amazon deals to shop for before and after the event. Even better news for savvy shoppers: Other competing sale events—including Nordstrom's legendary Anniversary Sale— typically run well past the end of Prime Day.

What stores offer competing Amazon Prime Day sales?

Although Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar sales. Historically, we've seen competing sales on top-rated products at Walmart, Target, Nordstrom, The Home Depot, Wayfair and Best Buy. If you still don't have an Amazon Prime account by the time Amazon Prime Day 2023 rolls around, it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price-matching services.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

