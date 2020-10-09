'It's already having a massive effect,' corporate America demands Trump rescind executive order on diversity

Michelle Kim received an email this week from a corporate client who asked her to make sure her anti-racism talk would comply with the White House’s new executive order prohibiting the use of terms such as “white privilege.” She offered to cancel the agreement instead.

“Even if I could deliver a compelling talk without using the term, I could not agree with the spirit of the ask,” Kim, an author and CEO of Awaken, which provides interactive diversity, equity and Inclusion workshops, wrote on Twitter. “I understand the predicament companies are in right now – ‘Does this expose us to legal risk?’ ‘Will we get sued?’ ‘Will we lose our government contracts?’”

President Trump’s decision to restrict the federal government and its contractors from engaging in what he calls “divisive” and “un-American” diversity training is sending a chilling effect throughout corporate America just as companies were stepping up efforts to address racial disparities following the death of George Floyd, a Black man, under the knee of white officer in Minneapolis in May.

“It’s already having a massive effect and will continue to have a massive effect until it's rescinded or if it’s rescinded,” said Franklin Turner, a partner with law firm McCarter & English who represents multinational contractors and small and medium-sized companies.

The executive order’s stated goal is "to combat offensive and anti-American race and sex stereotyping and scapegoating."

A White House memo in late September suggested rooting out “ideologies that label entire groups of Americans as inherently racist or evil” in diversity training materials by searching for keywords such as “white privilege,” “systemic racism,” “intersectionality” and “unconscious bias.”

Critics say the executive order is a broadside against diversity and inclusion programs that will impair efforts by business and government to reverse decades-long patterns of discrimination and exclusion. A USA TODAY investigation found that more than 55 years after the Civil Rights Act, less than 2% of the top executives at the nation’s largest companies are Black.

Research shows that fostering diverse and inclusive workplaces boosts financial performance and increases innovation but corporations are pulling back on diversity and inclusion training out of fear of losing out on government contracts that are critical, if not the lifeblood, of their businesses, Turner says.

Behind the scenes, civil rights leaders and industry groups are exploring legal challenges to the executive order, similar to organized opposition to the president’s Muslim travel ban. Those efforts are expected to intensify if Trump wins re-election.

“Proponents of the executive order argue that it only prohibits racist or sexist teachings, like that one race or sex is inherently superior to another. But the White House memo on how to interpret the order makes clear that the intended impact is far broader,” said Joelle Emerson, founder and chief executive officer of diversity and inclusion strategy firm Paradigm.

“The goal is clear: to limit companies from training on a wide range of well-researched themes in the diversity, equity, and inclusion space.”

Push back grows from civil rights, industry groups

Push back is growing from civil rights leaders and industry groups. Dozens of civil rights groups including the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law this week condemned the executive order as another sign of Trump's "support for white supremacists while demonstrating deep hostility to civil rights and racial justice."

On Thursday, a group of 11 technology, software and advertising industry groups that represent thousands of government contractors, called on the Trump administration to rescind it. The executive order “fails to acknowledge the realities of ongoing racial inequality and inequities in America and represents an unwarranted intrusion into private sector efforts to combat systemic racism,” according to the letter sent to the Office of Management and Budget and the Labor Department.

