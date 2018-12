Who is already in the field for the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach

Entering 2019, 48 players know they’re in the field for the 119th U.S. Open when the national championship returns for the fifth time to Pebble Beach Golf Links in June. Those among this group have already exempted themselves through local and sectional qualifying by virtue of their performances in past U.S. Opens, major championships and other significant events in 2018. Winners of the 2019 Players Championship, Masters and PGA will become fully exempt for Pebble Beach, as will the top 60 on the World Ranking as of June 10, 2019. The USGA can also award special exemptions to players. All other golfers—juniors, amateurs, club professionals and tour pros—must attempt to qualify either via local or local and sectional qualifying.

2019 U.S. Open field (How they qualified)

Daniel Berger (2018 U.S. Open top 10)

David Bling (a) (2018 U.S. Amateur runner-up)

Keegan Bradley (2018 Tour Championship qualifier)

Patrick Cantlay (2018 Tour Championship qualifier)

Paul Casey (2018 Tour Championship qualifier)

Jason Day (2015 PGA)

Bryson DeChambeau (2018 Tour Championship qualifier)















Tony Finau (2018 U.S. Open top 10)

Tommy Fleetwood (2018 U.S. Open top 10)

Rickie Fowler (2018 Tour Championship qualifier)

Sergio Garcia (2017 Masters)

Lucas Glover (2009 U.S. Open)

Tyrrell Hatton (2018 U.S. Open top 10)

Billy Horschel (2018 Tour Championship qualifier)

Viktor Hovland (a) (2018 U.S. Amateur)















Dustin Johnson (2016 U.S. Open)

Zach Johnson (2015 Open)

Martin Kaymer (2014 U.S. Open)

Si Woo Kim (2017 Players)

Patton Kizzire (2018 Tour Championship qualifier)

Brooks Koepka (2017, 2018 U.S. Open, 2018 PGA)

Marc Leishman (2018 Tour Championship qualifier)

Hideki Matsuyama (2018 Tour Championship qualifier)

Graeme McDowell (2010 U.S. Open)

Rory McIlroy (2011 U.S. Open, 2014 Open, 2014 PGA)

Phil Mickelson (2018 Tour Championship qualifier)





















Francesco Molianri (2018 Open)

Kevin Na (2018 Tour Championship qualifier)

Kevin O’Connell (2018 U.S. Mid-Amateur)

Jon Rahm (2018 Tour Championship qualifier)

Jovan Rebula (a) (2018 British Amateur)

Patrick Reed (2018 Masters)

Justin Rose (2013 U.S. Open)













Xander Schauffele (2018 U.S. Open top 10)

Webb Simpson (2012 U.S. Open, 2018 Players)

Cameron Smith (2018 Tour Championship qualifier)

Jordan Spieth (2015 Masters, 2015 U.S. Open, 2017 Open)

Kyle Stanley (2018 Tour Championship qualifier)

Henrik Stenson (2016 Open)

David Toms (2018 U.S. Senior Open)













Michael Thorbjornsen (a) (2018 U.S. Junior Am)

Justin Thomas (2017 PGA)

Jimmy Walker (2016 PGA)

Bubba Watson (2018 Tour Championship qualifier)

Danny Willett (2016 Masters)

Aaron Wise (2018 Tour Championship qualifier)

Gary Woodland (2018 Tour Championship qualifier)

Tiger Woods (2018 Tour Championship qualifier)















