‘It’s already affected business.’ Lexington residents push back against new parking rules

Beth Musgrave
·5 min read

Expanded hours for parking meter enforcement drew ire and criticism from downtown business owners and the public Tuesday.

Sarah Brown, owner of Lussi Brown Coffee Bar, said the changes to enforcement hour and rates “have already affected my business.” Brown said weekdays and weekend business has dramatically decreased since the changes went into effect Jan. 3.

More than a dozen people spoke against the rate increase and expansion of the enforcement hours at a Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council work session meeting. In addition, the council was given a petition with more than 2,000 signatures of people who oppose the changes.

Debbie Long, owner of Dudley’s on Short, said it’s not just restaurants and bars that have been hurt by the changes — it also affects events at Central Bank Center, The Lexington Opera House, the Lexington Living Arts and Science Center and other nonprofits.

The increase in enforcement hours to 9 p.m. on weekdays and on Saturdays could actually decrease revenues because people won’t come downtown, she said.

Ouita Michel, who owns Zim’s and Thirsty Fox in the former courthouse on Main Street, said there should be a compromise.

“For decades it was a ghost town,” Michel said of downtown. “We have an extremely strong downtown.”

Increasing enforcement to weeknights and Saturday creates uncertainty, which means fewer guests downtown, Michel said.

Lexpark, an independent agency that oversees parking meters and the city’s four public garages, raised parking rates in early January after seeing revenues plummet during the pandemic and costs skyrocket. It also had to absorb a new state sales tax on all parking. Louisville also raised its parking rates this year in part due to the new sales tax.

The council has no oversight over Lexpark.

Parking meter enforcement went from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays to 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays. Rates also increased, going as high as $2 an hour. This is the first rate increase since 2019.

It’s also the first time the parking authority has changed enforcement hours since 2008, when the city turned over all parking to the authority. The city also turned over its four public garages in 2012.

Lexpark lost between $300,000 to $400,000 in revenue a year after the city of Lexington gave the University of Kentucky certain streets around the university in exchange for land for an industrial park in 2021. The city’s four public garages need constant updates and improvements. Personnel costs have also skyrocketed, Lexpark officials have said.

Gary Means, executive director of Lexpark, told the council Tuesday Lexpark had to spend $5.9 million to bring the four parking garages up to code. The Helix garage, which is behind the county clerk and police station on Main Street, needed $3 million alone in fixes.

Means said Lexpark lost more than $3.2 million during the coronavirus pandemic.

Means said the garages also need safety upgrades including new camera systems.

“We are going to spend $140,000 annually on security personnel,” Means said.

Means said Lexpark also has a special $20 a month pass for hospitality workers who work after 3 p.m.

Several business owners called for an audit of Lexpark, claiming the authority had never been audited. Jim Frazier, chairman of the Lexington Parking Authority board, said they have been audited annually.

“We are very good stewards of this revenue,” Frazier said. “The garages are cleaner. They are safer.“

Making changes after hearing complaints

Push back from downtown business owners after the changes led to the Lexington Parking Authority Board making some adjustments in late December.

The amount of time a person can park at a meter expanded from two hours to four hours after 5 p.m. on weekdays and on Saturdays.

Another tweak included reduced costs for higher-priced areas on Saturdays. Areas that were previously going to seen an increase to $1.50 or $2 per hour now only cost $1 an hour on Saturdays.

The price to park at metered spots is different depending on what area of the city the spot is located.

The Lexington Parking Authority is an independent agency that receives no direct allocation from the city or taxes. It is funded by parking fees and citations.

The Lexington Parking Authority, which oversees metered parking and four public parking garages, announced new rates on Friday. It will also extend metered parking enforcement times from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Changing enforcement times or additional compromises?

Means said the extended enforcement hours on weekdays and Sundays will likely generate $150,000 a year.

“But that’s an estimate,” he said.

Councilman Chuck Ellinger Jr. suggested the city give $150,000 to Lexpark and return to free parking after 5 p.m. weekdays and Saturday.

Vice Mayor Dan Wu, a former restaurant owner, said he, too, was concerned about the dramatic increase in the number of enforcement hours.

Wu also wondered why Lexpark didn’t solicit input from downtown businesses before announcing the changes. Means said due to Lexpark’s finances, the authority knew they had to make changes.

Councilwoman Jennifer Reynolds said when it comes to change, it’s about managing expectations. Reynolds said Lexpark should have given downtown businesses more of a heads up.

“I am disappointed that didn’t happen,” Reynolds said.

Councilwoman Denise Gray scolded Lexpark for the way it handled the rate increase. It did not do enough to communicate the changes, she said.

“You are not a good partner right now,” Gray said.

Councilman Preston Worley, which represents neighborhoods off of Hayes Boulevard, said many of his constituents have told him they are more concerned about safety than about parking rates and enforcement. The parking authority is doing a lot to make those parking garages more safe. The city can’t absorb the cost to maintain those garages, Worley said.

“That doesn’t mean there isn’t room for compromise,” Worley said.

Ellinger and Wu encouraged Lexpark to return to the council soon and consider some changes.

