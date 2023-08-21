ALPR Leads to Arrest of Stolen Vehicle Driver in Chatham-Kent

In a successful operation, a Chatham-Kent Police officer utilized cutting-edge technology to apprehend a suspect associated with a stolen vehicle on Grand Avenue East. The incident underscores the vital role that automated license plate readers (ALPRs) play in bolstering public safety and curbing criminal endeavours.

Upon spotting a vehicle along Grand Avenue East, the police officer relied on an Axon ALPR system to scan license plates. The system promptly issued an alert, revealing that the front license plate of the vehicle in question was connected to a reported stolen vehicle. The officer initiated a routine traffic stop.

Upon detaining the driver, it was revealed that the individual was operating the vehicle without a valid driver's license. However, a deeper inquiry exposed that the driver had been prohibited from getting behind the wheel due to prior convictions related to impaired driving and unpaid fines.

Consequently, law enforcement took the driver into custody, implicating them in the operation of a motor vehicle while under prohibition and possessing stolen goods.

Following due process, the driver was released under a Form 9 Appearance Notice, with a designated court date set for August 28, 2023.

Saeed Akhtar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter