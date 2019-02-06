Alpine skiing: Vonn sits out downhill training after Super-G crash

ARE, Sweden (Reuters) - Lindsey Vonn sat out women's downhill training at the Alpine skiing world championships on Wednesday after a high-speed crash in the opening Super-G.

Sunday's downhill in Are will be the final race of the former Olympic champion's career after she announced her retirement last week.

The American great, winner of 82 World Cup races, has battled knee injuries throughout her career and sustained a black eye when crashing out of Tuesday's Super-G won by compatriot Mikaela Shiffrin.

"I feel like I've been hit by an 18-wheeler, but other than that I'm great," Vonn told reporters after her crash. "My knees are the same as they were before the race, so that's good.

"I'm just going to be really sore, I think my neck's going to be sore. I got the wind knocked out of me so my ribs are pretty sore. But I'll be fine, Sunday will be great," added the 34-year-old.

The U.S. ski team said all three of its downhillers, none of whom took part in the second training run, planned to race on Sunday.

All-rounder Shiffrin is not scheduled to enter the downhill, and said on Twitter after the Super-G that she had also decided to skip Friday's combined event, leaving her a week to prepare for the next race.

"It has been a tough decision for me, but my team and I have finally decided that competing in AC (Alpine Combined) will be too much to manage in this World Championships," she said.

"The most difficult thing through it all has been balancing my desire to race as much as possible with managing my energy levels both physically and mentally and not taking anything for granted.

"We believe the SL (slalom) and GS (giant slalom) are where I need to focus my energy," added the defending world slalom champion.

Switzerland's Jasmine Flury was fastest in training, ahead of compatriot Lara Gut-Behrami.

(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Christian Radnedge and Pritha Sarkar)