Alpine skiing: Shiffrin wins slalom event for 16th World Cup win of season

(Reuters) - Mikaela Shiffrin clinched a record extending 16th World Cup win of the season by dominating the slalom event in Soldeu, Andorra on Saturday to take her overall tally to 59.

The 24-year-old American, who trailed Swiss Wendy Holdener after her first run, produced a strong second run to finish with a total time of 1:48.15 and seal the win.

Shiffrin finished with a 97-point lead over Slovakia's Petra Vlhova, who was second on the day while Holdener had to settle for third place.

Victory meant Shiffrin, who sealed the Super-G World Cup title for the season on Thursday, is closing in on the women's record of 82 World Cup race wins set by compatriot Lindsey Vonn, who retired this season at the age of 34.

She also leads the giant slalom standings and could win that crystal globe on Sunday, which would make her the first skier -- male or female -- to win the World Cup in overall, slalom, giant slalom and super-G in the same season.

