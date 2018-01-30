Alpine ski techs are out of sight, and key to Olympic glory

WENGEN, Switzerland — A warm aroma of melting wax curled out of the room where an unsung artisan of Alpine skiing was at work.

The trail led from a brightly lit basement, directly below a restaurant in a three-star hotel. It was a games room for most of the winter season in the Swiss Alps resort of Wengen, but pingpong tables were folded away during World Cup race week in January.

The space was needed for teams of technicians that spend hours hunched over workbenches, waxing the bases and sharpening the edges of skis to make a downhill racer like Lindsey Vonn that much faster.

Their work is crucial to any racer's success at the Pyeongchang Olympics, which open next week. It started long before the games, during preseason equipment tests, through off-season training, and on race days.

Working mostly out of public view, often in hotel cellars, the so-called servicemen are little-known even to ski fans.

Leo Mussi was in Wengen trying to create speed in the skis of two American downhillers for one of the season's classic races.

"We are really a little strange, I would say, too, us service guys," Mussi, one of skiing's most respected techs, told The Associated Press. "It's a tough job, physically, mentally. You travel a lot, you are on the road. But it's a kind of drug, too, this job."

Top-ranked racers are matched with technicians by their ski sponsor. Lower-ranked racers and newcomers typically have their skis prepared by a serviceman with the national team.

At the very top, some can request the best techs in a limited free-agent market. When Bode Miller split with renowned serviceman Heinz Haemmerle in 2009, Vonn was quick to pounce.

"They call him 'Magic Heinzi' for a reason," Vonn told the AP. "He has been doing this for almost as long as I have been alive. He is amazing and I trust him completely."