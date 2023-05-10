Alpine A290_β Concept - Photos From Every Angle

Reuters

Alphabet Inc's Google on Wednesday is expected to unveil more artificial intelligence in its products to answer the latest competition from Microsoft Corp, which has threatened its perch atop the nearly $300-billion search advertising market. Through an internal project code-named Magi, Google has looked to infuse its namesake engine with generative artificial intelligence, technology that can answer questions with human-like prose and derive new content from past data. The effort will be the most closely watched as Google executives take the stage at its yearly conference I/O in Mountain View, California, near its headquarters.