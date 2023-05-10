Alpine A290_β Concept - Photos From Every Angle

Cybersecurity stocks are excellent investment options in May 2023 due to the growing demand for security services and endpoint protection to counter cyberattacks. The post Top Cybersecurity Stocks for May 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Alphabet Inc's Google on Wednesday is expected to unveil more artificial intelligence in its products to answer the latest competition from Microsoft Corp, which has threatened its perch atop the nearly $300-billion search advertising market. Through an internal project code-named Magi, Google has looked to infuse its namesake engine with generative artificial intelligence, technology that can answer questions with human-like prose and derive new content from past data. The effort will be the most closely watched as Google executives take the stage at its yearly conference I/O in Mountain View, California, near its headquarters.
The UK and its allies have destroyed Moscow’s ‘premier espionage’ tool, it has been announced.
Two more local boat owners are in trouble with San Diego PD after using a popular rental app 'GetMyBoat.'
The benefits of AI far outweigh potential social consequences, says Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The FBI has sabotaged a suite of malicious software used by elite Russian spies, U.S. authorities said on Tuesday, providing a glimpse of the digital tug-of-war between two cyber superpowers. Senior law enforcement officials said FBI technical experts had identified and disabled malware wielded by Russia's FSB security service against an undisclosed number of American computers, a move they hoped would deal a death blow to one of Russia's leading cyber spying programs. The official said the FSB spies behind the malware, known as Snake, are part of a notorious hacking group tracked by the private sector and known as "Turla."
TORONTO — When Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg changed his company's name to Meta less than two years ago, he placed a multi-billion-dollar bet on a virtual but interactive realm where he believed people would work and play for generations to come. Zuckerberg's ultimate vision is still far from reality. The Quest headsets the company created to access the metaverse aren't a fixture in most homes, businesses haven't shifted operations to the digital space en masse and an abundance of que
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has admitted that Microsoft can't outsell PlayStation anymore.
A dual-monitor setup is an upgrade for any home office, but super-ultrawides like the LG 49GR85DC-B show a better way to level up your productivity.
Chinese plans to rival a US-backed submarine cable with a parallel setup that feeds into Beijing could have significant consequences for global security, intelligence gathering and the internet itself. Having lost out on a contract to build the “SeaMeWe-6” next generation data-link between Europe, the Middle East and Asia, China has reportedly decided to build its own version. The underwater fiber-optic alternative is slated to stop at the same dozen countries, including France, Egypt, Saudi Ara
Are you looking to make a fortune from stock markets? Then you have to invest in the hottest trends that could shape the future. The post Get In On the Action – How to Invest In the Hottest Trends Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
DeepMind’s artificial intelligence allows bots to make tackles, score goals and easily recover from falls when tripped
One of the coolest earbud features I’ve seen in a long time is now available - remote control.
As risk-taking crypto traders sought to make tremendous profits off of surging prices for the suddenly-hot PEPE, a resulting surge in transaction fees brought a windfall to validators running the Ethereum blockchain.
Big names and little known gems, from $13.
As GM looks more toward becoming a software company that makes cars, it has created a new position for an experienced tech expert from Apple.
General Motors Co on Tuesday named former Apple Inc executive Mike Abbott to lead a division that will bring together three software functions within the company. Abbott, whose appointment is effective from May 22, will spearhead development of vehicle and enterprise software technologies. Automakers, including GM and Ford Motor Co, have been increasingly ramping up their investment on technology and software services amid an electric-vehicle push, as they look to cash in on subscription-based services.
Get the week started on the good foot with these Amazon deals on digital picture frames, kitchen mixers, smartwatches and more.
The Utah senator also dismissed Trump's claims that the proceedings were a "witch hunt."
Hurley looks twice as nice in new bikini photos