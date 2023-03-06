Alpina Holdings' (Catalist:ZXY) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Alpina Holdings (Catalist:ZXY), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Alpina Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.052 = S$1.7m ÷ (S$47m - S$14m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Alpina Holdings has an ROCE of 5.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Construction industry average of 4.2%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Alpina Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Alpina Holdings' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Alpina Holdings, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last four years, returns on capital have decreased to 5.2% from 43% four years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a related note, Alpina Holdings has decreased its current liabilities to 30% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

In Conclusion...

To conclude, we've found that Alpina Holdings is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has declined 27% over the last year, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

Alpina Holdings does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

