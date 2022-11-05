Alphonso Davies limps off after suffering apparent hamstring injury with Bayern

·1 min read

BERLIN — Canada star Alphonso Davies left Bayern Munich's game at Hertha Berlin on Saturday with an apparent hamstring injury.

The 22-year-old fullback from Edmonton limped off in the 63rd minute, holding the back of his right leg.

Davies appeared to get hurt when he lunged at Hertha Berlin striker Marco Richter in a bid to get the ball. He eventually ended his chase, pulling up while holding the back of his leg. He looked uncomfortable as he walked off the field accompanied by Bayern trainers.

Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann said in his post-match news conference that he would know more Sunday on the extent of Davies injury.

Canada, ranked 41st in the world, opens its World Cup campaign Nov. 23 against No. 2 Belgium in Qatar.

Davies has had his share of injuries over the last year.

He suffered a cranial bruise last month after taking a boot to the head in a game at Borussia Dortmund in challenging Dortmund's Jude Bellingham for the ball. Davies missed an ensuing midweek Champions League win over Czechia's Viktoria Plzen but returned to action the following weekend.

Davies was sidelined in early 2022 after developing symptoms of myocarditis, a mild heart condition, following a bout of COVID-19 contracted during the Bundesliga winter break. He returned in early April after not having played since mid-December.

Bayern (8-1-4) defeated Hertha Berlin 3-2 to move atop the Bundesliga standings.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2022

The Canadian Press

