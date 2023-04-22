Alphonso Davies exits Bayern match early with apparent hamstring injury

Bayern's Alphonso Davies is examined after suffering a suspected hamstring injury nine minutes into during Saturday's Bundesliga match against Mainz in Germany. (Matthias Schrader/Associated Press - image credit)

Bayern Munich midfielder and Canadian men's national team star Alphonso Davies exited Saturday's game against Mainz with a possible hamstring injury.

The 22-year-old left back from Edmonton pulled up in the ninth minute, clutching his leg and asking for a substitution.

A native of Ghana, Davies has three goals and 11 points in 40 matches this season with Bayern.

In December, Davies was named Canada Soccer player of the year for the fourth time in five seasons.

He was instrumental in helping the men's team qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 36 years, and scored the squad's first-ever goal at soccer's showcase event in Qatar.

Davies also helped Bayern win the 2021-22 Bundesliga and 2022 DFL Supercup in Germany and became the all-time Canadian leader in UEFA Champions League appearances.

Davies was the lone Canadian attacker to play every minute at the World Cup and he scored the opening goal 67 seconds into Canada's match against the eventual bronze medal winner Croatia.

