Alphinat Announces a Profit of $127,803 for Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2020

·6 min read

MONTREAL QC / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2020 / Alphinat Inc. (TSXV:NPA) announces a profit of $127,803 for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2020.

During fiscal 2020, Alphinat has concentrated most of its commercial efforts on its partnerships and accelerating sales in the public sector. Furthermore, SmartGuide continues being used by federal government agencies, state / provincial and municipal governments.

Our teams is involved in a variety of strategic projects with very short delivery delays, demonstrating the level of productivity that SmartGuide offers our clients and partners. At Alphinat, we are constantly looking for ways to enhance user experience and interoperability of client IT infrastructures.

SmartGuide allows the IT department to focus on the infrastructure, technical conventions, connections to existing systems and security while business subject matter experts expand on that foundation to convert their knowledge and know-how into citizen-centric online services. SmartGuide has many times demonstrated that it offers our clients and partners the lowest Total Cost of Ownership ("TCO") compared to custom coded solutions.

In order to accelerate future growth, Alphinat has considerably broadens its horizons by now counting four main areas of solution development:

  1. SmartGuide® Portal Edition for Dynamics 3651, with 2 license sales to a G7 government in fiscal 2020, has optimize the way that clients can now create and deploy online services on top of Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM solutions. This offering is available in SaaS mode as well as on-premises;

  2. SmartGuide® GreenHouse Gas Registry is a green fintech solution allowing governments and industry to work together in reducing the harmful effects of greenhouse gases;

  3. SmartGuide® Municipal Cloud aims at offering unparalleled productivity to municipalities. Municipalities will be able to choose from a catalogue of pre-built applications, further accelerating the speed at which they can deploy citizen-centric services. These services include service requests, permitting and licensing as well as numerous other citizen-facing services and internal applications.

  4. SmartGuide® CIVIC Portal for Amanda™2 is a derivative of the Municipal Cloud solution front ending a partner solution for an improved user experience for both the client cities and their citizens be it on-premises on in a secure-cloud offering.

During 2020, our R&D team has continued to improve SmartGuide and SmartGuide derivative products in order to support the growing ambitions and demands of our clients and partners all while supporting our own strategic growth.

The team delivers solutions to various federal, state / provincial government agencies and municipalities across North America and Europe. In addition, the company continues to be involved in supporting its partners to ensure the delivery of solutions to government customers.

For the 12-month period ended August 31, 2020, the Company recorded total revenue of $1,372,185 compared to $1,298,588 for the same period in 2019. The net earnings for fiscal 2020 amount to

$127,803 or $0.002 per common share compared to net earnings of $517 or $0.00001 per common share in fiscal 2019.

Alphinat's financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ending August 31, 2020 can be found on SEDAR, at www.sedar.com.

About Alphinat

At Alphinat, we are driven by the passion to make application development easy for everyone and system interoperability issues a thing of the past. We enable people with the vision of how a finished application should look and behave to be a major part of the development process. After all, what better way to ensure a favorable outcome than to provide those closest to an application's end-users with a vested interest in its success throughout its development?

That's why we bring you new ways to empower the right people at the right time in the application development process. At the same time, we're constantly working to reduce the need to code in order to make application development and maintenance simpler and less error prone.

So, whether you choose to develop your applications with the help of our low-code platform SmartGuide®, kickstart your project using one of our pre-built apps or engage us or one of our partners to do the work for you, we're here to help you deploy better applications in record time. Visit us at https://www.alphinat.com for more information. We look forward to hearing from you.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this document, including those which express management's expectations or estimations with regards to the Company's future performance constitute &laquo;forward-looking statements" as understood by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are, of necessity, based on a certain number of estimates and hypotheses; while management considers these to be accurate at the time they are expressed, they are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and risks on the commercial, economic and competitive levels. We advise readers that these forward- looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other known and unknown factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause significant differences between actual results and those described in forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, the Company's capacity to increase acceptance of its products on the market, and to penetrate new markets; the potential existence of defects or undetected problems in the Company's products; the Company's ability to manage its growth; the Company's ability to compete with others; potential commitments; maintaining the Company's intellectual property rights and defending against litigation putting those rights in question; the Company's reliance on the knowledge of its key personnel; and the Company's access to sufficient capital to finance its future needs. This is a partial and non-exhaustive list of factors that could bear on any of our forward-looking statements. Investors are advised to not rely unduly on the forward-looking statements. This advisory applies to all forward-looking statements, whether expressed orally or in writing, attributed to Alphinat or to any individual expressing them in the name of the Company. The Company is under no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or other circumstances. Risks and uncertainties that bear on the Company are described in greater detail in the Company's Annual Report.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Curtis Page
Chief Executive Officer
Alphinat Inc.
(514) 398-9799 ext 225

1 Dynamics 365 is a trademark of Microsoft Corporation

2 Amanda™ is a registered trademark of Calytera

SOURCE: Alphinat Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/621506/Alphinat-Announces-a-Profit-of-127803-for-Fiscal-Year-Ended-August-31-2020

Latest Stories

  • NBA investigating claim that Jerry West owes man $2.5M for help luring Kawhi Leonard to Clippers

    A man with purported ties to "Uncle Dennis" is suing West and the Los Angeles Clippers.

  • Week 15 fantasy football rankings: Chasing a championship

    Complete positional rankings to prepare you for your semifinal matchup.

  • Ontario public health to weigh possibility of NHL restart as lockdown looms

    The NHL is considering having all seven Canadian teams play the upcoming season in the United States, according to multiple media reports. 

  • Sixers' Daryl Morey disputes reports that Ben Simmons is available in James Harden trade talks

    The Sixers are one of James Harden's two preferred trade destinations.

  • Jarvis Landry calls Marcus Peters a 'coward' for spitting at him

    Jarvis Landry responded as expected to Marcus Peters' repeated acts of disrespect.

  • Russia barred from next 2 Olympics, World Cup, but 'watered-down' doping ban 'devastating' to critics

    An international court confirmed that Russia will pay a hefty price for its state-sponsored doping scheme.

  • Henrik Lundqvist will sit out NHL season due to heart condition

    The former Vezina Trophy winner announced Thursday on Twitter that he will skip the upcoming NHL campaign due to a heart condition.

  • NBA Foundation announces $2 million in grants to help Black communities

    Its board of directors also announced Greg Taylor has been pegged as the first executive director. Taylor will take over in January after serving as a senior vice president of player development, having been involved with assisting players with professional and social development.

  • Inside Masai Ujiri's contract negotiations

    Host William Lou speaks with Michael Grange of Sportsnet to get an inside look at the negotiations behind Masai Ujiri's next contract.

  • Diana Taurasi calls 2020 one of WNBA's 'proudest years'

    Diana Taurasi is proud of what the WNBA accomplished in 2020, and is definitely not thinking about retiring any time soon.

  • Watch: Charlie Woods looks like a Tiger clone in prep for father-son tournament

    Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie are teaming up for the first time at the PNC Championship.

  • Sun Belt championship game canceled due to COVID-19 exposure at No. 12 Coastal Carolina

    Coastal Carolina (11-0) was set to take on No. 19 Louisiana (9-1). The Chanticleers would have been missing an entire position group.

  • Mets welcome McCann | FastCast

    The Mets introduce the team's new catcher James McCann, plus Mike Zunino returns to the Rays leads this edition of FastCast

  • Charles Barkley: Kyrie Irving's not 'the smartest guy in the room'

    Charles Barkley gave an impassioned voice to Kyrie Irving's critics on Thursday.

  • Still the beginning for some, NBA preseason nears its end

    A preseason that's just beginning for some players is already ending for others.James Harden suited up in Houston for only the second time, with newcomer Christian Wood getting his first — and only — action in a strong debut. The Rockets' 128-106 victory over San Antonio on Thursday was the finale of their four-game exhibition slate, so the rest of their preparation for the regular season will have to come in practices.That's not ideal for a rookie coach such as Stephen Silas, but it isn't much easier even for a veteran like the Spurs' Gregg Popovich, whose team was playing its last of three games.“I would think any coach would say he’s said he was more ready in the past,” Popovich said.The Rockets looked more ready Thursday, with Wood finishing with 27 points and 10 rebounds in his first action since leaving Detroit for Houston. Harden had 20 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and a pretty between-the-legs pass to his new big man, and Eric Gordon scored 23 points.Before, there was more time between the opening of training camps and the start of the regular season, more opportunities to schedule games. This time, with everything shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic, four tune-up games is all anyone could get, and some opted for only half that.Popovich said that's prevented coaches from putting in all the schemes they want, and Silas was more concerned with keeping his players healthy than strategy, anyway. He rested newcomers DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall.Wall's old team, the Washington Wizards, got Bradley Beal on the floor for the first time but are still waiting to see Russell Westbrook, who was swapped for Wall.Preseason play ends Saturday after barely a week of action. Coaches will then have just a couple days from there to finalize rosters before real games begin.“Fortunately everybody’s in the same boat, so there’s nobody ahead of anybody else,” Popovich said.Thursday's games:ROCKETS 128, SPURS 106At Houston, Bruno Caboclo chipped in 12 points off the bench as Houston finished 3-1. The Rockets led by as much as 34 points.DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points for the Spurs, who finished 0-3. Rookie Devin Vassell had 18 points off the bench, Dejounte Murray added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Patty Mills scored 16 points.LaMarcus Aldridge shot 3 for 12, missing all five 3-point attempts, and had six points for the Spurs.PISTONS 97, WIZARDS 86At Washington, Josh Jackson scored 17 points off the bench for Detroit.Jerami Grant scored 15 points and Delon Wright added 13 as the Pistons (2-1) led by as much as 26 points.Beal scored 10 points in 16 minutes. Troy Brown Jr. led Washington (0-2) with 14 points.GRIZZLIES 128, HAWKS 106At Atlanta, Ja Morant had 18 points and 13 assists for the Grizzlies (3-0). Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 24 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 13 rebounds.Kyle Anderson had 11 points and seven rebounds as Memphis made 19 3-pointers.De'Andre Hunter scored 22 points for the Hawks (1-2). Trae Young shot 4 for 15 and finished with 15 points and six assists, and Clint Capela had 13 points and nine rebounds.HORNETS 123, MAGIC 115At Orlando, Florida, Terry Rozier scored 20 points and rookie LaMelo Ball came off the bench to add 18 more.Devonte' Graham also had 18 for the Hornets (1-2), while Miles Bridges finished with 17. Charlotte made 18 3-pointers, with Ball and Graham knocking down four apiece.Nikola Vucevic had 27 points and 12 rebounds for the Magic. Markelle Fultz added 14 points, six rebounds and six assists.The Associated Press

  • Raiders TE Darren Waller honors late Ravens teammate Lorenzo Taliaferro after TD

    The former Ravens running back died on Wednesday. He was 28.

  • Mad Bets: Most popular bets for NFL Week 15

    Minty Bets is joined by Las Vegas oddsmaker Dave Sharapan to talk about the games with the most significant line movement in Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season.

  • Raiders QB Derek Carr leaves game with groin injury

    Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has left the game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a groin injury.Carr came up lame on a third-down scramble near the goal line in the first quarter for the Raiders on Thursday night. He went immediately to the locker room and the team says he will not return.Carr has started 108 of 110 regular-season games for the Raiders since taking over as starter as a rookie in Week 1 in 2014. He missed the final game of the 2016 season and a playoff game that that season with a broken leg and one game in 2017 with a broken bone in his back.Marcus Mariota, the No. 2 overall pick in 2015 by Tennessee, took over for Carr on the next drive for the Raiders. It is Mariota’s first action all season after signing a contract with $7.5 million guaranteed this season.Mariota led the Raiders to a TD on his first drive, connecting on a 35-yard pass to Darren Waller.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press

  • Browns' Landry calls Ravens CB Peters 'coward' for spitting

    CLEVELAND — Days after their hard-hitting game, the Ravens and Browns are still bashing each other.Cleveland wide receiver Jarvis Landry on Thursday called Baltimore cornerback Marcus Peters “a coward” for appearing to spit at him during Monday night's game.A video taken from the national TV broadcast shows Peters spitting in Landry's direction at the end of the first quarter. Landry has his back turned and is walking in the opposite direction and toward Cleveland's huddle when Peters spits.Landry said the action was uncalled for.“He’s a coward,” Landry said Thursday on a Zoom call after practice. “He knew that maybe behind my back he could do things like that, but to my face he wouldn’t. Take it for what it’s worth and now I know. Everybody knows what type of player he is and the type of person he is and just move on from there.”On Baltimore's flight home following the Ravens' last-second 47-42 win, Peters was filmed by a teammate calling Landry and injured Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. “homegirls.”Peters' act could be considered more troubling given the COVID-19 pandemic. Peters could face punishment from the NFL, which reviews every game for possible fines. Any discipline against Peters would be announced Saturday.Landry spoke in measured tones when discussing the incident, but was clearly upset.“Be a man about if you’re going to do something like that,” Landry said. “I don’t know about protocols, but if there is a protocol about being a man, that sure ain’t it right there.”In a statement issued by the Ravens, Peters said: “I didn’t spit at Jarvis. Where I come from, when you have an issue with someone, you deal with it face-to-face, man-to-man. Anyone who believes that I intentionally spit at him does not know me — plain and simple.”Baltimore hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.Landry was asked if he would welcome a third game between the Browns and Ravens this season — in the playoffs.“I won’t lose sleep, but definitely going to make it another game to remember,” Landry said, adding he doesn't have a history with Peters. "Whatever his beef is, I don’t know, but if that’s what he want, he definitely got it.”It's the latest bad blood between the AFC North rivals.Last year, the Browns accused Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey of choking Beckham when he had him pinned on the ground after a play.Also, after Monday's game, Baltimore running back J.K. Dobbins gloated on Twitter about a big hit on Browns safety Andrew Sendejo, who suffered a concussion.“Boy better bring his big boy britches next time, because I’m coming strong every run,” Dobbins tweeted.Dobbins subsequently deleted his post, and sent out another: "It’s a competitive game … people talk trash on the field all the time I respect bro like chill haha I hope he's okay.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press

  • Why it's time to stop enforcing anti-doping rules in sports

    It's time to wave the white flag. The war on performance-enhancing drugs has been lost. Russia's watered-down ban is only more evidence of that.