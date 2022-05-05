AlphaVerse Launches First Auction of MetaCoaster NFT Assets to Support Game’s Upcoming Launch

Crypto Blockchain Industries

NEW YORK, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, games, technology, and blockchain developer Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI) is launching a limited auction for NFTs within their MetaCoaster metaverse game world, set within CBI’s core AlphaVerse Metaverse product. Similar to traditional theme park management games, MetaCoaster is a virtual theme park experience where players will build the park of their dreams powered by blockchain technology, which other players can visit and enjoy.



As part of the NFT auction, CBI is making plots of land and roller coasters available for purchase within MetaCoaster by Alphaverse. These NFTs will be available for sale on the NFT marketplace OpenSea for a limited-time auction in Ethers (ETH).

The NFT collections are available here:

https://opensea.io/collection/alphaverse-metacoaster-land-eth

https://opensea.io/collection/alphaverse-metacoaster-land-matic

https://opensea.io/collection/alphaverse-metacoaster-assets

MetaCoaster solo modes will be free to access in the AlphaVerse. The primary multiplayer mode, the “MetaWorld”, will allow players to buy, sell, and trade NFTs based on various objects within the MetaCoaster game, but to start playing in this mode, players will need to purchase a plot of land and attractions to be placed on it. Being on the blockchain will let players contribute to an in-game economy based on their activities and creations. The attractions and parks can be monetized with pricing levels set by the creators and criteria for progress based on satisfaction and loyalty levels.

In the “MetaWorld” multiplayer mode, players compete within a virtual universe made up of 132,205 plots. Their goal is to create the best park to earn the most cryptocurrencies. By progressing up the various rankings (satisfaction, loyalty, park complexity, etc.), players can maximize the overall value of their park and, if they wish, sell it to another player.

The integration of NFTs will make it possible to acquire land plots, roller coasters, or attractions that can then be modified, improved, and sold between players. The quality of their park, its number of visits by other players, and the various challenges they meet will enable players to earn cryptocurrencies, which can be exchanged for making improvements to their park and its attractions. To foster interactivity and support the user experience, visitors or “MetaPeeps,” whose behavior is predefined by artificial intelligence, take part in the game and the experiences created by the players.

Story continues

MetaCoaster puts players back at the heart of the game, with micro-transactions replaced by an open economy within which these virtual park managers can make real-world profits by operating their park and by selling it based on NFTs.

For more information about AlphaVerse, investors and fans can visit www.cbicorp.io or www.alphaverse.com and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Telegram , and Instagram .

A full press kit is available at: https://uberstrategist.link/metacoaster-assets

About Crypto Blockchain Industries

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (“CBI”) is a French company that develops, operates, and invests in video games, business applications, and selected projects relating to the blockchain, non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”), and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a renowned gaming industry entrepreneur and blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and unlock value from a portfolio of blockchain activities across multiple industries (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) with a view to capitalizing on this technology, either directly or through partnerships. CBI has already made several investments and is currently developing AlphaVerse, a blockchain technology-based virtual world or metaverse that will be opening in summer 2022. CBI has been admitted to trading on the EI compartment (qualified investors) of the Euronext Growth Paris market since October 26, 2021.

Learn more at www.cbicorp.io .

PRESS CONTACT

UberStrategist Inc.

Ted Brockwood / Brendan Quinn

pr@uberstrategist.com

1-646-844-8388

Disclaimer:

The realization of projects, as well as their operating budget and financing plan, remain fundamentally subject to uncertainties, and the non-realization of the underlying assumptions may have a significant impact on the value of assets and liabilities.



