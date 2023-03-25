Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) stock performs better than its underlying earnings growth over last three years

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 11% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been spectacular. Over that time, we've been excited to watch the share price climb an impressive 376%. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. The share price action could signify that the business itself is dramatically improved, in that time.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Alphamin Resources investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's three-year performance.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Alphamin Resources was able to grow its EPS at 138% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 68% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 7.44 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Alphamin Resources' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Alphamin Resources' TSR for the last 3 years was 427%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Alphamin Resources shareholders are down 22% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 9.2%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 23% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Alphamin Resources is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

