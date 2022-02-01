Alphamin Reports High Grade Exploration Assay Results

Alphamin Resources Corp.
·25 min read

GRAND BAIE, Mauritius, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX, “Alphamin” or the “Company”), a producer of 4% of the world’s mined tin1 from its high-grade operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, is pleased to announce drill results from its Bisie Tin Complex.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Mpama South high-grade assay results2 received, including BGH079 which is the best drillhole assayed to date at Mpama South by contained tin:

    • BGH079: 15.6 metres @ 5.00% Sn from 290.2 metres, including 10.0 metres @ 6.1% from 291.1 metres, and

    • BGH079: 9.0 metres @ 5.63% Sn from 316.9 metres

    • BGH077: 4.8 metres @ 4.68% Sn from 335.3 metres and 11.4 metres @ 2.23% Sn from 318.8 metres

  • Mpama North high-grade assay results2 received, including MND011 which is the second best drillhole assayed to date at Mpama North by contained tin:

    • MND011: 19.6 metres @ 17.16% Sn from 419.3 metres, including 14.5 metres @ 23.0%

  • Visual cassiterite mineralised intercepts at Mpama South are now within 85 metres from the Mpama North mine orebody

  • Finalising completion of the Maiden Mineral Resource estimation on Mpama South

1 Data obtained from International Tin Association Tin Industry Review 2020
2 All intercepts are reported as apparent widths and are not true widths

Mpama South Update and Forthcoming Completion of a Maiden Mineral Resource

Mpama South is the high-grade tin deposit adjoining the southern end of Alphamin’s operating Mpama North mine. By year end 2021, 24,235 metres of drilling has been completed in 89 drillholes. Including the original sixteen 2014/15 drillholes, 23,109m and 79 drillholes will form the basis of the Maiden Mineral Resource estimation exercise which is nearing completion, results expected to be announced in February 2022. Subsequent Mineral Resource updates are expected to be announced throughout 2022 as Alphamin plans to aggressively drill the deposit which is open in multiple directions.

Selected significant intercepts from the most recently received batch of drillhole assays, including the best intercept to date at Mpama South in BGH079 in terms of contained metal (Sn% x metres), are listed below as apparent widths:

  • BGH079: 15.6 metres @ 5.00% Sn from 290.2 metres, including 10.0 metres @ 6.1% from 291.1 metres, and

  • BGH079: 9.0 metres @ 5.63% Sn from 316.9 metres

  • BGH077: 4.8 metres @ 4.68% Sn from 335.3 metres and 11.4 metres @ 2.23% Sn from 318.8 metres

  • BGH084: 26.0 metres @ 2.71% Sn from 280.3 metres

  • BGH086: 6.1 metres @ 2.75% Sn from 275.35 metres

The success of the Mpama South drilling is such that the zone of high-grade mineralisation has grown substantially throughout 2021. Visual cassiterite intercepts at Mpama South are now within 85 metres of Mpama North mine and are in the export and assay pipeline already. Figure 1 demonstrates the location of received assays, awaited assays on visual cassiterite intercepts and proximity of these to the Mpama North Mine based on drilling to date. The complete list of assayed intercepts to date is shown in Appendix 2.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Figure 1: Mpama South Assays to-date: Figure 1: Mpama South Assays to-date

Mpama North Update

Drilling commenced on Mpama North in July 2021 on the Mpama North Deeps target. The first drillholes showed increased structural complexity associated with a northeast-southwest cross-cutting fault which had constrained the Deeps target to smaller extents than originally planned. After revising the model and drilling approach, several high-grade intercepts of visual cassiterite were intersected east of the fault subsequently as well as west of the fault in the shallower Oso target. Drilling continues in 2022 to close out what is left of the Deeps target, the shallow Oso target as well as the down Dip eastern side of Mpama North which still remains open (Figure 2).

A particularly significant new intercept from the first batch of drillhole assays on Mpama North is listed below as an apparent width. The intercept is the second best drillhole at Mpama North drilled to date in terms of contained metal (Sn% x metres):-

  • MND011: 19.6 metres @ 17.16% Sn from 419.3 metres, including 14.5 metres @ 23.0%

The complete list of assayed intercepts to date is shown in Appendix 2.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Figure 2: Mpama North Drill Targets: Figure 2: Mpama North Drill Targets

Bisie Ridge Exploration Drilling

The Bisie Ridge is a 13km long ridge hosting both the Mpama North and Mpama South deposits. Only a fraction (~20%) of this ridge has been intensively drill tested to date. The full length of the ridge has been the subject of a follow up geochemical investigation in 2021 confirming tin and other base metal anomalies over the majority of its length. Six high priority drill areas have been identified in 2021 in conjunction with the Company’s expert structural advisors TECT. With the goal of making new discoveries, the Company is pleased to announce that the first of these six targets commenced drill testing in January 2022.

Qualified Person

Mr Jeremy Witley, Pr. Sci. Nat., B.Sc. (Hons.) Mining Geology, M.Sc. (Eng.), is a qualified person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. He is a Principal Mineral Resource Consultant of The MSA Group (Pty.) Ltd., an independent technical consultant to the Company.

____________________________________________________________________________

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Maritz Smith
CEO
Alphamin Resources Corp.
Tel: +230 269 4166
E-mail: msmith@alphaminresources.com
____________________________________________________________________________

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information in this news release that is not a statement of historical fact constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation, statements relating to anticipated future exploration activities and outcomes and the timing and positive outcome of a future resource estimation for Mpama South. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although Alphamin has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expected results described in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: uncertainties with respect to social, community and environmental impacts, uninterrupted access to required infrastructure, adverse political events, impacts of the global Covid-19 pandemic on mining as well as those risk factors set out in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure documents available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Alphamin disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Appendix 1: SAMPLE PREPARATION, ANALYSES AND QUALITY CONTROL AND QUALITY ASSURANCE (QAQC)

After receipt of diamond drill core from the drillers at the drill rig in marked core trays, core was transported to the Company’s core shed by the site geologist for logging and sampling. After sample mark up, lithological and geotechnical logging and photography, the core was split longitudinally in half using a water-cooled rotating diamond blade core saw. The cut core was replaced into the core tray with the half to be sampled facing upward. Based on previous experience at Bisie with high density variability and at the qualified person’s instruction (Mr J. Witley of MSA Group), specific gravity (SG) was performed exclusively on the half core that was to be sampled. The Archimedes method of weight in air vs weight in water was used on the whole length of the half core that was to be sampled and then replaced in the core trays.

Air dried samples were placed in pre-numbered sample bags together with pre-printed numbered sample tickets, which were cross-checked afterwards to prevent sample swaps. Sample bags were sealed using a plastic cable tie and then placed into poly-weave sacks which were in turn sealed with plastic cable ties. Each poly-weave sack was marked with a number and the sample numbers contained within, ready for delivery to the on-site Alphamin-Bisie laboratory for sample preparation.

At the laboratory, samples were first checked off against the submission list supplied and then weighed and oven dried for 2 hours at 105 degrees Celsius. The dried samples were crushed by jaw crusher to 75% passing 2mm, from which a 250g riffle split was taken. This 250g split was pulverised in ring mills to 90% passing 75μm from which a sample for analysis was taken. Samples were homogenised using a corner-to-corner methodology and two samples were taken from each pulp, one of 10g for on-site laboratory assaying and another 150g sample for export and independent accredited 3rd party laboratory assaying.

For the initial on-site laboratory assay, 10 grams of pulverised sample is mixed with 2 grams of binder before press pellet preparation at 20t/psi for 1 minute. Press pellets are analysed in a desktop Spectro Xepos XRF analyser, twelve at a time, for Sn, Fe, Zn, Cu, Ag, Pb and As along with a standard, duplicate and blank. The analytical method conducted on the pressed pellet has an expected 10% precision and an upper detection limit of 70,000ppm and lower detection limit of 500ppm. Over-limit samples are titrated by wet chemistry with an upper limit validation of 70% Sn. The on-site laboratory assays are merely an exploration tool and were not used for reporting the exploration results, which are based solely on the ALS assays.

The 150g sample is packaged in sealed paper sample envelopes and packed in a box for export in batches of approximately 500 samples and prepared for export authorisation with national authorities. Once authorisation is received, samples are air-couriered to ALS Group in Johannesburg South Africa, a subsidiary of ALS Limited, which is an independent commercial analytical facility. ALS operations are ISO 9001:2015 certificated and the Johannesburg office is ISO 17025 accredited for Chemical Analysis by SANAS (South African National Accreditation System, facility number T087), although the accreditation does not extend to the methods used for tin.

Received samples at ALS Johannesburg are checked off against the list of samples supplied and logged in the system. Quality Control is performed in the way of sieve tests every 50 samples and should a sample fail, the preceding 50 samples are ground in a ring mill pulveriser using a carbon steel ring set to 85 % passing 75μm. Samples are analysed for tin using method code ME-XRF05 conducted on a pressed pellet with 10% precision and an upper limit of 5,000ppm. The over-limit tin samples are analysed as fused disks according to method ME-XRF15c, which makes use of pre-oxidation and decomposition by fusion with 12:22 lithium borate flux containing 20% Sodium Nitrate as an oxidizing agent, with an upper detection limit of 79% Sn.

Method code ME-ICP61 (HF, HNO3, HClO4 and HCl leach with ICP-AES finish) is used for 33 elements including base metals. ME-OG62, a four-acid digestion, is used on ore grade samples for lead, zinc, copper and silver. Both methods are accredited by SANAS.

The program is designed to include a comprehensive analytical quality assurance and control routine comprising the systematic use of Company inserted standards, blanks and field duplicate samples, internal laboratory standards and analysis at an accredited laboratory. The pulps were accompanied by blind QAQC samples inserted into the sample stream by the Alphamin-Bisie geologists. These comprised blank samples, certified reference materials and pulp duplicates each at an insertion rate of approximately 5%.

The QAQC results demonstrate that the assay results are both accurate and precise with an insignificant amount of contamination (in the order of 10pmm Sn on average) and negligible sampling errors. Further verification work is in progress by additional check assays by SGS South Africa (Pty) Ltd.


Appendix 2: SIGNIFICANT INTERCEPTS (0.5% Sn lower threshold) (“BGH” holes refer to Mpama South; “MND” holes refer to Mpama North)

Hole

Easting

Northing

RL_m

Azi (°)

Dip (°)

From

To

Sn %

Width

Sample Position

GPS

GPS

(m)1

mid_x

mid_y

mid_z

BGH017

582535

9884822

732

55

-10

237.80

238.80

4.99

1.00

582,732

9,884,966

678.6

BGH018

582535

9884822

732

93

0

141.20

144.35

2.07

3.15

582,691

9,884,820

727.9

145.75

151.00

0.76

5.25

582,696

9,884,820

727.9

BGH019

582535

9884822

732

85

-5

147.00

152.00

2.05

5.00

582,696

9,884,837

715.8

BGH020

582535

9884822

732

84

-15

160.60

164.40

1.45

3.80

582,704

9,884,846

689.3

169.30

171.10

5.42

1.80

582,711

9,884,846

687.7

BGH021

582535

9884822

732

93

-15

109.15

110.25

3.20

1.10

582,654

9,884,821

700.1

164.60

167.32

3.29

2.72

582,708

9,884,818

687.6

BGH022

582554

9884785

732

90

0

75.00

80.53

3.99

5.53

582,633

9,884,784

729.3

109.00

110.00

1.35

1.00

582,664

9,884,785

729.9

119.22

122.10

2.22

2.88

582,676

9,884,785

730.1

BGH023

582535

9884822

732

75

-15

171.43

174.32

1.72

2.89

582,710

9,884,859

683.7

175.85

178.00

1.09

2.15

582,714

9,884,860

683

BGH024

582554

9884785

732

103

-5

127.70

129.60

0.54

1.90

582,679

9,884,749

717.2

137.95

142.00

1.13

4.05

582,690

9,884,746

716.2

BGH025

582535

9884822

732

55

-20

212.25

213.40

0.60

1.15

582,724

9,884,919

662.3

218.00

221.45

2.29

3.45

582,731

9,884,921

660.7

222.70

223.70

13.05

1.00

582,734

9,884,923

659.9

228.00

234.80

2.73

6.80

582,741

9,884,926

658

BGH026

582554

9884785

732

113

-10

103.71

108.00

3.30

4.29

582,649

9,884,735

713.7

134.80

136.45

3.72

1.65

582,676

9,884,722

708.6

161.00

162.50

5.61

1.50

582,699

9,884,711

704.5

BGH030

582554

9884785

732

115

-20

110.00

111.40

7.24

1.40

582,655

9,884,753

692.2

141.90

152.50

4.85

10.60

582,686

9,884,745

680

158.00

161.20

3.61

3.20

582,699

9,884,742

675.3

174.45

175.80

11.03

1.35

582,713

9,884,738

670.5

BGH032

582554

9884785

732

125

-20

177.00

178.72

1.70

1.72

582,692

9,884,684

671.3

182.00

188.25

3.00

6.25

582,697

9,884,679

669.1

190.25

193.00

0.95

2.75

582,702

9,884,676

667.2

194.40

202.00

1.37

7.60

582,707

9,884,672

665.3

203.50

208.00

2.67

4.50

582,713

9,884,668

663.2

BGH034

582554

9884785

732

115

-25

174.80

178.00

11.99

3.20

582,689

9,884,696

653.3

195.70

200.00

1.21

4.30

582,706

9,884,686

644.8

202.37

206.65

1.86

4.28

582,711

9,884,683

642.3

208.00

213.30

1.40

5.30

582,716

9,884,680

640.1

216.25

221.30

1.42

5.05

582,722

9,884,676

637.3

225.65

231.00

0.70

5.35

582,730

9,884,671

634

BGH027

582544

9884822

732

68

-27

212.35

214.00

0.58

1.65

582,729

9,884,879

634

226.00

229.30

1.32

3.30

582,741

9,884,883

628.4

235.45

236.58

1.54

1.13

582,749

9,884,885

625.2

BGH028

582554

9884785

732

90

-10

125.00

126.00

1.72

1.00

582,676

9,884,772

700.9

136.10

137.18

1.85

1.08

582,687

9,884,770

698.4

140.28

142.00

1.03

1.72

582,691

9,884,770

697.4

147.46

151.25

2.88

3.79

582,699

9,884,769

695.5

BGH029

582544

9884822

732

93

-25

126.00

128.35

4.66

2.35

582,663

9,884,826

678.5

178.90

184.05

1.25

5.15

582,713

9,884,827

657.7

193.70

196.05

3.95

2.35

582,726

9,884,827

653

BGH031

582544

9884822

732

75

-25

208.00

211.53

0.99

3.53

582,729

9,884,876

639.9

219.40

222.38

1.16

2.98

582,739

9,884,879

636

BGH033

582544

9884822

732

60

-27

259.00

265.46

7.32

6.46

582,756

9,884,929

612.8

268.53

270.52

1.02

1.99

582,762

9,884,931

610

BGH035

582554

9884785

732

90

-25

152.00

165.00

2.96

13.00

582,686

9,884,816

665

171.00

173.60

1.47

2.60

582,703

9,884,815

657.4

176.60

180.08

2.40

3.48

582,709

9,884,814

654.9

BGH036

582544

9884822

732

65

0

147.45

151.35

2.31

3.90

582,687

9,884,878

724.8

156.63

160.65

0.93

4.02

582,696

9,884,881

724.7

BGH037

582554

9884785

732

105

-30

154.00

157.00

3.81

3.00

582,680

9,884,741

647.5

194.60

197.55

1.54

2.95

582,712

9,884,730

626

207.95

211.18

1.29

3.23

582,723

9,884,726

619.3

216.25

220.15

2.79

3.90

582,730

9,884,723

615.1

222.40

226.70

1.77

4.30

582,735

9,884,721

612.1

BGH038

582544

9884822

732

75

-30

151.70

154.60

5.22

2.90

582,677

9,884,851

654.3

218.30

223.65

3.38

5.35

582,735

9,884,861

621.4

226.70

231.50

1.95

4.80

582,743

9,884,862

617.6

BGH039

582554

9884785

732

100

-22

112.08

113.00

2.12

0.92

582,665.1

9,884,755

687.6

116.30

120.95

3.33

4.65

582,661

9,884,753

686.1

145.00

166.00

2.20

21.00

582,696

9,884,744

674.2

174.50

176.00

0.95

1.50

582,713

9,884,739

668.9

BGH040

582544

9884822

732

60

-30

232.00

233.00

0.95

1.00

582,725

9,884,922

618.2

273.70

277.05

3.79

3.35

582,761

9,884,937

600

BGH041

582500

9884847

732

55

-25

340.00

344.50

3.03

4.50

582,807

9,885,002

599.5

BGH042

582544

9884822

732

60

-35

277.35

280.00

1.93

2.65

582,751

9,884,922

569.4

308.50

312.00

0.62

3.50

582,776

9,884,932

552.6

313.00

315.55

1.52

2.55

582,779

9,884,933

550.5

BGH043

582544

9884822

732

100

-10

102.50

104.15

2.69

1.65

582,644

9,884,808

709

123.00

124.00

1.06

1.00

582,663

9,884,805

704.8

163.64

167.00

2.82

3.36

582,704

9,884,798

696.7

BGH044

582500

9884847

710

70

-35

330.00

334.13

1.31

4.13

582,764

9,884,941

533.4

BGH045

582544

9884822

732

100

-20

120.65

121.75

31.55

1.10

582,656

9,884,806

687.4

156.00

159.40

0.56

3.40

582,689

9,884,799

674.7

176.70

183.62

3.24

6.92

582,708

9,884,795

668.1

BGH046

582544

9884822

732

100

-30

195.18

206.00

2.85

10.82

582,712

9,884,795

630.5

212.53

215.18

1.90

2.65

582,723

9,884,793

623.7

218.00

220.60

7.16

2.60

582,728

9,884,792

620.8

225.00

226.00

4.36

1.00

582,733

9,884,791

617.7

BGH047

582565

9884535

718

60

0

121.58

124.57

0.91

2.99

582,653

9,884,879

739.2

147.09

148.09

1.28

1.00

582,675

9,884,889

741.1

BGH048

582567

9884509

727

90

0

140.75

143.05

0.90

2.30

582,708

9,884,496

727.7

146.53

148.00

0.74

1.47

582,713

9,884,495

728

BGH049

582565

9884535

718

65

-15

145.40

147.40

4.27

2.00

582,689

9,884,599

674.5

BGH050

582567

9884509

727

105

-5

160.00

161.38

1.06

1.38

582,722

9,884,469

711.7

BGH051

582565

9884535

718

40

0

134.80

137.00

2.23

2.20

582,662

9,884,630

712.3

151.00

156.30

1.20

5.30

582,675

9,884,642

711.4

164.18

169.45

3.95

5.27

582,685

9,884,651

710.8

171.27

172.57

4.08

1.30

582,688

9,884,655

710.6

BGH052

582567

9884509

727

120

0

205.90

207.10

1.86

1.20

582,732

9,884,385

722.9

BGH053

582565

9884535

718

40

-15

173.73

176.93

9.58

3.20

582,685

9,884,653

669.2

178.55

181.43

4.07

2.88

582,688

9,884,656

667.9

192.41

196.86

3.28

4.45

582,698

9,884,666

664

198.86

206.77

2.45

7.91

582,704

9,884,671

661.8

207.53

209.50

5.04

1.97

582,708

9,884,675

660.3

214.65

216.00

2.32

1.35

582,713

9,884,680

658.6

BGH054

No significant intercepts

BGH055

582565

9884535

718

80

-15

145.00

146.00

0.62

1.00

582,705

9,884,549

682.7

BGH056

No significant intercepts

BGH057

No significant intercepts

BGH058

582565

9884510

727

95

-5

153.35

155.60

1.98

2.25

582,717.3

9,884,501.2

703.9

BGH059

582567

9884536

718

95

0

165.00

166.00

3.63

1.00

582,732.3

9,884,528.3

714.4

BGH060

No significant intercepts

BGH061

582567

9884536

727

130

-10

157.57

159.19

1.22

1.62

582,719

9,884,525

677.7

BGH062

582567

9884537

718

95

-15

154.00

156.00

2.18

2.00

582,695

9,884,589

650.2

BGH063

582782

9884646

829

270

-70

186.25

194.37

0.82

8.12

582,719

9,884,661

650.5

197.42

202.45

1.12

5.03

582,715

9,884,661

641.8

205.00

209.05

0.83

4.05

582,712

9,884,661

635.4

211.13

218.90

2.06

7.77

582,709

9,884,661

628.3

220.40

222.55

0.86

2.15

582,706

9,884,661

622.5

231.00

233.00

0.87

2.00

582,701

9,884,661

613

BGH064

582888

9884976

839

270

-50

220.80

222.60

0.63

1.80

582,746

9,884,976

668.9

BGH065

582913

9885057

819

270

-60

271.00

275.95

2.93

4.95

582,769

9,885,057

586.1

291.56

292.56

1.70

1.00

582,759

9,885,057

570.9

BGH066

582888

9884976

839

270

-60

276.00

278.59

8.49

2.59

582,754

9,884,965

596.1

300.00

301.00

1.78

1.00

582,742

9,884,965

576.6

BGH067

582913

9885057

819

270

-67

295.75

300.47

3.21

4.72

582,789

9,885,065

548.1

303.00

304.62

1.56

1.62

582,786

9,885,065

543.1

337.00

338.00

0.55

1.00

582,769

9,885,068

514.3

BGH068

582913

9885057

819

270

-50

247.00

248.20

2.10

1.20

582,749

9,885,051

633.1

251.80

255.10

1.75

3.30

582,745

9,885,051

628.8

BGH069

582888

9884976

839

270

-70

321.80

324.73

3.84

2.93

582,779

9,884,962

534.7

BGH070

582913

9885057

819

270

-73

331.00

336.35

3.00

5.35

582,802

9,885,040

505.2

BGH071

No significant intercepts

BGH072

582852

9884845

831

270

-67

274.60

279.70

2.70

5.10

582,749

9,884,847

574

290.40

294.80

3.61

4.40

582,742

9,884,847

560

BGH073

582731

9884691

838

280

-60

121.00

123.00

0.72

2.00

582,671

9,884,702

731.9

BGH074

582944

9885130

798

270

-67

278.90

283.93

2.85

5.03

582,810

9,885,137

551.2

285.49

289.10

1.60

3.61

582,807

9,885,138

546.3

294.51

297.30

7.14

2.79

582,802

9,885,139

539.1

299.65

303.34

0.53

3.69

582,799

9,885,139

534.5

BGH075

582731

9884691

838

270

-70

115.40

116.65

6.76

1.25

582,690

9,884,690

729.4

119.50

120.80

15.22

1.30

582,688

9,884,690

725.7

125.09

129.80

3.56

4.71

582,684

9,884,690

719.3

162.55

164.63

8.94

2.08

582,667

9,884,689

687.8

BGH076

582752

9884801

849

300

-40

108.00

109.00

0.84

1.00

582,682

9,884,844

779.6

118.80

119.45

3.71

0.65

582,675

9,884,848

772.7

128.15

131.00

2.82

2.85

582,668

9,884,852

765.8

136.70

137.00

0.97

0.30

582,663

9,884,855

761

BGH077

582944

9885130

798

270

-72

316.84

321.20

2.57

4.36

582,830

9,885,130

501.7

323.00

328.36

2.56

5.36

582,827

9,885,130

495.8

329.06

330.13

0.52

1.07

582,825

9,885,130

492.4

335.25

337.36

9.63

2.11

582,822

9,885,130

486.5

339.77

340.07

7.07

0.30

582,820

9,885,131

483.4

BGH078

582752

9884801

849

280

-40

102.00

106.00

1.88

4.00

582,674

9,884,816

782.6

108.00

109.00

0.62

1.00

582,671

9,884,817

779.7

115.00

117.15

0.80

2.15

582,665

9,884,818

774.8

BGH079

582852

9884845

831

270

-73

290.15

294.40

1.00

4.25

582,765

9,884,842

552.6

296.30

302.30

9.46

6.00

582,763

9,884,841

546.1

304.81

305.70

18.75

0.89

582,761

9,884,841

540.5

312.00

313.00

1.08

1.00

582,758

9,884,841

533.8

316.90

321.63

4.65

4.73

582,755

9,884,840

527.5

322.57

328.00

5.41

5.43

582,753

9,884,840

522

328.95

329.48

1.59

0.53

582,751

9,884,840

518.4

340.68

341.42

4.29

0.74

582,747

9,884,839

507.6

BGH080

582944

9885130

798

270

-75

339.90

343.60

1.05

3.70

582,853

9,885,141

469.2

345.00

346.55

4.11

1.55

582,851

9,885,141

465.5

360.70

361.00

11.95

0.30

582,846

9,885,143

451.5

BGH081a

583022

9885299

776

270

-50

269.00

274.56

1.99

5.56

582,838

9,885,306

578.6

275.56

275.86

0.64

0.30

582,835

9,885,307

576.0

BGH082a

583013

9885209

752

270

-50

263.83

266.30

3.43

2.47

582,836

9,885,222

556.0

268.35

269.15

3.32

0.80

582,833

9,885,223

553.5

276.97

277.27

15.65

0.30

582,827

9,885,224

547.9

BGH083

No significant intercepts

BGH084

583023

9885299

776

270

-57

278.95

280.90

6.25

1.95

582,857

9,885,307

552.8

283.06

286.31

1.28

3.25

582,854

9,885,307

549.2

BGH085

583023

9885299

776

270

-65

294.65

298.35

0.83

3.70

582,890

9,885,304

512.9

BGH086

583013

9885208

752

270

-57

275.35

280.78

3.07

5.43

582,847

9,885,214

530.1

286.05

286.51

18.90

0.46

582,841

9,885,215

524.4

MND001

No significant intercepts

MND002

No significant intercepts

MND003

No significant intercepts

MND004

583392

9886283

682

270

-52

524.76

525.06

0.67

0.30

582,994

9,886,250

347.0

MND005

No significant intercepts

MND006

No significant intercepts

MND007

583100

9886210

726

270

-75

402.00

402.45

0.58

0.45

582,987

9,886,211

340.5

MND009

582881

9886200

752

270

-65

96.35

96.75

2.28

0.40

582,842

9,886,200

667.3

MND010

No significant intercepts

MND011

583103

9886211

726

270

-83

419.26

428.00

21.85

8.74

583,021

9,886,194

312.7

430.60

438.90

17.52

8.30

583,018

9,886,193

302.0

MND012

582950

9886140

765

270

-60

64.70

65.35

12.20

0.65

582,916

9,886,142

699.8

1. Apparent widths, not true thickness


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury seeks another Olympic crown

    Mikael Kingsbury's Winter Olympics will be quick, short and perhaps very sweet. The reigning men's moguls champion chases a second straight gold medal the day after the opening ceremonies in Beijing. The International Olympic Committee and China strongly recommending athletes leave within 48 hours of completing their event means Kingsbury will be back in Canada when the Winter Games are just getting underway. "I think it's fun when you're at the beginning," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press. "Yo

  • AP source: Jaguars interview Bisaccia, line up Pederson next

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are rebooting their coaching search. And they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday and lined up a second interview Tuesday with former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a long

  • AP source: Vikings talk with Jim Harbaugh about coaching job

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jim Harbaugh has taken a step toward a potential return to the NFL. Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings had an exploratory conversation about the team's head coaching vacancy Saturday, a person with knowledge of the process told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was not publicizing the interview, said both sides were gauging interest. The Vikings made the formal request earlier this week to speak with him. A message seeking c

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future plans

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future and the seven-time Super Bowl champion isn't ready to make a decision about retirement. Speaking on his SiriusXM podcast, Brady said: “I think when the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision, one way or the other." The 44-year-old quarterback has already stated a desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children. He's under contract for 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is comin

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod

  • Mistakes on offense cost Chiefs 3rd straight Super Bowl trip

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs followed perhaps the greatest 13 seconds in franchise history in the divisional round against the Bills with 13 seconds late in the first half of the AFC title game that they'd rather forget. Not to mention most of the next 30 minutes and overtime against Cincinnati. In a loss both heartbreaking and humiliating, one of the league's most prolific offenses failed to put the game away just before the break Sunday, then never reached the end zone in the

  • Goodwin's 21 help Cavs beat Pelicans 93-90 without Garland

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers made sure things didn't go from bad to worse. Reserve guard Brandon Goodwin matched his career-high with 21 points, Jarrett Allen added 16 and Cleveland shook off an ugly road loss — and being without point guard Darius Garland — by rallying to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 93-90 on Monday night. The Cavs, who played poorly in a 10-point loss at Detroit on Sunday, were without Garland due to a sore lower back. Cedi Osman started for Garland and finished with a care

  • Barty wins drought-breaking Australian Open women's title

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty recovered from 5-1 down in the second set to win the Australian Open final 6-3, 7-6 (2) over Danielle Collins on Saturday, ending a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament. Barty was the first Australian woman into the singles final here since since Wendy Turnbull in 1980 and is now the first Australian champion since Chris O’Neil in 1978. The top-ranked Barty now has major titles on three surfaces, adding the hard court at M

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Vucevic, DeRozan help Bulls beat Trail Blazers 130-116

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 23 points and 10 assists and the Chicago Bulls overcame a slow to start to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-116 on Sunday. Zach LaVine had 20 points, and Ayo Dosunmu finished with 11 assists. Chicago has won three of four to improve to 31-18. C.J. McCollum had 29 points for Portland. Norman Powell added 22, and Anfernee Simons had 21. Portland led for much of the first half before Chicago took control late. Trail

  • Canada defeats U.S. in Hamilton to remain unbeaten on impressive World Cup qualifying run

    Canada continued its march to the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednes

  • Cleveland Guardians sign lease agreement through 2036

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have reached an agreement to extend their lease at its downtown ballpark through at least 2036 while making improvements to the facility, team owner and CEO Paul Dolan announced Thursday. Team officials said they've obtained financing to renovate Progressive Field, a ballpark that opened for play in 1994. The cost of the improvements has been estimated at just over $200 million. Renovation work is expected to begin after the 2022 season. “We are confident

  • Ja Morant scores 34 points, Grizzlies beat Wizards 115-95

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 34 points, his sixth straight game of at least 30 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies built an early lead in a 115-95 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Morant, picked as an All-Star starter for the Western Conference this week, was 15 of 27 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Desmond Bane had 19 points, and De’Anthony Melton added 13 to help the Grizzlies win their third straight and fourth in five games. Steven Adams had