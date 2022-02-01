Alphamin Reports High Grade Exploration Assay Results

GRAND BAIE, Mauritius, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX, “Alphamin” or the “Company”), a producer of 4% of the world’s mined tin1 from its high-grade operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, is pleased to announce drill results from its Bisie Tin Complex.



HIGHLIGHTS

Mpama South high-grade assay results 2 received, including BGH079 which is the best drillhole assayed to date at Mpama South by contained tin: BGH079: 15.6 metres @ 5.00% Sn from 290.2 metres, including 10.0 metres @ 6.1% from 291.1 metres , and BGH079: 9.0 metres @ 5.63% Sn from 316.9 metres BGH077: 4.8 metres @ 4.68% Sn from 335.3 metres and 11.4 metres @ 2.23% Sn from 318.8 metres

Mpama North high-grade assay results 2 received, including MND011 which is the second best drillhole assayed to date at Mpama North by contained tin: MND011: 19.6 metres @ 17.16% Sn from 419.3 metres, including 14.5 metres @ 23.0%

Visual cassiterite mineralised intercepts at Mpama South are now within 85 metres from the Mpama North mine orebody

Finalising completion of the Maiden Mineral Resource estimation on Mpama South

1 Data obtained from International Tin Association Tin Industry Review 2020

2 All intercepts are reported as apparent widths and are not true widths

Mpama South Update and Forthcoming Completion of a Maiden Mineral Resource

Mpama South is the high-grade tin deposit adjoining the southern end of Alphamin’s operating Mpama North mine. By year end 2021, 24,235 metres of drilling has been completed in 89 drillholes. Including the original sixteen 2014/15 drillholes, 23,109m and 79 drillholes will form the basis of the Maiden Mineral Resource estimation exercise which is nearing completion, results expected to be announced in February 2022. Subsequent Mineral Resource updates are expected to be announced throughout 2022 as Alphamin plans to aggressively drill the deposit which is open in multiple directions.

Selected significant intercepts from the most recently received batch of drillhole assays, including the best intercept to date at Mpama South in BGH079 in terms of contained metal (Sn% x metres), are listed below as apparent widths:

BGH079: 15.6 metres @ 5.00% Sn from 290.2 metres, including 10.0 metres @ 6.1% from 291.1 metres, and

BGH079: 9.0 metres @ 5.63% Sn from 316.9 metres

BGH077: 4.8 metres @ 4.68% Sn from 335.3 metres and 11.4 metres @ 2.23% Sn from 318.8 metres

BGH084: 26.0 metres @ 2.71% Sn from 280.3 metres

BGH086: 6.1 metres @ 2.75% Sn from 275.35 metres



The success of the Mpama South drilling is such that the zone of high-grade mineralisation has grown substantially throughout 2021. Visual cassiterite intercepts at Mpama South are now within 85 metres of Mpama North mine and are in the export and assay pipeline already. Figure 1 demonstrates the location of received assays, awaited assays on visual cassiterite intercepts and proximity of these to the Mpama North Mine based on drilling to date. The complete list of assayed intercepts to date is shown in Appendix 2.

Mpama North Update

Drilling commenced on Mpama North in July 2021 on the Mpama North Deeps target. The first drillholes showed increased structural complexity associated with a northeast-southwest cross-cutting fault which had constrained the Deeps target to smaller extents than originally planned. After revising the model and drilling approach, several high-grade intercepts of visual cassiterite were intersected east of the fault subsequently as well as west of the fault in the shallower Oso target. Drilling continues in 2022 to close out what is left of the Deeps target, the shallow Oso target as well as the down Dip eastern side of Mpama North which still remains open (Figure 2).

A particularly significant new intercept from the first batch of drillhole assays on Mpama North is listed below as an apparent width. The intercept is the second best drillhole at Mpama North drilled to date in terms of contained metal (Sn% x metres):-

MND011: 19.6 metres @ 17.16% Sn from 419.3 metres, including 14.5 metres @ 23.0%



The complete list of assayed intercepts to date is shown in Appendix 2.

Bisie Ridge Exploration Drilling

The Bisie Ridge is a 13km long ridge hosting both the Mpama North and Mpama South deposits. Only a fraction (~20%) of this ridge has been intensively drill tested to date. The full length of the ridge has been the subject of a follow up geochemical investigation in 2021 confirming tin and other base metal anomalies over the majority of its length. Six high priority drill areas have been identified in 2021 in conjunction with the Company’s expert structural advisors TECT. With the goal of making new discoveries, the Company is pleased to announce that the first of these six targets commenced drill testing in January 2022.

Qualified Person

Mr Jeremy Witley, Pr. Sci. Nat., B.Sc. (Hons.) Mining Geology, M.Sc. (Eng.), is a qualified person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. He is a Principal Mineral Resource Consultant of The MSA Group (Pty.) Ltd., an independent technical consultant to the Company.

____________________________________________________________________________

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Maritz Smith

CEO

Alphamin Resources Corp.

Tel: +230 269 4166

E-mail: msmith@alphaminresources.com

____________________________________________________________________________

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information in this news release that is not a statement of historical fact constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation, statements relating to anticipated future exploration activities and outcomes and the timing and positive outcome of a future resource estimation for Mpama South. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although Alphamin has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expected results described in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: uncertainties with respect to social, community and environmental impacts, uninterrupted access to required infrastructure, adverse political events, impacts of the global Covid-19 pandemic on mining as well as those risk factors set out in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure documents available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Alphamin disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.







Appendix 1: SAMPLE PREPARATION, ANALYSES AND QUALITY CONTROL AND QUALITY ASSURANCE (QAQC)

After receipt of diamond drill core from the drillers at the drill rig in marked core trays, core was transported to the Company’s core shed by the site geologist for logging and sampling. After sample mark up, lithological and geotechnical logging and photography, the core was split longitudinally in half using a water-cooled rotating diamond blade core saw. The cut core was replaced into the core tray with the half to be sampled facing upward. Based on previous experience at Bisie with high density variability and at the qualified person’s instruction (Mr J. Witley of MSA Group), specific gravity (SG) was performed exclusively on the half core that was to be sampled. The Archimedes method of weight in air vs weight in water was used on the whole length of the half core that was to be sampled and then replaced in the core trays.

Air dried samples were placed in pre-numbered sample bags together with pre-printed numbered sample tickets, which were cross-checked afterwards to prevent sample swaps. Sample bags were sealed using a plastic cable tie and then placed into poly-weave sacks which were in turn sealed with plastic cable ties. Each poly-weave sack was marked with a number and the sample numbers contained within, ready for delivery to the on-site Alphamin-Bisie laboratory for sample preparation.

At the laboratory, samples were first checked off against the submission list supplied and then weighed and oven dried for 2 hours at 105 degrees Celsius. The dried samples were crushed by jaw crusher to 75% passing 2mm, from which a 250g riffle split was taken. This 250g split was pulverised in ring mills to 90% passing 75μm from which a sample for analysis was taken. Samples were homogenised using a corner-to-corner methodology and two samples were taken from each pulp, one of 10g for on-site laboratory assaying and another 150g sample for export and independent accredited 3rd party laboratory assaying.

For the initial on-site laboratory assay, 10 grams of pulverised sample is mixed with 2 grams of binder before press pellet preparation at 20t/psi for 1 minute. Press pellets are analysed in a desktop Spectro Xepos XRF analyser, twelve at a time, for Sn, Fe, Zn, Cu, Ag, Pb and As along with a standard, duplicate and blank. The analytical method conducted on the pressed pellet has an expected 10% precision and an upper detection limit of 70,000ppm and lower detection limit of 500ppm. Over-limit samples are titrated by wet chemistry with an upper limit validation of 70% Sn. The on-site laboratory assays are merely an exploration tool and were not used for reporting the exploration results, which are based solely on the ALS assays.

The 150g sample is packaged in sealed paper sample envelopes and packed in a box for export in batches of approximately 500 samples and prepared for export authorisation with national authorities. Once authorisation is received, samples are air-couriered to ALS Group in Johannesburg South Africa, a subsidiary of ALS Limited, which is an independent commercial analytical facility. ALS operations are ISO 9001:2015 certificated and the Johannesburg office is ISO 17025 accredited for Chemical Analysis by SANAS (South African National Accreditation System, facility number T087), although the accreditation does not extend to the methods used for tin.

Received samples at ALS Johannesburg are checked off against the list of samples supplied and logged in the system. Quality Control is performed in the way of sieve tests every 50 samples and should a sample fail, the preceding 50 samples are ground in a ring mill pulveriser using a carbon steel ring set to 85 % passing 75μm. Samples are analysed for tin using method code ME-XRF05 conducted on a pressed pellet with 10% precision and an upper limit of 5,000ppm. The over-limit tin samples are analysed as fused disks according to method ME-XRF15c, which makes use of pre-oxidation and decomposition by fusion with 12:22 lithium borate flux containing 20% Sodium Nitrate as an oxidizing agent, with an upper detection limit of 79% Sn.

Method code ME-ICP61 (HF, HNO3, HClO4 and HCl leach with ICP-AES finish) is used for 33 elements including base metals. ME-OG62, a four-acid digestion, is used on ore grade samples for lead, zinc, copper and silver. Both methods are accredited by SANAS.

The program is designed to include a comprehensive analytical quality assurance and control routine comprising the systematic use of Company inserted standards, blanks and field duplicate samples, internal laboratory standards and analysis at an accredited laboratory. The pulps were accompanied by blind QAQC samples inserted into the sample stream by the Alphamin-Bisie geologists. These comprised blank samples, certified reference materials and pulp duplicates each at an insertion rate of approximately 5%.

The QAQC results demonstrate that the assay results are both accurate and precise with an insignificant amount of contamination (in the order of 10pmm Sn on average) and negligible sampling errors. Further verification work is in progress by additional check assays by SGS South Africa (Pty) Ltd.





Appendix 2: SIGNIFICANT INTERCEPTS (0.5% Sn lower threshold) (“BGH” holes refer to Mpama South; “MND” holes refer to Mpama North)

Hole

Easting Northing RL_m

Azi (°)

Dip (°)

From

To

Sn %

Width Sample Position GPS GPS (m)1 mid_x mid_y mid_z BGH017 582535 9884822 732 55 -10 237.80 238.80 4.99 1.00 582,732 9,884,966 678.6 BGH018

582535

9884822

732

93

0

141.20 144.35 2.07 3.15 582,691 9,884,820 727.9 145.75 151.00 0.76 5.25 582,696 9,884,820 727.9 BGH019 582535 9884822 732 85 -5 147.00 152.00 2.05 5.00 582,696 9,884,837 715.8 BGH020

582535

9884822

732

84

-15

160.60 164.40 1.45 3.80 582,704 9,884,846 689.3 169.30 171.10 5.42 1.80 582,711 9,884,846 687.7 BGH021

582535

9884822

732

93

-15

109.15 110.25 3.20 1.10 582,654 9,884,821 700.1 164.60 167.32 3.29 2.72 582,708 9,884,818 687.6 BGH022

582554

9884785

732

90

0

75.00 80.53 3.99 5.53 582,633 9,884,784 729.3 109.00 110.00 1.35 1.00 582,664 9,884,785 729.9 119.22 122.10 2.22 2.88 582,676 9,884,785 730.1 BGH023

582535

9884822

732

75

-15

171.43 174.32 1.72 2.89 582,710 9,884,859 683.7 175.85 178.00 1.09 2.15 582,714 9,884,860 683 BGH024

582554

9884785

732

103

-5

127.70 129.60 0.54 1.90 582,679 9,884,749 717.2 137.95 142.00 1.13 4.05 582,690 9,884,746 716.2 BGH025

582535

9884822

732

55

-20

212.25 213.40 0.60 1.15 582,724 9,884,919 662.3 218.00 221.45 2.29 3.45 582,731 9,884,921 660.7 222.70 223.70 13.05 1.00 582,734 9,884,923 659.9 228.00 234.80 2.73 6.80 582,741 9,884,926 658 BGH026

582554

9884785

732

113

-10

103.71 108.00 3.30 4.29 582,649 9,884,735 713.7 134.80 136.45 3.72 1.65 582,676 9,884,722 708.6 161.00 162.50 5.61 1.50 582,699 9,884,711 704.5 BGH030

582554

9884785

732

115

-20

110.00 111.40 7.24 1.40 582,655 9,884,753 692.2 141.90 152.50 4.85 10.60 582,686 9,884,745 680 158.00 161.20 3.61 3.20 582,699 9,884,742 675.3 174.45 175.80 11.03 1.35 582,713 9,884,738 670.5 BGH032

582554

9884785

732

125

-20

177.00 178.72 1.70 1.72 582,692 9,884,684 671.3 182.00 188.25 3.00 6.25 582,697 9,884,679 669.1 190.25 193.00 0.95 2.75 582,702 9,884,676 667.2 194.40 202.00 1.37 7.60 582,707 9,884,672 665.3 203.50 208.00 2.67 4.50 582,713 9,884,668 663.2 BGH034

582554



9884785



732



115



-25



174.80 178.00 11.99 3.20 582,689 9,884,696 653.3 195.70 200.00 1.21 4.30 582,706 9,884,686 644.8 202.37 206.65 1.86 4.28 582,711 9,884,683 642.3 208.00 213.30 1.40 5.30 582,716 9,884,680 640.1 216.25 221.30 1.42 5.05 582,722 9,884,676 637.3 225.65 231.00 0.70 5.35 582,730 9,884,671 634 BGH027

582544

9884822

732

68

-27

212.35 214.00 0.58 1.65 582,729 9,884,879 634 226.00 229.30 1.32 3.30 582,741 9,884,883 628.4 235.45 236.58 1.54 1.13 582,749 9,884,885 625.2 BGH028

582554

9884785

732

90

-10

125.00 126.00 1.72 1.00 582,676 9,884,772 700.9 136.10 137.18 1.85 1.08 582,687 9,884,770 698.4 140.28 142.00 1.03 1.72 582,691 9,884,770 697.4 147.46 151.25 2.88 3.79 582,699 9,884,769 695.5 BGH029

582544

9884822

732

93

-25

126.00 128.35 4.66 2.35 582,663 9,884,826 678.5 178.90 184.05 1.25 5.15 582,713 9,884,827 657.7 193.70 196.05 3.95 2.35 582,726 9,884,827 653 BGH031

582544

9884822

732

75

-25

208.00 211.53 0.99 3.53 582,729 9,884,876 639.9 219.40 222.38 1.16 2.98 582,739 9,884,879 636 BGH033

582544

9884822

732

60

-27

259.00 265.46 7.32 6.46 582,756 9,884,929 612.8 268.53 270.52 1.02 1.99 582,762 9,884,931 610 BGH035

582554

9884785

732

90

-25

152.00 165.00 2.96 13.00 582,686 9,884,816 665 171.00 173.60 1.47 2.60 582,703 9,884,815 657.4 176.60 180.08 2.40 3.48 582,709 9,884,814 654.9 BGH036

582544

9884822

732

65

0

147.45 151.35 2.31 3.90 582,687 9,884,878 724.8 156.63 160.65 0.93 4.02 582,696 9,884,881 724.7 BGH037

582554

9884785

732

105

-30

154.00 157.00 3.81 3.00 582,680 9,884,741 647.5 194.60 197.55 1.54 2.95 582,712 9,884,730 626 207.95 211.18 1.29 3.23 582,723 9,884,726 619.3 216.25 220.15 2.79 3.90 582,730 9,884,723 615.1 222.40 226.70 1.77 4.30 582,735 9,884,721 612.1 BGH038

582544

9884822

732

75

-30

151.70 154.60 5.22 2.90 582,677 9,884,851 654.3 218.30 223.65 3.38 5.35 582,735 9,884,861 621.4 226.70 231.50 1.95 4.80 582,743 9,884,862 617.6 BGH039

582554

9884785

732

100

-22

112.08 113.00 2.12 0.92 582,665.1 9,884,755 687.6 116.30 120.95 3.33 4.65 582,661 9,884,753 686.1 145.00 166.00 2.20 21.00 582,696 9,884,744 674.2 174.50 176.00 0.95 1.50 582,713 9,884,739 668.9 BGH040

582544

9884822

732

60

-30

232.00 233.00 0.95 1.00 582,725 9,884,922 618.2 273.70 277.05 3.79 3.35 582,761 9,884,937 600 BGH041 582500 9884847 732 55 -25 340.00 344.50 3.03 4.50 582,807 9,885,002 599.5 BGH042

582544

9884822

732

60

-35

277.35 280.00 1.93 2.65 582,751 9,884,922 569.4 308.50 312.00 0.62 3.50 582,776 9,884,932 552.6 313.00 315.55 1.52 2.55 582,779 9,884,933 550.5 BGH043

582544

9884822

732

100

-10

102.50 104.15 2.69 1.65 582,644 9,884,808 709 123.00 124.00 1.06 1.00 582,663 9,884,805 704.8 163.64 167.00 2.82 3.36 582,704 9,884,798 696.7 BGH044 582500 9884847 710 70 -35 330.00 334.13 1.31 4.13 582,764 9,884,941 533.4 BGH045

582544

9884822

732

100

-20

120.65 121.75 31.55 1.10 582,656 9,884,806 687.4 156.00 159.40 0.56 3.40 582,689 9,884,799 674.7 176.70 183.62 3.24 6.92 582,708 9,884,795 668.1 BGH046

582544

9884822

732

100

-30

195.18 206.00 2.85 10.82 582,712 9,884,795 630.5 212.53 215.18 1.90 2.65 582,723 9,884,793 623.7 218.00 220.60 7.16 2.60 582,728 9,884,792 620.8 225.00 226.00 4.36 1.00 582,733 9,884,791 617.7 BGH047

582565

9884535

718

60

0

121.58 124.57 0.91 2.99 582,653 9,884,879 739.2 147.09 148.09 1.28 1.00 582,675 9,884,889 741.1 BGH048

582567

9884509

727

90

0

140.75 143.05 0.90 2.30 582,708 9,884,496 727.7 146.53 148.00 0.74 1.47 582,713 9,884,495 728 BGH049 582565 9884535 718 65 -15 145.40 147.40 4.27 2.00 582,689 9,884,599 674.5 BGH050 582567 9884509 727 105 -5 160.00 161.38 1.06 1.38 582,722 9,884,469 711.7 BGH051

582565

9884535

718

40

0

134.80 137.00 2.23 2.20 582,662 9,884,630 712.3 151.00 156.30 1.20 5.30 582,675 9,884,642 711.4 164.18 169.45 3.95 5.27 582,685 9,884,651 710.8 171.27 172.57 4.08 1.30 582,688 9,884,655 710.6 BGH052 582567 9884509 727 120 0 205.90 207.10 1.86 1.20 582,732 9,884,385 722.9 BGH053

582565

9884535

718

40

-15

173.73 176.93 9.58 3.20 582,685 9,884,653 669.2 178.55 181.43 4.07 2.88 582,688 9,884,656 667.9 192.41 196.86 3.28 4.45 582,698 9,884,666 664 198.86 206.77 2.45 7.91 582,704 9,884,671 661.8 207.53 209.50 5.04 1.97 582,708 9,884,675 660.3 214.65 216.00 2.32 1.35 582,713 9,884,680 658.6 BGH054 No significant intercepts BGH055 582565 9884535 718 80 -15 145.00 146.00 0.62 1.00 582,705 9,884,549 682.7 BGH056 No significant intercepts BGH057 No significant intercepts BGH058 582565 9884510 727 95 -5 153.35 155.60 1.98 2.25 582,717.3 9,884,501.2 703.9 BGH059 582567 9884536 718 95 0 165.00 166.00 3.63 1.00 582,732.3 9,884,528.3 714.4 BGH060 No significant intercepts BGH061 582567 9884536 727 130 -10 157.57 159.19 1.22 1.62 582,719 9,884,525 677.7 BGH062 582567 9884537 718 95 -15 154.00 156.00 2.18 2.00 582,695 9,884,589 650.2 BGH063

582782

9884646

829

270

-70

186.25 194.37 0.82 8.12 582,719 9,884,661 650.5 197.42 202.45 1.12 5.03 582,715 9,884,661 641.8 205.00 209.05 0.83 4.05 582,712 9,884,661 635.4 211.13 218.90 2.06 7.77 582,709 9,884,661 628.3 220.40 222.55 0.86 2.15 582,706 9,884,661 622.5 231.00 233.00 0.87 2.00 582,701 9,884,661 613 BGH064 582888 9884976 839 270 -50 220.80 222.60 0.63 1.80 582,746 9,884,976 668.9 BGH065

582913

9885057

819

270

-60

271.00 275.95 2.93 4.95 582,769 9,885,057 586.1 291.56 292.56 1.70 1.00 582,759 9,885,057 570.9 BGH066

582888

9884976

839

270

-60

276.00 278.59 8.49 2.59 582,754 9,884,965 596.1 300.00 301.00 1.78 1.00 582,742 9,884,965 576.6 BGH067

582913

9885057

819

270

-67

295.75 300.47 3.21 4.72 582,789 9,885,065 548.1 303.00 304.62 1.56 1.62 582,786 9,885,065 543.1 337.00 338.00 0.55 1.00 582,769 9,885,068 514.3 BGH068

582913

9885057

819

270

-50

247.00 248.20 2.10 1.20 582,749 9,885,051 633.1 251.80 255.10 1.75 3.30 582,745 9,885,051 628.8 BGH069 582888 9884976 839 270 -70 321.80 324.73 3.84 2.93 582,779 9,884,962 534.7 BGH070 582913 9885057 819 270 -73 331.00 336.35 3.00 5.35 582,802 9,885,040 505.2 BGH071 No significant intercepts BGH072

582852

9884845

831

270

-67

274.60 279.70 2.70 5.10 582,749 9,884,847 574 290.40 294.80 3.61 4.40 582,742 9,884,847 560 BGH073 582731 9884691 838 280 -60 121.00 123.00 0.72 2.00 582,671 9,884,702 731.9 BGH074

582944

9885130

798

270

-67

278.90 283.93 2.85 5.03 582,810 9,885,137 551.2 285.49 289.10 1.60 3.61 582,807 9,885,138 546.3 294.51 297.30 7.14 2.79 582,802 9,885,139 539.1 299.65 303.34 0.53 3.69 582,799 9,885,139 534.5 BGH075

582731

9884691

838

270

-70

115.40 116.65 6.76 1.25 582,690 9,884,690 729.4 119.50 120.80 15.22 1.30 582,688 9,884,690 725.7 125.09 129.80 3.56 4.71 582,684 9,884,690 719.3 162.55 164.63 8.94 2.08 582,667 9,884,689 687.8 BGH076

582752

9884801

849

300

-40

108.00 109.00 0.84 1.00 582,682 9,884,844 779.6 118.80 119.45 3.71 0.65 582,675 9,884,848 772.7 128.15 131.00 2.82 2.85 582,668 9,884,852 765.8 136.70 137.00 0.97 0.30 582,663 9,884,855 761 BGH077

582944

9885130

798



270

-72

316.84 321.20 2.57 4.36 582,830 9,885,130 501.7 323.00 328.36 2.56 5.36 582,827 9,885,130 495.8 329.06 330.13 0.52 1.07 582,825 9,885,130 492.4 335.25 337.36 9.63 2.11 582,822 9,885,130 486.5 339.77 340.07 7.07 0.30 582,820 9,885,131 483.4 BGH078

582752

9884801

849

280

-40

102.00 106.00 1.88 4.00 582,674 9,884,816 782.6 108.00 109.00 0.62 1.00 582,671 9,884,817 779.7 115.00 117.15 0.80 2.15 582,665 9,884,818 774.8 BGH079



582852

9884845

831

270

-73

290.15 294.40 1.00 4.25 582,765 9,884,842 552.6 296.30 302.30 9.46 6.00 582,763 9,884,841 546.1 304.81 305.70 18.75 0.89 582,761 9,884,841 540.5 312.00 313.00 1.08 1.00 582,758 9,884,841 533.8 316.90 321.63 4.65 4.73 582,755 9,884,840 527.5 322.57 328.00 5.41 5.43 582,753 9,884,840 522 328.95 329.48 1.59 0.53 582,751 9,884,840 518.4 340.68 341.42 4.29 0.74 582,747 9,884,839 507.6 BGH080

582944

9885130

798

270

-75

339.90 343.60 1.05 3.70 582,853 9,885,141 469.2 345.00 346.55 4.11 1.55 582,851 9,885,141 465.5 360.70 361.00 11.95 0.30 582,846 9,885,143 451.5 BGH081a

583022

9885299

776

270

-50

269.00 274.56 1.99 5.56 582,838 9,885,306 578.6 275.56 275.86 0.64 0.30 582,835 9,885,307 576.0 BGH082a

583013

9885209

752

270

-50

263.83 266.30 3.43 2.47 582,836 9,885,222 556.0 268.35 269.15 3.32 0.80 582,833 9,885,223 553.5 276.97 277.27 15.65 0.30 582,827 9,885,224 547.9 BGH083 No significant intercepts BGH084

583023

9885299

776

270

-57

278.95 280.90 6.25 1.95 582,857 9,885,307 552.8 283.06 286.31 1.28 3.25 582,854 9,885,307 549.2 BGH085 583023 9885299 776 270 -65 294.65 298.35 0.83 3.70 582,890 9,885,304 512.9 BGH086

583013

9885208

752

270

-57

275.35 280.78 3.07 5.43 582,847 9,885,214 530.1 286.05 286.51 18.90 0.46 582,841 9,885,215 524.4 MND001 No significant intercepts MND002 No significant intercepts MND003 No significant intercepts MND004 583392 9886283 682 270 -52 524.76 525.06 0.67 0.30 582,994 9,886,250 347.0 MND005 No significant intercepts MND006 No significant intercepts MND007 583100 9886210 726 270 -75 402.00 402.45 0.58 0.45 582,987 9,886,211 340.5 MND009 582881 9886200 752 270 -65 96.35 96.75 2.28 0.40 582,842 9,886,200 667.3 MND010 No significant intercepts MND011

583103

9886211

726

270

-83

419.26 428.00 21.85 8.74 583,021 9,886,194 312.7 430.60 438.90 17.52 8.30 583,018 9,886,193 302.0 MND012 582950 9886140 765 270 -60 64.70 65.35 12.20 0.65 582,916 9,886,142 699.8 1. Apparent widths, not true thickness



