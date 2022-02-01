Alphamin Reports High Grade Exploration Assay Results
GRAND BAIE, Mauritius, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX, “Alphamin” or the “Company”), a producer of 4% of the world’s mined tin1 from its high-grade operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, is pleased to announce drill results from its Bisie Tin Complex.
HIGHLIGHTS
Mpama South high-grade assay results2 received, including BGH079 which is the best drillhole assayed to date at Mpama South by contained tin:
BGH079: 15.6 metres @ 5.00% Sn from 290.2 metres, including 10.0 metres @ 6.1% from 291.1 metres, and
BGH079: 9.0 metres @ 5.63% Sn from 316.9 metres
BGH077: 4.8 metres @ 4.68% Sn from 335.3 metres and 11.4 metres @ 2.23% Sn from 318.8 metres
Mpama North high-grade assay results2 received, including MND011 which is the second best drillhole assayed to date at Mpama North by contained tin:
MND011: 19.6 metres @ 17.16% Sn from 419.3 metres, including 14.5 metres @ 23.0%
Visual cassiterite mineralised intercepts at Mpama South are now within 85 metres from the Mpama North mine orebody
Finalising completion of the Maiden Mineral Resource estimation on Mpama South
1 Data obtained from International Tin Association Tin Industry Review 2020
2 All intercepts are reported as apparent widths and are not true widths
Mpama South Update and Forthcoming Completion of a Maiden Mineral Resource
Mpama South is the high-grade tin deposit adjoining the southern end of Alphamin’s operating Mpama North mine. By year end 2021, 24,235 metres of drilling has been completed in 89 drillholes. Including the original sixteen 2014/15 drillholes, 23,109m and 79 drillholes will form the basis of the Maiden Mineral Resource estimation exercise which is nearing completion, results expected to be announced in February 2022. Subsequent Mineral Resource updates are expected to be announced throughout 2022 as Alphamin plans to aggressively drill the deposit which is open in multiple directions.
Selected significant intercepts from the most recently received batch of drillhole assays, including the best intercept to date at Mpama South in BGH079 in terms of contained metal (Sn% x metres), are listed below as apparent widths:
BGH079: 15.6 metres @ 5.00% Sn from 290.2 metres, including 10.0 metres @ 6.1% from 291.1 metres, and
BGH079: 9.0 metres @ 5.63% Sn from 316.9 metres
BGH077: 4.8 metres @ 4.68% Sn from 335.3 metres and 11.4 metres @ 2.23% Sn from 318.8 metres
BGH084: 26.0 metres @ 2.71% Sn from 280.3 metres
BGH086: 6.1 metres @ 2.75% Sn from 275.35 metres
The success of the Mpama South drilling is such that the zone of high-grade mineralisation has grown substantially throughout 2021. Visual cassiterite intercepts at Mpama South are now within 85 metres of Mpama North mine and are in the export and assay pipeline already. Figure 1 demonstrates the location of received assays, awaited assays on visual cassiterite intercepts and proximity of these to the Mpama North Mine based on drilling to date. The complete list of assayed intercepts to date is shown in Appendix 2.
A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:
Mpama North Update
Drilling commenced on Mpama North in July 2021 on the Mpama North Deeps target. The first drillholes showed increased structural complexity associated with a northeast-southwest cross-cutting fault which had constrained the Deeps target to smaller extents than originally planned. After revising the model and drilling approach, several high-grade intercepts of visual cassiterite were intersected east of the fault subsequently as well as west of the fault in the shallower Oso target. Drilling continues in 2022 to close out what is left of the Deeps target, the shallow Oso target as well as the down Dip eastern side of Mpama North which still remains open (Figure 2).
A particularly significant new intercept from the first batch of drillhole assays on Mpama North is listed below as an apparent width. The intercept is the second best drillhole at Mpama North drilled to date in terms of contained metal (Sn% x metres):-
MND011: 19.6 metres @ 17.16% Sn from 419.3 metres, including 14.5 metres @ 23.0%
The complete list of assayed intercepts to date is shown in Appendix 2.
A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:
Bisie Ridge Exploration Drilling
The Bisie Ridge is a 13km long ridge hosting both the Mpama North and Mpama South deposits. Only a fraction (~20%) of this ridge has been intensively drill tested to date. The full length of the ridge has been the subject of a follow up geochemical investigation in 2021 confirming tin and other base metal anomalies over the majority of its length. Six high priority drill areas have been identified in 2021 in conjunction with the Company’s expert structural advisors TECT. With the goal of making new discoveries, the Company is pleased to announce that the first of these six targets commenced drill testing in January 2022.
Qualified Person
Mr Jeremy Witley, Pr. Sci. Nat., B.Sc. (Hons.) Mining Geology, M.Sc. (Eng.), is a qualified person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. He is a Principal Mineral Resource Consultant of The MSA Group (Pty.) Ltd., an independent technical consultant to the Company.
____________________________________________________________________________
Appendix 1: SAMPLE PREPARATION, ANALYSES AND QUALITY CONTROL AND QUALITY ASSURANCE (QAQC)
After receipt of diamond drill core from the drillers at the drill rig in marked core trays, core was transported to the Company’s core shed by the site geologist for logging and sampling. After sample mark up, lithological and geotechnical logging and photography, the core was split longitudinally in half using a water-cooled rotating diamond blade core saw. The cut core was replaced into the core tray with the half to be sampled facing upward. Based on previous experience at Bisie with high density variability and at the qualified person’s instruction (Mr J. Witley of MSA Group), specific gravity (SG) was performed exclusively on the half core that was to be sampled. The Archimedes method of weight in air vs weight in water was used on the whole length of the half core that was to be sampled and then replaced in the core trays.
Air dried samples were placed in pre-numbered sample bags together with pre-printed numbered sample tickets, which were cross-checked afterwards to prevent sample swaps. Sample bags were sealed using a plastic cable tie and then placed into poly-weave sacks which were in turn sealed with plastic cable ties. Each poly-weave sack was marked with a number and the sample numbers contained within, ready for delivery to the on-site Alphamin-Bisie laboratory for sample preparation.
At the laboratory, samples were first checked off against the submission list supplied and then weighed and oven dried for 2 hours at 105 degrees Celsius. The dried samples were crushed by jaw crusher to 75% passing 2mm, from which a 250g riffle split was taken. This 250g split was pulverised in ring mills to 90% passing 75μm from which a sample for analysis was taken. Samples were homogenised using a corner-to-corner methodology and two samples were taken from each pulp, one of 10g for on-site laboratory assaying and another 150g sample for export and independent accredited 3rd party laboratory assaying.
For the initial on-site laboratory assay, 10 grams of pulverised sample is mixed with 2 grams of binder before press pellet preparation at 20t/psi for 1 minute. Press pellets are analysed in a desktop Spectro Xepos XRF analyser, twelve at a time, for Sn, Fe, Zn, Cu, Ag, Pb and As along with a standard, duplicate and blank. The analytical method conducted on the pressed pellet has an expected 10% precision and an upper detection limit of 70,000ppm and lower detection limit of 500ppm. Over-limit samples are titrated by wet chemistry with an upper limit validation of 70% Sn. The on-site laboratory assays are merely an exploration tool and were not used for reporting the exploration results, which are based solely on the ALS assays.
The 150g sample is packaged in sealed paper sample envelopes and packed in a box for export in batches of approximately 500 samples and prepared for export authorisation with national authorities. Once authorisation is received, samples are air-couriered to ALS Group in Johannesburg South Africa, a subsidiary of ALS Limited, which is an independent commercial analytical facility. ALS operations are ISO 9001:2015 certificated and the Johannesburg office is ISO 17025 accredited for Chemical Analysis by SANAS (South African National Accreditation System, facility number T087), although the accreditation does not extend to the methods used for tin.
Received samples at ALS Johannesburg are checked off against the list of samples supplied and logged in the system. Quality Control is performed in the way of sieve tests every 50 samples and should a sample fail, the preceding 50 samples are ground in a ring mill pulveriser using a carbon steel ring set to 85 % passing 75μm. Samples are analysed for tin using method code ME-XRF05 conducted on a pressed pellet with 10% precision and an upper limit of 5,000ppm. The over-limit tin samples are analysed as fused disks according to method ME-XRF15c, which makes use of pre-oxidation and decomposition by fusion with 12:22 lithium borate flux containing 20% Sodium Nitrate as an oxidizing agent, with an upper detection limit of 79% Sn.
Method code ME-ICP61 (HF, HNO3, HClO4 and HCl leach with ICP-AES finish) is used for 33 elements including base metals. ME-OG62, a four-acid digestion, is used on ore grade samples for lead, zinc, copper and silver. Both methods are accredited by SANAS.
The program is designed to include a comprehensive analytical quality assurance and control routine comprising the systematic use of Company inserted standards, blanks and field duplicate samples, internal laboratory standards and analysis at an accredited laboratory. The pulps were accompanied by blind QAQC samples inserted into the sample stream by the Alphamin-Bisie geologists. These comprised blank samples, certified reference materials and pulp duplicates each at an insertion rate of approximately 5%.
The QAQC results demonstrate that the assay results are both accurate and precise with an insignificant amount of contamination (in the order of 10pmm Sn on average) and negligible sampling errors. Further verification work is in progress by additional check assays by SGS South Africa (Pty) Ltd.
Appendix 2: SIGNIFICANT INTERCEPTS (0.5% Sn lower threshold) (“BGH” holes refer to Mpama South; “MND” holes refer to Mpama North)
Hole
Easting
Northing
RL_m
Azi (°)
Dip (°)
From
To
Sn %
Width
Sample Position
GPS
GPS
(m)1
mid_x
mid_y
mid_z
BGH017
582535
9884822
732
55
-10
237.80
238.80
4.99
1.00
582,732
9,884,966
678.6
BGH018
582535
9884822
732
93
0
141.20
144.35
2.07
3.15
582,691
9,884,820
727.9
145.75
151.00
0.76
5.25
582,696
9,884,820
727.9
BGH019
582535
9884822
732
85
-5
147.00
152.00
2.05
5.00
582,696
9,884,837
715.8
BGH020
582535
9884822
732
84
-15
160.60
164.40
1.45
3.80
582,704
9,884,846
689.3
169.30
171.10
5.42
1.80
582,711
9,884,846
687.7
BGH021
582535
9884822
732
93
-15
109.15
110.25
3.20
1.10
582,654
9,884,821
700.1
164.60
167.32
3.29
2.72
582,708
9,884,818
687.6
BGH022
582554
9884785
732
90
0
75.00
80.53
3.99
5.53
582,633
9,884,784
729.3
109.00
110.00
1.35
1.00
582,664
9,884,785
729.9
119.22
122.10
2.22
2.88
582,676
9,884,785
730.1
BGH023
582535
9884822
732
75
-15
171.43
174.32
1.72
2.89
582,710
9,884,859
683.7
175.85
178.00
1.09
2.15
582,714
9,884,860
683
BGH024
582554
9884785
732
103
-5
127.70
129.60
0.54
1.90
582,679
9,884,749
717.2
137.95
142.00
1.13
4.05
582,690
9,884,746
716.2
BGH025
582535
9884822
732
55
-20
212.25
213.40
0.60
1.15
582,724
9,884,919
662.3
218.00
221.45
2.29
3.45
582,731
9,884,921
660.7
222.70
223.70
13.05
1.00
582,734
9,884,923
659.9
228.00
234.80
2.73
6.80
582,741
9,884,926
658
BGH026
582554
9884785
732
113
-10
103.71
108.00
3.30
4.29
582,649
9,884,735
713.7
134.80
136.45
3.72
1.65
582,676
9,884,722
708.6
161.00
162.50
5.61
1.50
582,699
9,884,711
704.5
BGH030
582554
9884785
732
115
-20
110.00
111.40
7.24
1.40
582,655
9,884,753
692.2
141.90
152.50
4.85
10.60
582,686
9,884,745
680
158.00
161.20
3.61
3.20
582,699
9,884,742
675.3
174.45
175.80
11.03
1.35
582,713
9,884,738
670.5
BGH032
582554
9884785
732
125
-20
177.00
178.72
1.70
1.72
582,692
9,884,684
671.3
182.00
188.25
3.00
6.25
582,697
9,884,679
669.1
190.25
193.00
0.95
2.75
582,702
9,884,676
667.2
194.40
202.00
1.37
7.60
582,707
9,884,672
665.3
203.50
208.00
2.67
4.50
582,713
9,884,668
663.2
BGH034
582554
9884785
732
115
-25
174.80
178.00
11.99
3.20
582,689
9,884,696
653.3
195.70
200.00
1.21
4.30
582,706
9,884,686
644.8
202.37
206.65
1.86
4.28
582,711
9,884,683
642.3
208.00
213.30
1.40
5.30
582,716
9,884,680
640.1
216.25
221.30
1.42
5.05
582,722
9,884,676
637.3
225.65
231.00
0.70
5.35
582,730
9,884,671
634
BGH027
582544
9884822
732
68
-27
212.35
214.00
0.58
1.65
582,729
9,884,879
634
226.00
229.30
1.32
3.30
582,741
9,884,883
628.4
235.45
236.58
1.54
1.13
582,749
9,884,885
625.2
BGH028
582554
9884785
732
90
-10
125.00
126.00
1.72
1.00
582,676
9,884,772
700.9
136.10
137.18
1.85
1.08
582,687
9,884,770
698.4
140.28
142.00
1.03
1.72
582,691
9,884,770
697.4
147.46
151.25
2.88
3.79
582,699
9,884,769
695.5
BGH029
582544
9884822
732
93
-25
126.00
128.35
4.66
2.35
582,663
9,884,826
678.5
178.90
184.05
1.25
5.15
582,713
9,884,827
657.7
193.70
196.05
3.95
2.35
582,726
9,884,827
653
BGH031
582544
9884822
732
75
-25
208.00
211.53
0.99
3.53
582,729
9,884,876
639.9
219.40
222.38
1.16
2.98
582,739
9,884,879
636
BGH033
582544
9884822
732
60
-27
259.00
265.46
7.32
6.46
582,756
9,884,929
612.8
268.53
270.52
1.02
1.99
582,762
9,884,931
610
BGH035
582554
9884785
732
90
-25
152.00
165.00
2.96
13.00
582,686
9,884,816
665
171.00
173.60
1.47
2.60
582,703
9,884,815
657.4
176.60
180.08
2.40
3.48
582,709
9,884,814
654.9
BGH036
582544
9884822
732
65
0
147.45
151.35
2.31
3.90
582,687
9,884,878
724.8
156.63
160.65
0.93
4.02
582,696
9,884,881
724.7
BGH037
582554
9884785
732
105
-30
154.00
157.00
3.81
3.00
582,680
9,884,741
647.5
194.60
197.55
1.54
2.95
582,712
9,884,730
626
207.95
211.18
1.29
3.23
582,723
9,884,726
619.3
216.25
220.15
2.79
3.90
582,730
9,884,723
615.1
222.40
226.70
1.77
4.30
582,735
9,884,721
612.1
BGH038
582544
9884822
732
75
-30
151.70
154.60
5.22
2.90
582,677
9,884,851
654.3
218.30
223.65
3.38
5.35
582,735
9,884,861
621.4
226.70
231.50
1.95
4.80
582,743
9,884,862
617.6
BGH039
582554
9884785
732
100
-22
112.08
113.00
2.12
0.92
582,665.1
9,884,755
687.6
116.30
120.95
3.33
4.65
582,661
9,884,753
686.1
145.00
166.00
2.20
21.00
582,696
9,884,744
674.2
174.50
176.00
0.95
1.50
582,713
9,884,739
668.9
BGH040
582544
9884822
732
60
-30
232.00
233.00
0.95
1.00
582,725
9,884,922
618.2
273.70
277.05
3.79
3.35
582,761
9,884,937
600
BGH041
582500
9884847
732
55
-25
340.00
344.50
3.03
4.50
582,807
9,885,002
599.5
BGH042
582544
9884822
732
60
-35
277.35
280.00
1.93
2.65
582,751
9,884,922
569.4
308.50
312.00
0.62
3.50
582,776
9,884,932
552.6
313.00
315.55
1.52
2.55
582,779
9,884,933
550.5
BGH043
582544
9884822
732
100
-10
102.50
104.15
2.69
1.65
582,644
9,884,808
709
123.00
124.00
1.06
1.00
582,663
9,884,805
704.8
163.64
167.00
2.82
3.36
582,704
9,884,798
696.7
BGH044
582500
9884847
710
70
-35
330.00
334.13
1.31
4.13
582,764
9,884,941
533.4
BGH045
582544
9884822
732
100
-20
120.65
121.75
31.55
1.10
582,656
9,884,806
687.4
156.00
159.40
0.56
3.40
582,689
9,884,799
674.7
176.70
183.62
3.24
6.92
582,708
9,884,795
668.1
BGH046
582544
9884822
732
100
-30
195.18
206.00
2.85
10.82
582,712
9,884,795
630.5
212.53
215.18
1.90
2.65
582,723
9,884,793
623.7
218.00
220.60
7.16
2.60
582,728
9,884,792
620.8
225.00
226.00
4.36
1.00
582,733
9,884,791
617.7
BGH047
582565
9884535
718
60
0
121.58
124.57
0.91
2.99
582,653
9,884,879
739.2
147.09
148.09
1.28
1.00
582,675
9,884,889
741.1
BGH048
582567
9884509
727
90
0
140.75
143.05
0.90
2.30
582,708
9,884,496
727.7
146.53
148.00
0.74
1.47
582,713
9,884,495
728
BGH049
582565
9884535
718
65
-15
145.40
147.40
4.27
2.00
582,689
9,884,599
674.5
BGH050
582567
9884509
727
105
-5
160.00
161.38
1.06
1.38
582,722
9,884,469
711.7
BGH051
582565
9884535
718
40
0
134.80
137.00
2.23
2.20
582,662
9,884,630
712.3
151.00
156.30
1.20
5.30
582,675
9,884,642
711.4
164.18
169.45
3.95
5.27
582,685
9,884,651
710.8
171.27
172.57
4.08
1.30
582,688
9,884,655
710.6
BGH052
582567
9884509
727
120
0
205.90
207.10
1.86
1.20
582,732
9,884,385
722.9
BGH053
582565
9884535
718
40
-15
173.73
176.93
9.58
3.20
582,685
9,884,653
669.2
178.55
181.43
4.07
2.88
582,688
9,884,656
667.9
192.41
196.86
3.28
4.45
582,698
9,884,666
664
198.86
206.77
2.45
7.91
582,704
9,884,671
661.8
207.53
209.50
5.04
1.97
582,708
9,884,675
660.3
214.65
216.00
2.32
1.35
582,713
9,884,680
658.6
BGH054
No significant intercepts
BGH055
582565
9884535
718
80
-15
145.00
146.00
0.62
1.00
582,705
9,884,549
682.7
BGH056
No significant intercepts
BGH057
No significant intercepts
BGH058
582565
9884510
727
95
-5
153.35
155.60
1.98
2.25
582,717.3
9,884,501.2
703.9
BGH059
582567
9884536
718
95
0
165.00
166.00
3.63
1.00
582,732.3
9,884,528.3
714.4
BGH060
No significant intercepts
BGH061
582567
9884536
727
130
-10
157.57
159.19
1.22
1.62
582,719
9,884,525
677.7
BGH062
582567
9884537
718
95
-15
154.00
156.00
2.18
2.00
582,695
9,884,589
650.2
BGH063
582782
9884646
829
270
-70
186.25
194.37
0.82
8.12
582,719
9,884,661
650.5
197.42
202.45
1.12
5.03
582,715
9,884,661
641.8
205.00
209.05
0.83
4.05
582,712
9,884,661
635.4
211.13
218.90
2.06
7.77
582,709
9,884,661
628.3
220.40
222.55
0.86
2.15
582,706
9,884,661
622.5
231.00
233.00
0.87
2.00
582,701
9,884,661
613
BGH064
582888
9884976
839
270
-50
220.80
222.60
0.63
1.80
582,746
9,884,976
668.9
BGH065
582913
9885057
819
270
-60
271.00
275.95
2.93
4.95
582,769
9,885,057
586.1
291.56
292.56
1.70
1.00
582,759
9,885,057
570.9
BGH066
582888
9884976
839
270
-60
276.00
278.59
8.49
2.59
582,754
9,884,965
596.1
300.00
301.00
1.78
1.00
582,742
9,884,965
576.6
BGH067
582913
9885057
819
270
-67
295.75
300.47
3.21
4.72
582,789
9,885,065
548.1
303.00
304.62
1.56
1.62
582,786
9,885,065
543.1
337.00
338.00
0.55
1.00
582,769
9,885,068
514.3
BGH068
582913
9885057
819
270
-50
247.00
248.20
2.10
1.20
582,749
9,885,051
633.1
251.80
255.10
1.75
3.30
582,745
9,885,051
628.8
BGH069
582888
9884976
839
270
-70
321.80
324.73
3.84
2.93
582,779
9,884,962
534.7
BGH070
582913
9885057
819
270
-73
331.00
336.35
3.00
5.35
582,802
9,885,040
505.2
BGH071
No significant intercepts
BGH072
582852
9884845
831
270
-67
274.60
279.70
2.70
5.10
582,749
9,884,847
574
290.40
294.80
3.61
4.40
582,742
9,884,847
560
BGH073
582731
9884691
838
280
-60
121.00
123.00
0.72
2.00
582,671
9,884,702
731.9
BGH074
582944
9885130
798
270
-67
278.90
283.93
2.85
5.03
582,810
9,885,137
551.2
285.49
289.10
1.60
3.61
582,807
9,885,138
546.3
294.51
297.30
7.14
2.79
582,802
9,885,139
539.1
299.65
303.34
0.53
3.69
582,799
9,885,139
534.5
BGH075
582731
9884691
838
270
-70
115.40
116.65
6.76
1.25
582,690
9,884,690
729.4
119.50
120.80
15.22
1.30
582,688
9,884,690
725.7
125.09
129.80
3.56
4.71
582,684
9,884,690
719.3
162.55
164.63
8.94
2.08
582,667
9,884,689
687.8
BGH076
582752
9884801
849
300
-40
108.00
109.00
0.84
1.00
582,682
9,884,844
779.6
118.80
119.45
3.71
0.65
582,675
9,884,848
772.7
128.15
131.00
2.82
2.85
582,668
9,884,852
765.8
136.70
137.00
0.97
0.30
582,663
9,884,855
761
BGH077
582944
9885130
798
270
-72
316.84
321.20
2.57
4.36
582,830
9,885,130
501.7
323.00
328.36
2.56
5.36
582,827
9,885,130
495.8
329.06
330.13
0.52
1.07
582,825
9,885,130
492.4
335.25
337.36
9.63
2.11
582,822
9,885,130
486.5
339.77
340.07
7.07
0.30
582,820
9,885,131
483.4
BGH078
582752
9884801
849
280
-40
102.00
106.00
1.88
4.00
582,674
9,884,816
782.6
108.00
109.00
0.62
1.00
582,671
9,884,817
779.7
115.00
117.15
0.80
2.15
582,665
9,884,818
774.8
BGH079
582852
9884845
831
270
-73
290.15
294.40
1.00
4.25
582,765
9,884,842
552.6
296.30
302.30
9.46
6.00
582,763
9,884,841
546.1
304.81
305.70
18.75
0.89
582,761
9,884,841
540.5
312.00
313.00
1.08
1.00
582,758
9,884,841
533.8
316.90
321.63
4.65
4.73
582,755
9,884,840
527.5
322.57
328.00
5.41
5.43
582,753
9,884,840
522
328.95
329.48
1.59
0.53
582,751
9,884,840
518.4
340.68
341.42
4.29
0.74
582,747
9,884,839
507.6
BGH080
582944
9885130
798
270
-75
339.90
343.60
1.05
3.70
582,853
9,885,141
469.2
345.00
346.55
4.11
1.55
582,851
9,885,141
465.5
360.70
361.00
11.95
0.30
582,846
9,885,143
451.5
BGH081a
583022
9885299
776
270
-50
269.00
274.56
1.99
5.56
582,838
9,885,306
578.6
275.56
275.86
0.64
0.30
582,835
9,885,307
576.0
BGH082a
583013
9885209
752
270
-50
263.83
266.30
3.43
2.47
582,836
9,885,222
556.0
268.35
269.15
3.32
0.80
582,833
9,885,223
553.5
276.97
277.27
15.65
0.30
582,827
9,885,224
547.9
BGH083
No significant intercepts
BGH084
583023
9885299
776
270
-57
278.95
280.90
6.25
1.95
582,857
9,885,307
552.8
283.06
286.31
1.28
3.25
582,854
9,885,307
549.2
BGH085
583023
9885299
776
270
-65
294.65
298.35
0.83
3.70
582,890
9,885,304
512.9
BGH086
583013
9885208
752
270
-57
275.35
280.78
3.07
5.43
582,847
9,885,214
530.1
286.05
286.51
18.90
0.46
582,841
9,885,215
524.4
MND001
No significant intercepts
MND002
No significant intercepts
MND003
No significant intercepts
MND004
583392
9886283
682
270
-52
524.76
525.06
0.67
0.30
582,994
9,886,250
347.0
MND005
No significant intercepts
MND006
No significant intercepts
MND007
583100
9886210
726
270
-75
402.00
402.45
0.58
0.45
582,987
9,886,211
340.5
MND009
582881
9886200
752
270
-65
96.35
96.75
2.28
0.40
582,842
9,886,200
667.3
MND010
No significant intercepts
MND011
583103
9886211
726
270
-83
419.26
428.00
21.85
8.74
583,021
9,886,194
312.7
430.60
438.90
17.52
8.30
583,018
9,886,193
302.0
MND012
582950
9886140
765
270
-60
64.70
65.35
12.20
0.65
582,916
9,886,142
699.8
1. Apparent widths, not true thickness