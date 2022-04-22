ALPHAMIN ANNOUNCES FILING OF UPDATED NI43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT

Alphamin Resources Corp.

GRAND BAIE, Mauritius, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX, “Alphamin” or the “Company”), a producer of 4% of the world’s mined tin1 from its high-grade operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, is pleased to announce the filing of an updated National Instrument 43-101Technical Report for its Bisie tin project.



The Company has filed an updated Technical Report prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101), “Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects”, of the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) on the Bisie tin project to support disclosures made in the Company’s news release dated 07 March 2022 in relation to the outcomes of a Preliminary Economic Assessment and a maiden resource estimate for the Company’s high-grade development project, Mpama South, located adjacent to the operating Mpama North mine. The Company has filed the said report on the CSA’s “System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval” (SEDAR).

