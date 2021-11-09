Alphagreen Group Accelerates Its Aggregator Strategy With Launch of NUOPTIMA Amazon Management Services

NUOPTIMA specialises in growing brands in the wellness sector. Alphagreen Group leverages the Amazon marketplace for channel expansion with partner brands now able to access these services to scale. Wellness and Alternative Health is a $250 billion industry.

LONDON, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next-gen Health and Wellness e-commerce platform Alphagreen Group has added another asset to its growth and incubation service arm NUOPTIMA. Wellness brands can now access NUOPTIMA's extensive experience in scaling strategies across the Amazon marketplaces.

As an e-commerce aggregator in the wellness space, Alphagreen Group successfully scaled their own platform alphagreen.io through the NUOPTIMA services arm to become the leading holistic health marketplace in Europe in just six months. They have expanded their end to end platform to provide their proven processes to ambitious brands in this developing sector. Offering an Amazon-specific growth service is a natural progression for NUOPTIMA, opening up its playbook for partner brands looking to scale.

NUOPTIMA Amazon Management Services aims to help wellness and emerging health brands scale their businesses, gain market share, and become category leaders via the e-commerce giant. This service offers an in-depth view of the Amazon marketplace and direct-to-consumer model, with curated consulting across SEO, PPC advertising, omnichannel marketing, and social media strategy. Key services include:

Amazon brand management

Amazon advertising management

Amazon listing optimisation

Organic ranking services

Social media marketing

The NUOPTIMA team consists of e-commerce experts, digital marketing specialists, ex-Amazon sellers, finance experts, and an in-house creative team. Together they have assisted over 30 e-commerce brands grow their Amazon presence across a range of major niches including Canadian brand, Ola Bamboo , previously featured on Dragon's Den.

Alphagreen Group has developed an e-commerce infrastructure that is an ideal environment to nurture, scale and acquire brands. Following the successes of Amazon aggregator companies, NUOPTIMA is developed specifically for delivering this growth expertise to e-commerce businesses. Co-Founder Alexej Pikovsky commented:

"The opportunities for growth in the health and wellness sector are huge, as evidenced by the strong growth of our marketplace and brands we have been helping to scale. We believe entering the Amazon ecosystem and helping brands reach the next level on yet another growth channel will result in exponential growth."

The full NUOPTIMA Amazon Management Service offering can be found here: https://nuoptima.com/amazon-managment

About Alphagreen Group

Alphagreen Group is a global acquisition and incubation platform with a health & wellness focus. The group helps brands to scale via its own distribution channels and an extensive external omni-channel network.

Founded in 2019, Alphagreen Group was born from a passion for health and wellbeing, combined with technology and innovation. The brainchild of entrepreneurs Alexej Pikovsky and Viktor Khliupko, Alphagreen is working to simplify the entire shopper experience across self-care wellness sectors including sleep, pain, and anxiety.

