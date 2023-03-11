Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Alphabet, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = US$75b ÷ (US$365b - US$69b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Alphabet has an ROCE of 25%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 7.2% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Alphabet's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Alphabet's ROCE Trend?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Alphabet. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 25%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 71% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Alphabet thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Alphabet can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 60% return over the last five years. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

