Alphabet Inc's Google launches Google TV, new Chromecast

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google on Wednesday launched Google TV, which would show content from streaming services including Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co's Disney+.

The tech giant also unveiled a new Chromecast streaming device that will now come with a remote control. It will cost $49.99 (£38.74) in the United States and will be available in other countries by the end of the year.

In addition, Google also introduced 5G-enabled phone Pixel 5, with a starting price of $699.

Earlier in August, Google launched its first 5G-enabled phone, Pixel 4a (5G), with a starting price of $499, and also introduced a non-5G version of 4a at $349, looking to broaden its appeal among budget-conscious customers.While Google's lower-priced devices have been top sellers, its higher-priced phones have gained little traction versus those from industry leaders such as Samsung Electronics Co and Apple because of limited marketing and stiff competition.





(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)