Alphabet’s Q4 2020 earnings will give us a far better look at its cloud growth
Google parent company Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) will report its Q4 2020 earnings after the closing bell on Tuesday, and its cloud unit will be a major focus for analysts and investors as the tech giant is expected to provide a detailed breakdown of that division’s revenue for the first time.
Here’s what analysts are expecting of the Silicon Valley giant, as compiled by Bloomberg, compared with how the company performed in the same period last year.
Revenue: $44.55 billion ex-TAC expected versus $37.57 billion ex-TAC in Q4 2019
Earnings per share: $15.57 expected versus $15.35 in Q4 2019
The main attraction for Alphabet out of the report will be a better breakdown of the performance of its cloud business. Currently, Alphabet lists its Google Cloud as a single entity in its earnings report. But the business has two distinct parts: Google Cloud Platform (GCP) is made up of Google’s actual cloud computing services, while Google Workspace, which was formerly known as G Suite, includes the company’s productivity and collaboration tools.
In a recent note, Credit Suisse’s Stephen Ju wrote that he expects Alphabet’s cloud offerings to see total revenue of $3.64 billion in Q4, with $1.68 billion coming from Google Workspace and $1.96 billion from GCP.
Alphabet is fighting to build out its cloud operations to better compete for market share with the likes of Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS, the market leader, and Microsoft’s (MSFT) Azure.
Heath Terry at Goldman Sachs Equity Research, meanwhile, says Google should see as much as $5.7 billion in revenue from YouTube. What’s more, while YouTube app downloads have slowed since the start of the pandemic, the colder winter months and new lockdowns should mean greater user engagement for the video platform.
As far as Alphabet’s overall advertising revenue, Ju says the company should see improvements to monetization thanks to product and AI-driven updates. Better yet for the company, Ju sees more diversification with more revenue coming from YouTube, the company’s cloud platform, and its Play store.
Alphabet also announced some key initiative changes in recent weeks, which could come up during its earnings call including the cancellation of its Loon balloon-based internet service, which was designed to beam internet to traditionally hard-to-access regions of the world via balloons.
On Monday, Alphabet announced a strategic partnership with Ford (F) revealing that its Google Cloud Platform would serve as Ford’s preferred cloud services provider. The tie-up includes plans for Google’s Android operating system to power all of Ford and Lincoln’s in-car infotainment systems by 2023.
