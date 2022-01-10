Alpha Unveils a New All-Electric Wagon to Its Forthcoming Lineup of EVs

Alpha Motor Corporation has not yet launched one electric vehicle, but its touted line-up continues to grow apace.

The California start-up recently unveiled renderings of another retro-looking EV that it plans to offer in the not-so-distant future. To recap, the marque’s prospective fleet includes a coupe, a sedan, a saloon, an off-roader and a pickup. The newest addition is a luxury estate wagon based on the planned Saga saloon.

The aptly named Saga Estate has the same sleek silhouette as its predecessor, but is longer, wider and heavier. The roof has been extended, too, to create a steeply angled hatchback for storage. Alpha says the wagon would offer 35 cubic feet of cargo space, compared to the 20 cubic feet of the standard saloon. It’s also fitted with roof racks to hold your surfboard, for instance.

Available in metallic blue or tan, the estate can be equipped with bumpers and spotlights.

As for grunt, the powertrain comprises two electric motors that power the front and rear axle for all-wheel-drive. The 85 kWh lithium-ion battery, meanwhile, gives the crossover the ability to cover 300 miles on a single charge, according to Alpha. Spanning just shy of 16 feet, the vehicle tips the scales at a rather hefty 4,520 pounds and, consequently, isn’t the quickest sprinter around. Alpha estimates it will hit 60 mph in 6.3 seconds.

What the zero-emission ride lacks in acceleration, it may make up in comfort, though. The five-seater’s interior will be outfitted with premium materials and come equipped with a large infotainment screen, digital instrument cluster and a high-end sound system. Alpha also intends to offer an optional package for drivers who want to increase the car’s ride height and equip front/rear bumpers and spotlights.

The interior features premium materials and a large digital display.

The Saga Estate comes shortly after Alpha unveiled the Supersaga last November. The shorter and lighter sedan has the same dual-motor configuration yet is projected to hit 60 mph in just 4.6 seconds. Alpha has not revealed when the two models will go into production but is accepting reservations for both now. The estate starts at $45,000 while the sedan’s pricing is still to come.

Alpha’s first production model, the Wolf pickup, will reportedly be launched at the end of 2023, after which the rest of the line-up will follow.

“In 2022, Alpha Motor Corporation aims to make considerable progress in vehicle production and robust preparations for future market entry,” the company said in a statement.

