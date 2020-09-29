Alpha Sigma Capital Invests in Derivatives Crypto-exchange ACDX

The new derivatives exchange launched the public beta this week

Hong Kong, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC), a pioneering digital asset fund investing in emerging cryptocurrencies and blockchain companies has partnered with ACDX, a new cryptocurrency derivatives exchange company founded and lead by former OKEx COO, Andy Cheung.

The company recently completed its private sale and launched a convertible note sale that is accessible on Uniswap. Following the private sale, ACDX saw increasing demand from its community regarding its governance token ACXT, which prompted the convertible note sale on Uniswap.



ACDX’s next-generation exchange will provide innovative crypto derivatives and structured products, some of which have yet to be introduced to crypto markets. The company plans on continually staying ahead of the curve and creating innovative products for both retail and institutional investors to manage their risk and achieve their desired returns. ACDX launched in September 2020 and is accessible internationally including Asia, Europe, and South America. The United States will not have access to the exchange at this time.



Andy Cheung, Founder & Executive Chairman, commented. “ACDX plays the role of a catalyst to foster the cryptocurrency industry development. On the cutting edge of financial technology, we innovate new products and create new markets to better connect traders and help grow projects’ communities.”



“We’re excited to be partnering with the ACDX team and supporting the project and company. The crypto-derivatives market has grown into a multi-billion dollar industry and the Alpha Sigma Capital team recognizes that entrepreneurs like Andy Cheung who continue to set the pace for this burgeoning financial market,” said Enzo Villani, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Alpha Sigma Capital.



About Alpha Sigma Capital



Active Investing in the Blockchain Economy.™

Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC) is an investment fund focused on emerging blockchain companies that are successfully building their user-base, demonstrating real-world uses for their decentralized ecosystems, and moving blockchain technology towards mass-adoption. ASC is focused on companies leveraging blockchain technology to provide value-add in areas such as fintech, AI, supply chain, and healthcare. You can find more information at www.alphasigma.fund.

About ACDX



ACDX offers a next-generation cryptocurrency derivatives trading platform with cryptocurrency structured products that the industry has not yet seen, such as callable bull/bear contract, warrant contract, accumulator/decumulator, etc. We actively cultivate a company culture that is focused on true innovation across a wide range of easy-to-use, fair, and transparent trading products that suit the needs of current and emerging cryptocurrency traders. For more information visit www.acdx.io

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. Tokens and virtual currencies, in general, are not legal tender, in any country, and are not backed by any government as legal tender, nor should they be treated as such. Andy Cheung is a Strategic Advisor to Alpha Sigma Capital.



