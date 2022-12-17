Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.096 = US$103m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$244m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has an ROCE of 9.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 17%.

In the above chart we have measured Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Alpha and Omega Semiconductor here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 9.6%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 173% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a solid 75% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (2 are a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

