The Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Share Price Has Gained 28% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. Just take a look at Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM), which is up 28%, over three years, soundly beating the market decline of 18% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 12% in the last year , including dividends .

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting became profitable within the last three years. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Alpha Financial Markets Consulting's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting's TSR of 36% for the 3 years exceeded its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Alpha Financial Markets Consulting rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 12% over the last year. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 11%. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Alpha Financial Markets Consulting .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

