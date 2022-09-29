Alpha Controls has been appointed by PTI as distributor in Canada

Alpha Controls & Instrumentation

HAWTHORNE, N.Y. and MARKHAM, Ontario, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Controls & Instrumentation, a leading distributor for instrumentation and calibration solutions in Canada, has been chosen by PTI to distribute its line of inspection technology solutions in Canada.



Marc Brand, Director of Sales and Service, of Alpha Controls, states “We are very pleased to be expanding our portfolio to include PTI products and to be offering another market leading brand to better serve our customers. PTI has pioneered non-destructive technologies for inspecting pharmaceutical, medical device and food/nutritional packaging for four decades. Their deterministic, non-destructive technologies are a global brand standard, very well known in the pharmaceutical, medical device and related industries for integrity testing and validating packaging processes.”

PTI offers a number of advantages since their technologies and test methods are recognized by organizations such as the FDA, ASTM and USP. Their VeriPac, MicroCurrent HVLD and Seal-Scan™ technologies have been proven as robust, reliable inspection solutions for package integrity testing, backed by data driven results, replacing unreliable probabilistic test methods such as dye ingress.

Noba Ebaid, regional manager for PTI covering the Canadian region, states, “In choosing Alpha Controls as our Canadian distributor, we have ensured our customers will receive the highest quality experience, service and support within the industry. The Alpha team has a strong presence as a solutions provider in Canada, and we are eager to work together in promoting our inspection technologies.”

About PTI

PTI is a leading manufacturer of package quality testing equipment. Our technology solutions are focused in pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and food/nutrition industries. PTI offers deterministic technologies for package integrity, seal quality and container closure integrity testing. Our non-destructive technologies are designed for R&D laboratory testing, automated 100% inline systems for production and manufacturing, and Integrator/OEM solutions.

About Alpha Controls

For over 40 years our family owned and operated business, has been providing technical solutions and support to numerous industries including pharmaceutical, automotive, food and beverage, water and wastewater, aerospace, chemical, power, and HVAC. We carry a comprehensive range of high-quality instrumentation for pressure, temperature, humidity, gas, level, flow and much more! But our support goes beyond technical answers and the right instruments. Alpha Controls' expert technicians also provide instrument calibration, full service, and repair. Our in-house calibration lab and onsite services are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 by A2LA, one of the most stringent accreditation authorities accepted worldwide. We also offer validation services and will work directly with you to implement a compliant, and effective validation plan that meets your needs from start to finish.

For media inquiries:

PTI

Michelle Wolf

m.wolf@ptiusa.com | 973.479.8626

www.pti-ccit.com

Alpha Controls

Tara Vincar

tara@alphacontrols.com | 416.427.9645

www.alphacontrols.com



