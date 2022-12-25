alpha brand plant-based breakfast sandwiches, burritos recalled over undeclared milk

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has expanded a recall for alpha brand plant-based products because they contain milk that is not listed on the label.

The original recall for alpha brand Plant-Based Breakfast Sandwich -- meatless sausage has now been expanded to include Plant-based Breakfast Sandwich - Meatless Chorizo, Plant-based Breakfast Burrito - Meatless Sausage Scramble and Plant-based Burrito - Mexicali.

The sandwiches and Meatless Sausage Scramble burrito were sold in 156g packages and the Mexicali burrito was sold in 142g packages.

All were sold across Canada.

There have been no reports of any illnesses linked to the product.

Customers are being told to either throw the products out or return it to where it was purchased.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 25, 2022.

